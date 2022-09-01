ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

US Dept. of Transportation launches airline dashboard ahead of holiday weekend

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, the U.S. government launched an airline customer service dashboard to help travelers. The website, which went live on Thursday, was created by the U.S. Department of Transportation. It shows people what guarantees, refunds, or compensation the major domestic airlines offer in the case of a cancellation or delay. For example, will they give you a refund if your flight gets canceled? If you have an overnight flight that gets canceled, will they put you up in a hotel for free overnight?
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
New Haven Road Race brings thousands to Elm City on Labor Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Thousands of local runners and many professional runners toed the starting line Monday morning for the 45th annual New Haven Road Race. The Labor Day race includes the USA Track and Field 20K National Championships. Runners also participated in the half marathon, the 5K, and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Cheers! Self-serve taproom with local taste in Avon

AVON, Conn. — Off Route 44 in Avon, there are 44 different ways you can get a taste of the State. South Carolina native Michelle Norris opened Tri-It Taproom two months ago and she’s dedicated to serving up all things Connecticut. The new space, with indoor and outdoor seating, offers 44 taps that offer different beers and wines from all across Connecticut.
AVON, CT
Troopers investigate crash on I-84 East in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford. According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Yale New Haven hospital breaks ground on $838 million Neurosciences Center

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale New Haven Hospital broke ground on an $838 million Neurosciences Center on Saint Raphael Campus, a sign of new beginnings. “This event represents a significant step in our seeing the vision of Yale-New Haven health, in the treatment of neurological and neurosurgical conditions and those who need neurosurgical intervention began to truly become a reality,” said Yale-New Haven Hospital President, Dr. Keith Churchwell.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Allan Spotts

CROMWELL, Conn. — Mayor of Cromwell Allan Spotts passed away Sunday afternoon, according to town officials. He was 77. Spotts, a Republican, was elected mayor in November 2021. According to the town website, Spotts has lived in Cromwell for 37 years. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and...
CROMWELL, CT
Foxwoods set to expand with new $85 million casino & resort project

LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino is expanding even bigger in southeastern Connecticut, with the announcement of a brand new $85 million casino project on the property. Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said a...
LEDYARD, CT
Woodstock Fair closes early due to weather concerns

WOODSTOCK, Conn. — The annual Woodstock Fair closed down early on the last day of its run due to safety concerns with the rainy weather. The fair was set to stay open on Labor Day through the early evening, but the exhibits and rides have closed and all remaining shows, including Gin Blossoms, have been canceled.
WOODSTOCK, CT
Silver lining: Northeast drought benefits some businesses

CONNECTICUT, USA — There is a silver lining to the drought affecting the northeastern U.S. that has frustrated farmers, dried up rivers and reservoirs, and brought water use restrictions and brush fires to the region. The arid conditions have benefited amusement parks, minor league baseball teams, construction contractors and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Top Connecticut court orders new trial for murder convict

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's highest court on Friday overturned a man's murder conviction and ordered a new trial, saying a state prosecutor improperly commented during closing arguments on the man exercising his right to remain silent before the trial. The state Supreme Court, in a 7-0 ruling, threw out...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Stefanowski proposes eliminating 200 Connecticut state taxes

HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, Laura Devlin, said Tuesday morning that if they’re elected this November, they’ll permanently eliminate 200 of what they call “nuisance taxes” in Connecticut. “On my first day as governor, when Laura and I...
CONNECTICUT STATE
