'I was hugely inspired by her story': Strictly's Arlene Philips embraces teen cancer patient Eve, 13, during a dance lesson after the teen used movement to cope with brain tumour diagnosis

Former Strictly head judge Arlene Philips has detailed the 'hugely inspiring' moment she met a teen cancer patient, who has used dance to copy with her brain tumour diagnosis.

The choreographer met Eve, 13, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019 at the age of 10, and aspires to be a dancer, as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The famed dance instructor and Eve danced the day away to explore her ambitions and help her forget her struggles.

The teen beamed as she was able to dance with her idol in heart-warming footage from the day, which included Eve describing her own story and smiling as she was introduced to Arlene.

The footage led to an extended dance session between the pair - with Eve putting on a good show next to the seasoned mover Arlene.

Eve was diagnosed with a brain tumour after suffering from severe headaches, blurry vision, tiredness and nausea for months and said she was relieved and scared when her illness was confirmed.

The dance-mad teen underwent a brain surgery to save her vision and drain fluid from a symptom-causing cyst on the tumour and is continuing proton therapy to manage other cysts.

Dance has helped her cope with the upheaval of the diagnosis - having to take regular MRI scans to monitor the cancer.

She is said to be doing 'amazingly well' managing the changes to her life - and meeting Dame Arlene made her smile too.

Arlene, who is an Ambassador for Children with Cancer UK said: 'I have recently become an ambassador for Children with Cancer UK, and when I heard that there was a girl called Eve who wanted to be a dancer, I knew I had to meet her.

'I was hugely inspired by her story, and her powerful message to other children going through a cancer diagnosis to stay strong.'

Jo Elvin, CEO, Children with Cancer UK said: 'Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is very special to us at Children with Cancer UK.

'We're driven by making sure cancer doesn't stand in the way of a child or young person's hopes for the future, and proud to be one of the leading children's cancer charities for the funding of research into children and young people's cancer.'