Bat expert provides tips after positive rabies cases
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is sharing a few helpful reminders to keep people and pets safe after a second bat in the county tested positive for rabies. Bats can be helpful to the environment as pollinators and they can be spotted at both day and night. The Champaign Park District […]
WAND TV
Study: 9/10 people don't get enough good sleep
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Central Illinois doctors are urging patients to get enough sleep after a recent study linked good sleep to lower risk of cardiovascular problems. A French study looked at patient sleep scores, how those scores changed over time and the number of cardio-related issues those patients had. Researchers found nine out of ten people did not get a good night's sleep, putting them at greater risk for heart attack or stroke.
HAZMAT situation prompts evacuation near Westville
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A HAZMAT situation outside of Westville currently has Illinois Route 1 shut down and is causing people to evacuate their homes. Route 1 is closed between Lyons Road to the north and Kelly Avenue to the south. All traffic is being redirected off Route 1 onto those roads and drivers […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Westville Area Chlorine Leak Keeps Emergency Crews Busy
A small chlorine leak at a moth-balled water treatment facility along Illinois route one in Belgium forced traffic to be detoured off a segment of that highway for several hours Sunday. Assistant Westville Fire Chief Mark Ames explained what happened…. {AUDIO: ‘’We were contacted by Westville Gas and Water...
Coroner: Tolono man killed in ATV crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 36-year-old man from Tolono is dead following an ATV crash in rural Champaign County early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 5 a.m. between Tolono and Philo on County Road 800 North. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the victim, Preston S. Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Nursing facility ‘held’ patient against family’s wishes, provided ‘substandard care’
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A patient says a nursing home and rehab center in Savoy would not release her against her family’s wishes while profiting off of a treatment plan they weren’t properly providing. Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab (CUNR) did not keep up with the care Lori Dixon needed to heal and kept her past […]
Food trucks face new challenges amidst violence
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One Champaign food truck owner said he lost business after someone slashed his tires right before U of I graduation weekend in May. He said it cost him thousands of dollars. “Dave” owns Dave’s Dogs in the Champaign-Urbana area. He said he enjoys the independence of a food truck, but it […]
WAND TV
Black cats 'overlooked' at Macon Co. animal shelter
DECATUR, Ill. - (WAND) A local shelter is shedding light on some animals that need a little extra love. Books the cat is just one of many black animals often overlooked by potential adopters at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center. “He’s been here for a month and...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Our Vermilion County Heroes for September are The Dunavan Family.
The Vermilion County Heroes for September are the Dunavan Family of Tilton. Andy & Kandi Dunavan, along with their children Brian & Sarah. Kandi is a nurse at OSF Healthcare in Danville, while Andy, Brian & Sarah serve as EMT’s with the Carle Arrow Ambulance Service. They were nominated...
WAND TV
Tolono man killed in all-terrain vehicle crash
PHILO, Ill. (WAND) - A Tolono man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Preston S. Taylor, 36, was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m. at the scene of the crash, near 1325 Country Road and 800 North in Philo, Illinois. Officials said Taylor...
U of I facing record high number of COVID cases
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID cases at the University of Illinois are reaching all-time highs. The university has not seen daily cases like this in the last two years, but testing requirements are different now than they used to be. Only unvaccinated students and staff have to test. On Tuesday, the university reported 326 new […]
WAND TV
Police: Urbana man was shot in the leg, arm
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Urbana man was shot early Sunday morning, according to police. The Champaign Police Department said on Sunday at 1:18 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Walnut and Main Street for a report of an aggravated battery and shots fired. When officers arrived they located...
Man hurt in overnight Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said officers received a report at 1:18 a.m. of an aggravated battery and shots being fired at the intersection of Walnut and Main Streets. When they arrived, they found a […]
WCIA
One Square Four Sides raising support for Baby TJ
One Square Four Sides is the only known community empowerment agency in Central Illinois. We support pathways for people to learn, engage, and celebrate together. Victory Fest is Friday, November 11, 2022, at 3:00pm. Donation made payable to The Independent Media Center, with “Victory Fest/Crowning Conquerors” in the memo line....
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Champaign Police respond to suspicious package
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A suspicious package was reported to Champaign Police at 7:00 a.m. by the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Staley Road. Officials said the item was described as a piece of unattended luggage near highly flammable materials. The Champaign Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit responded to the scene said Officials and inspected the […]
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Man Shot Twice in Abdomen Early Saturday Morning
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On September 3, 2022 at approximately 0200 hours, Danville Police Officers responded to the unit block of Tennessee in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers observed shell casings in the roadway. While Officers were on scene, a 30 year old Danville man with 2 gunshot wounds to his abdomen showed up at an area hospital. The victim is still currently at a local hospital and his status is unknown.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Tandem bikes take to the streets of Decatur
DECATUR — Cyclists visiting Decatur with the Midwest Tandem Rally were greeted with an exceptional display when they arrived Friday: a rainbow over Lake Decatur. “It was beautiful scenery,” said biker Debbie Ptacek. “And the weather was fantastic,” said fellow rider Janeen Earwood. More than 200 tandem...
