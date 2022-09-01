ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Better Call Saul’ & ‘Nobody’ Star Bob Odenkirk: “If I Get My Way You’re Going To See Me Doing More Action Projects” — Venice

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFCu2_0heJrRRL00

During a Venice Film Festival masterclass today, Better Call Saul and Nobody star Bob Odenkirk told the audience he “wants to do more action.”

The actor said: “I was very surprised by Nobody . I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind of character you see in an action film. He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself…I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy…I love the early Jackie Chan films which had humour in them. I’d like to get that in in future.”

Venice Film Festival: Deadline’s Full Coverage

“It’s almost like people like to see older people lose their shit. Why does that seem to make sense to everyone? It’s funny,” he laughed.

Earlier this month Nobody producer David Leitch confirmed that writing has begun on a sequel to the hit 2021 action movie with most of the original team back on board.

Odenkirk also revealed some of his other ambitions during the session. The multi-hyphenate, who has directed four films to date, told the crowd he thought directing was “the best job there is”. When asked if he had a favourite Italian movie, he cited Roberto Rosselini classic Roma, Open City as one he loves, adding:

“I always wanted to do an LA version of that movie. It would be a strange juxtaposition. LA in no way belongs to Rome, but that’s why it would be funny. LA is such a makeshift city. It’s hardly here. It’s made of sand.”

Venice Film Festival 2022 Photos

Odenkirk was asked whether it was a relief to say goodbye to his character from AMC’s long-running hit series Better Call Saul , which recently wrapped its sixth and final season (during which Odenkirk suffered a heart attack): “I have very mixed feelings. We get into this business most of us because we want to play a variety of stories. It’s one of the joys. It was a long time to play one guy and portray his psyche. He did have a very vast array of emotions and experience so there was great variety. We tested the boundaries with elements that were very comedic, almost like sketch comedy. Breaking Bad didn’t overstay its welcome and we had a fount of goodwill. I’m gonna miss the good parts of that guy and the friendships with the actors. We even lived together. And that’ll be the role I’ll be known for my whole life. And I’m proud of that.”

The actor was speaking to the audience via video link from LA following a screening of his new movie Worlds Apart , which screens in the festival’s Venice Days strand.

Director Cecilia Miniucchi’s low-budget indie feature was shot remotely (sometimes using FaceTime) during Covid with most of the actors not able to meet during production. The drama follows three couples stuck at home during the beginning of lockdown whose lives are turned upside-down, but are forced to look at each other in new ways. Danny Huston and Radha Mitchell are also among cast for the movie.

Odenkirk explained that he was virtually cold-called by Miniucchi to take part in the movie. The two knew each other but not well and only spoke every couple of years at most. But it was the call he’d been waiting for, he told the audience.

“It was a cold call. But the thing is I was kind of waiting for that call. We were a few weeks into lockdown and I was wondering what would come next. There was no vaccine, things were getting worse by the day. As a parent you were trying to be brave in front of your kids but in truth you had no idea what would happen. I was waiting for someone to call about making a remote movie with our phones. I wanted to do some acting, some creating, because otherwise we’re going to go crazy. Cecilia was the one who called. She was the one who did it.”

The actor ended the session by imploring the filmmakers and creatives in the audience to embrace risk: “You have to jump off the ledge. You read a script, you re-write it, you get everyone together, but at some point you’ve got to jump and make the thing and you get what you get. I never want to lose touch with that. Cecilia called me and asked if I’d jump off that cliff with her.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 79

James Smith
3d ago

Please do another action I got tired of the same guys doing those movies, your movie was a change of pace.

Reply(3)
38
rednblack wolfpac
3d ago

nobody was actually a pretty good flick..I was going into it not expecting much but I liked it.

Reply(3)
32
The Dan
3d ago

I came here to sing the praises of Nobody, but y'all beat me to it. Wife and I would love to see a sequel or at least an action followup from Bob Odenkirk.

Reply
7
Related
Deadline

Charlbi Dean Dies Of Sudden Illness: Star Of Palme d’Or Winner ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ Was 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African model and actor who had a breakout role in the 2022 Palme d’Or-winning Triangle of Sadness and recurred on the CW’s Black Lightning, died Monday in New York City of an unexpected sudden illness. She was 32. Deadline has confirmed her passing. Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Until her co-starring role opposite Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson in the celebrated Ruben Östlund film, Dean was best known for playing Syonide, a recurring character on The CW’s DC Comics-based series Black Lightning. Triangle of Sadness is an official selection of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival and has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie

Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Sequel Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Taylour Paige; Netflix Pic Starring Eddie Murphy Gets New Title

EXCLUSIVE: The long-awaited sequel to the classic comedy franchise is a go as sources tell Deadline that Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have joined series star Eddie Murphy in Netflix’s newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Production on the sequel is underway with Mark Molloy directing. Murphy is back as Axel Foley and will produce along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Will Beall penned the script. The franchise moved from Paramount to Netflix in the winter of 2019 and follows the adventures of Detroit cop Foley, who first appeared in the 1984 smash hit that...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 Gets An Update From Producer And Bullet Train Director David Leitch

David Leitch has become one of the most in demand action movie directors on the face of the planet. After giving us John Wick and an amazing Deadpool sequel, his newest film is Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train. However, one of his most talked about film’s is Nobody, which took the John Wick formula and applied it to the last guy you ever thought would be a trained killer, in this case, played by Bob Odenkrik.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Radha Mitchell
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
David Leitch
Person
Danny Huston
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Kaley Cuoco
digitalspy.com

Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk shares surprising plans following the show's end

Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad favourite Bob Odenkirk wants to dip his toes back into action cinema. Just last year, he took a career detour by starring in the brutal Nobody, which saw his family man character Hutch Mansell absolutely tear through the Russian mob, and by the sounds of it, he's now got a thirst.
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Deadline

Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49

Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page  on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Venice#Action Film#Film Star#Italian
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Helen Hunt: ‘There were a couple of years I was spooked – I just became very boring’

In the eyes of some, As Good As It Gets was as good as it got for Helen Hunt. Despite starring in a hit NBC sitcom, Mad About You, and a cult disaster movie, Twister, it was the release of the acerbic romcom in 1997 – in which Hunt’s waitress and single mother forms a love-hate relationship with Jack Nicholson’s misanthropic author – that saw her career truly go supernova. As Good As It Gets brought overnight fame and a best actress Oscar. And yet, the decades since have seen if not a disappearance of that fame, at least an erosion, with few of her films bothering the box office or the Academy (although she did land a best supporting actress nomination for 2012 indie film The Sessions).
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack

London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up About Moment He Felt A Connection With His Late Father Amid Their Documentary’s Premiere

Most movie lovers are surely familiar with Robert Downey Jr., the man most famous for playing Marvel’s Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade. Of course, many cinephiles are probably also familiar with his famous filmmaker father, Robert Downey Sr., who passed away at the age of 85 last summer. (Shortly after, Downey Jr. paid tribute to his dad.) Before he passed, the prolific performer and his son were producing a documentary illustrious career. Now, amid its debut, the Marvel alum has opened up about a moment in which he felt particularly connected to his late father.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is

Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

119K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy