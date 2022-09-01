‘A Million Miles Away’: Garret Dillahunt Joins Michael Peña In Prime Video Astronaut Pic Based On True Story

EXCLUSIVE : Garret Dillahunt ( Sprung ) is the newest addition to Prime Video ’s film A Million Miles Away , starring Narcos: Mexico ‘s Michael Peña, which is in production in Mexico City.

The film directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella is based on the inspiring true story of Jose Hernandez, who defied insurmountable odds to become the first migrant farmworker to travel to space. From six years old, he toiled in the fields between Michoacán and Stockton, California — dreaming of traveling the night skies on a rocket ship. Through his family’s support and his unrelenting determination, pushing through 11 rejections from NASA, Jose’s story is a tale of perseverance, community and sacrifice to accomplish an impossible dream.

A Million Miles Away ‘s ensemble also includes Rosa Salazar, Bobby Soto, Julio César Cedillo, Veronica Falcón, Sarayu Blue and Eric Johnson, as well as Jordan Dean, Ashley Ciarra, Michelle Krusiec, Emma Fassler, Michael Adler, Carlos S. Sanchez and Isaac Arellanes.

Abella wrote the script with Hernàn Jiménez and Bettina Gilois. Select Films’ Mark Ciardi and Campbell McInnes are producing, with Rick Telles, Benito Martinez and Kyle Convissar serving as exec producers on the Amazon Original, which will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Dillahunt is a Critics’ Choice Award nominee who currently exec produces and stars in the Amazon Freevee comedy series Sprung , from creator Greg Garcia. He was recently seen in Sony’s film Where the Crawdads Sing , based on Delia Owens’ same-name novel, and will recur in the third season of Starz’s crime drama series Hightown , also appearing in Andrew Dominik’s fictionalized Marilyn Monroe film Blonde for Netflix. Other notable credits include Army of the Dead , Fear the Walking Dead , 12 Years a Slave and No Country for Old Men .

Dillahunt is represented by D2 Management and APA.