ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

New food items, $2 Tasty Tuesday at Kansas State Fair

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pn5Vi_0heJmZkk00

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — There will be a few new food items available this year at the Kansas State Fair.

Two of the new items will be exclusive to the fair’s Original Beer Garden. The Burnt End Burger and Waffle Cheese Curds with Syrup will make their debut when the fair opens on Sept. 9.

The third item is the OMG Chicken Sandwich, found exclusively at Chicken City. It is a chicken breast that’s been lightly battered and then covered in sugar-coated corn flakes. It’s fried golden brown and then served in a glazed Krispy Kreme Donut. The sandwich is then topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup.

Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit

Returning to the fair is $2 Tasty Tuesdays. On Sept. 13, visitors can try a variety of foods from vendors across the state fair for just $2 at the participating vendors:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2irl_0heJmZkk00

The Kansas State Fair opens at 8 a.m. Sept. 9 and runs through Sept. 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Fair time is always the best time to try new and interesting foods. The Kansas State Fair announced three new offerings this year - Burnt End Burgers (at the Original Beer Garden), Waffle Cheese Curds with syrup (at the Original Beer Garden) and OMG Chicken Sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup (at Chicken City).
KANSAS STATE
visithutch.com

5 Things to Know About Visiting the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson

The 2022 Kansas State Fair is just around the corner! As you plan your trip to Hutchinson to celebrate all things Kansas, here are the top five things you'll need to know!. Whether it's gate tickets, ticket packages, unlimited ride wristbands, or concert tickets - the early bird get's the savings!
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN.com

Kansas state parks seeing slower traffic during Labor Day weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Labor Day weekend marks the last holiday of summer. Many flock to state parks for one last celebration, but the crowds are not as big as in previous years. Traffic during Labor Day weekend is historically slower than other holidays, and the same is true...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
KSNT News

Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

September is Hunger Action Month, here is how you can help Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hunger and food insecurity exists in every community in America. Wichita and many other communities see this problem with food deserts, an urban area in which it is difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. September is Hunger Action Month, when the Feeding America network and the public come together […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot

At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Sugar#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Hutchinson#Syrup#The Kansas State Fair#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
St. Joseph Post

Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas

Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Gail Finney posthumously given Key to City of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita City Council on Friday awarded the late Kansas State Representative Gail Finney the Key to the City of Wichita during her celebration of life. Finney represented the 84th District in east and northeast Wichita since 2009. She was a small business owner known for rallying for Wichita and state […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
midwestwanderer.com

10 Fascinating Facts About Wild Bill Hickok

Before this summer, I knew little about Wild Bill Hickok. Then, within just a few weeks, we visited three places within Kansas and Illinois that all shared Hickok stories—quite a coincidence. I learned several fascinating facts about him. Here are some of them:. Wild Bill Hickok Featured at These...
ABILENE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 09/03/22

The rain is over with but we should see some dense fog developing late tonight. We will see dry weather for the weekend though. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We had an upper level low swing across Southeast Kansas Friday That brought showers and even a few storms to the area early. Futurecast shows just a few clouds for Saturday. We will see a north wind is another boundary starts to push closer. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with sunshine in the afternoon.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT

Labor Day shaping up to a beautiful one for Northeast Kansas

Overnight temperatures will be falling back into the lower to middle 60s tonight with a clear to partly cloudy sky and fairly light wind. Humidity has crept back in slightly, but we should still cool off quite a bit overnight. With abundant sunshine, temperatures will warm up just a bit...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy