2 earthquakes shake Pinnacles National Park east of Monterey

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Pinnacles National Park was rattled by two consecutive earthquakes Thursday morning.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake and a magnitude 2.5 earthquake were recorded 20 minutes apart at 6:36 a.m. and 6:52 a.m., the United States Geological Survey reported .

The larger of the quakes sent a tremor along the San Benito River, which lies two miles northeast from Pinnacles National Park.

The 4.0 earthquake had a depth of 5.5 km, while the 2.5 earthquake had a depth of 1.5 km.

According to the USGS, shakes were felt in Monterey, King City, Los Banos and even as far as Berkeley.

