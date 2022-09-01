Read full article on original website
‘Look for the bottlenecks’: when, and when not, to automate in business
Though automation can reduce time, effort and cost, as well as manual error, it’s not always the right thing to do. These golden rules will help you decide whether to take the leap
TechCrunch
LG Electronics launches NFT platform that lets users buy and sell digital artwork
The announcement comes roughly eight months after LG Electronics said at its press conference that it plans to incorporate NFT features into its smart TV. The platform is now available in the U.S. only to those with LG TV running webOS 5.0 or later and is accessible directly from the home screen.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Fast Company
Why the customer is NOT always right
If you’ve visited Indiana University Health recently, you may have spotted the sign saying, “Please take responsibility for the energy you bring into this space. Your words matter. Your behaviors matter. Our patients and our teams matter. Take a slow, deep breath and make sure your energy is in check before entering.”
Fast Company
These brothers want to create a world where we can invest in other humans. Is that a good idea?
What if you could invest in human beings instead of companies?. The Liberman brothers, Daniil and David, want to create a world where you can do just that. Last year, the brothers and their two sisters, Maria and Anna, incorporated themselves as Libermans Co., a holding company that has all their assets, debts and profits, and investments. So far they are valued at $400 million and hope to be listed on the stock market by 2023. The idea sparked another one. What if other people could do this?
Lululemon Logs $1.9B in Quarterly Revenues as Demand for Pricey Activewear Continues
Lululemon’s winning streak continues. The Vancouver, B.C.-based athletic apparel, accessories and footwear retailer revealed earnings after the market closed Thursday, improving on top and bottom lines and proving that at least some shoppers are still buying activewear in the era of inflation and return-to-office settings. Lululemon updated its full-year guidance as a result, causing company shares to rise more than 9 percent in after-hours trading. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “The momentum in our business continued in the second quarter, fueled by strong guest response to our product innovations,...
Meta, Qualcomm sign pact on custom virtual reality chips
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) signed an agreement to have chip-maker Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) produce custom chipsets for its Quest virtual reality (VR) devices, the companies announced at a consumer electronics conference in Berlin on Friday.
Fast Company
Here’s what $10 a month gets you from the top cloud storage services
I’m sure by now you’ve read an article or three about the best free cloud storage services. But unless you’re in a constant state of digital paring, you’ll quickly find out that no free storage service can actually house all your files. And it’s when you...
hypebeast.com
Why Blue Apron Delivered a 12% Loss This Week
The momentum that drove the meal-kit delivery company's stock higher ran out of gas.
CNBC
Signet Jewelers CEO says tough economic times are an opportunity to capture more market share
Signet Jewelers can continue to expand its market share even as the U.S. economy slows and inflation weighs on consumers, CEO Gina Drosos told CNBC on Thursday. The comments in a "Mad Money" interview came after Signet reported second-quarter results earlier in the day. While earnings per share topped estimates and revenue met expectations, the company's same-store sales fell 8.2% year over year. Wall Street had been expecting a 5.3% decline, which may have contributed to the stock's 12% tumble Thursday.
