WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Just in time for Labor Day Weekend, the U.S. government launched an airline customer service dashboard to help travelers. The website, which went live on Thursday, was created by the U.S. Department of Transportation. It shows people what guarantees, refunds, or compensation the major domestic airlines offer in the case of a cancellation or delay. For example, will they give you a refund if your flight gets canceled? If you have an overnight flight that gets canceled, will they put you up in a hotel for free overnight?

