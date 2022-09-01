Read full article on original website
US Dept. of Transportation launches airline dashboard ahead of holiday weekend
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, the U.S. government launched an airline customer service dashboard to help travelers. The website, which went live on Thursday, was created by the U.S. Department of Transportation. It shows people what guarantees, refunds, or compensation the major domestic airlines offer in the case of a cancellation or delay. For example, will they give you a refund if your flight gets canceled? If you have an overnight flight that gets canceled, will they put you up in a hotel for free overnight?
Travelers flock to Connecticut shoreline for Labor Day weekend
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Travelers are flocking to the Connecticut shoreline to enjoy the lobster rolls and be by the water this Labor Day weekend. It's known as the unofficial end of summer and brings a boost for seasonal businesses. Seafood restaurant Abbot’s Lobster In the Rough in Noank...
New Haven Road Race brings thousands to Elm City on Labor Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Thousands of local runners and many professional runners toed the starting line Monday morning for the 45th annual New Haven Road Race. The Labor Day race includes the USA Track and Field 20K National Championships. Runners also participated in the half marathon, the 5K, and...
7 cadets disenrolled from Coast Guard Academy after violating its vaccine mandate
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Seven cadets of the Coast Guard Academy are in the process of being disenrolled after an official said they did not comply with the military's COVID-19 vaccination mandate. This came after their religious and medical waivers were denied by higher authorities. In August 2021, an...
Early data points to big summer for Connecticut tourism
OLD LYME, Conn. — School is back in session and with Labor Day looming, the Summer season is on the way out. The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development just shared an early statistic that is encouraging as far as tourism numbers go. Maribel La Luz, the director...
'Inflation is here' | pockets feel the pinch this Labor Day weekend
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Labor Day Weekend typically comes with a rush at the pump and a last-minute dash to the store. However, FOX61 spoke with people who said there were many things to consider this year before their celebrations and BBQs. Eugene Haynes from West Hartford said he's...
Cheers! Self-serve taproom with local taste in Avon
AVON, Conn. — Off Route 44 in Avon, there are 44 different ways you can get a taste of the State. South Carolina native Michelle Norris opened Tri-It Taproom two months ago and she’s dedicated to serving up all things Connecticut. The new space, with indoor and outdoor seating, offers 44 taps that offer different beers and wines from all across Connecticut.
2 people injured in Mystic after car goes airborne, lands upside down on top of rock retaining wall: Officials
GROTON, Conn. — A man and a woman were injured earlier Sunday morning after the vehicle they were driving went off-road and landed upside down on top of a rock wall, officials said. The Groton Chief of Police said the Groton Emergency Communications Center received a call around 12:57...
Troopers investigate crash on I-84 East in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford. According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.
Yale New Haven hospital breaks ground on $838 million Neurosciences Center
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground on an $838 million Neurosciences Center on Saint Raphael Campus, a sign of new beginnings. “This event represents a significant step in our seeing the vision of Yale-New Haven health, in the treatment of neurological and neurosurgical conditions and those who need neurosurgical intervention began to truly become a reality,” said Yale-New Haven Hospital President, Dr. Keith Churchwell.
Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Allan Spotts
CROMWELL, Conn. — Mayor of Cromwell Allan Spotts passed away Sunday afternoon, according to town officials. He was 77. Spotts, a Republican, was elected mayor in November 2021. According to the town website, Spotts has lived in Cromwell for 37 years. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and...
Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project
LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property. Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a...
Woodstock Fair closes early due to weather concerns
WOODSTOCK, Conn. — The annual Woodstock Fair closed down early on the last day of its run due to safety concerns with the rainy weather. The fair was set to stay open on Labor Day through the early evening, but the exhibits and rides have closed and all remaining shows, including Gin Blossoms, have been canceled.
Attorney General announces investigation into 'disturbing' Greenwich school staff video
STAMFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Attorney General will launch an investigation into the video of a Greenwich school staff member making "troubling discriminatory statements" about his process of hiring candidates. Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday there will be a full investigation into all of the evidence there is in...
Stonington residents 'feel trapped' in apartments with broken elevator
STONINGTON, Conn — Residents at the Spruce Meadows Apartments in Stonington said the only elevator for the three-story building has been out of service since last week. They’ve been pleading with their apartment manager for a fix, but so far they don’t have any answers. “I live...
Silver lining: Northeast drought benefits some businesses
CONNECTICUT, USA — There is a silver lining to the drought affecting the northeastern U.S. that has frustrated farmers, dried up rivers and reservoirs, and brought water use restrictions and brush fires to the region. The arid conditions have benefited amusement parks, minor league baseball teams, construction contractors and...
Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw out...
'We’ve got to do a better job of finding and stopping fentanyl before it gets to the United States': Senator Murphy calls for action at the border
HARTFORD, Conn. — Fentanyl is responsible for most overdose deaths in Connecticut. "We had 1,524 drug overdose deaths in 2021, 86% of those drug overdose deaths are linked to fentanyl," said Susan Logan, director of the injury and violence surveillance unit for the Department of Public Health. The synthetic...
Timeline of People's United accounts moving to M&T Bank this weekend
HARTFORD, Conn. — Bankers with People's United Bank will notice some big changes this Labor Day Weekend. As M&T Bank finalizes the process of merging People's with their company, People's United accounts will be making an official transition, happening Friday through Monday. The deal to merge the two banks...
Stefanowski proposes eliminating 200 Connecticut state taxes
HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, Laura Devlin, said Tuesday morning that if they’re elected this November, they’ll permanently eliminate 200 of what they call “nuisance taxes” in Connecticut. “On my first day as governor, when Laura and I...
