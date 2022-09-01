ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Leaked footage inside Europe’s largest nuke plant reveals Russian ‘Z’ trucks ‘just metres from reactors’

By Anthony Blair, Tariq Tahir
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

LEAKED footage from inside Europe's largest nuclear power plant shows Russian 'Z' trucks parked up just metres from the plant's reactors.

The video, sneaked out by Russian media outlet Izvestiya, was taken during today's tour of the Ukrainian plant by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MyLL0_0heJmTSO00
The UN inspectors visited Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant today Credit: Izvestiya
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cfkNF_0heJmTSO00
Footage shows Russian 'Z' trucks parked up just metres from the plant's reactors Credit: Izvestiya

In the short clip, two men in navy blue IAEA-branded sleeveless jackets walk through Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, one with a clipboard in hand.

They pass several Russian military trucks with the distinctive 'Z' painted on them.

A couple of armed Russian soldiers watch the men as they pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ounvf_0heJmTSO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeBgs_0heJmTSO00

It isn't clear who filmed the footage.

Today's footage appears to show the same 'Z' trucks pictured inside the nuclear plant last month.

The IAEA's Director General Rafael Grossi was part of the delegation that visited the plant today.

Speaking earlier today, Grossi told Russian media he had seen what he "needed to see" during his visit.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Grossi said he had completed a tour of the "key areas" that the IAEA wanted to see in this first approach.

"Of course, there's a lot more to do and my team is staying on. More importantly, the IAEA are establishing a continued presence at the plant."

Earlier in the day, footage emerged showing an explosion rocking a medical building in the town of Enerhodar, which lies just miles from the nuclear plant.

It was not immediately what type of weapon was used or who was behind the attack.

Ukraine media blamed Russia for the strike, accusing the Kremlin of trying to hinder the IAEA's work at the plant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnHJG_0heJmTSO00
Footage of Enerhodar appears to show incoming heavy mortar rounds Credit: Twitter/Kyiv Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spykv_0heJmTSO00
Ukraine claimed Russia targeted Enerhodar with artillery fire this morning Credit: Twitter/Kyiv Post

Specialists from the Agency will remain at Zaporizhzhia until Saturday at the earliest, a local pro-Russian official announced today.

It comes after one of two operational reactors at the Russian-held nuclear plant complex was closed as shells also landed in a nearby town.

The facility was seized by Russian troops soon after they invaded and has remained on the front line ever since but fears it could be the scene of a catastrophic nuclear disaster are mounting.

The plant was disconnected from the grid for the first time ever last week after fire damage to overhead power lines, again from Russian shelling.

The Ukrainian operator of the site, Energoatom, said one of the two operational reactors have been shut down.

"As a result of another mortar shelling by Russian forces at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the emergency protection was activated and the operational fifth power unit was shut down," it said.

Energoatom added that the other unit continues to provide energy for Ukraine and is also supplying electricity for the power plant's own needs.

There has been increased military activity, including this morning until very recently

Meanwhile, footage from the nearby town of Enerhodar shows explosions going off with the local mayor saying several civilians had been injured.

Russia claimed 60 Ukrainian troops crossed the Dnipro river, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats at 6am in what it said was a "provocation" aimed at disrupting today's IAEA visit.

The Kremlin has called for a UN Security Council meeting on September 6 to address the situation at Zaporizhzhia.

It accuses Ukraine of engaging in a "reckless attempt" to "derail" the IAEA visit through attacks on the plant.

A local Ukrainian mayor earlier said the team of inspectors was unable to reach the plant after departing the city of Zaporizhzhia this morning due to Russian shelling along the pre-planned route.

Footage released by Ukraine shows flames from shells exploding beside the road.

The IAEA confirmed its delegation was delayed for three hours on the Ukrainian-held side of the frontline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scOQf_0heJmTSO00
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi (c) was among those who visited the plant Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ia5oG_0heJmTSO00
A Russian soldier standing guard outside the plant Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PR3NH_0heJmTSO00
Explosions were seen in the town near the plant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JYdS_0heJmTSO00
The nearby city of Enerhodar where most plant workers live has seen heavy shelling Credit: Reuters

Ukraine's nuclear energy operator Enerhoatom blamed Russian mortar shelling for leading to the shutdown of one of the plant's six reactors.

It said earlier on Thursday that Russian shelling also damaged a backup power supply line to the plant.

Mr Rossi said earlier: "There has been increased military activity, including this morning until very recently.

"But weighing the pros and cons and having come so far, we are not stopping."

Fears of a radiation leak have been growing and Energoatom said at the fire risk was also rising.

The plant requires power to run the reactors' vital cooling systems - and a loss of cooling could lead to a nuclear meltdown.

Many of the radiation fears centre on a possible loss of the cooling system - and the risk that an attack on the cooling ponds where spent fuel rods are kept could scatter radioactive material.

As fears of a radiation disaster loom, iodine tablets were issued in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia - about 27 miles from the site.

The pills help block the absorption of radioactive iodine by the thyroid gland in the case of a nuclear disaster.

Ukraine knows better than any other country on Earth the risks associated with nuclear power.

Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the north of the country exploded and went into meltdown while under Soviet control back in 1986.

Help those fleeing conflict with The Sun’s Ukraine Fund

PICTURES of women and children fleeing the horror of Ukraine’s devastated towns and cities have moved Sun readers to tears.

Many of you want to help the five million caught in the chaos — and now you can, by donating to The Sun's Ukraine Fund.

Give as little as £3 or as much as you can afford and every penny will be donated to the Red Cross on the ground helping women, children, the old, the infirm and the wounded.

Donate here to help The Sun's fund

Or text to 70141 from UK mobiles

£3 — text SUN£3

£5 — text SUN£5

£10 — text SUN£10

Texts cost your chosen donation amount (e.g. £5) +1 standard message (we receive 100%). For full T&Cs visit redcross.org.uk/mobile

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal will support people in areas currently affected and those potentially affected in the future by the crisis.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund

Comments / 4

Related
International Business Times

New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles

Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
The US Sun

Chilling images show Russian troops massing at Europe’s biggest nuke plant amid fears of Chernobyl-style meltdown

RUSSIAN troops have been pictured massing at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, raising fears of a catastrophic Chernobyl-style meltdown. Chilling satellite images capture Vlad's soldiers and military vehicles just metres from the deadly nuclear reactors. The pictures, shared by the UK's Ministry of Defence, show Russian armoured personnel carriers and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Reactors#Ukraine War#Politics#Russian#Leaked#Izvestiya#Ukrainian#Iaea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war

In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Brutally Trolls Weeping Russian Tourists Fleeing Crimea With Bananarama Video

Ukraine’s defense ministry published a video Thursday mocking Russian tourists who fled Crimea after huge explosions ripped through an airbase on the occupied peninsula this week. Footage shared on social media earlier this week showed beachgoers running for cover after the blasts at the Saki base, an attack that has been credited to Ukrainian special forces. Although Kyiv authorities are yet to formally take responsibility for the attack, the defense ministry’s trolling video mocked the Kremlin’s account of what caused the explosions. “Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued Russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea,” the caption alongside the video said. “Because no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas.” The trolling video—which uses Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” as a soundtrack—apparently shows a Russian tourist crying after being forced to flee Crimea before the clip ends with the words: “Crimea is Ukraine.”
EUROPE
DOPE Quick Reads

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
716K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy