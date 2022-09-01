Read full article on original website
Related
deadlinedetroit.com
Lawsuit: Black Woman Alleges White Metro Detroit Bank Workers Wouldn't Deposit Casino Jackpot Check
Lizzie Pugh, a Black Detroit public schools retiree, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that white employees at Fifth Third Bank in Livonia refused to cash and deposit her slot machine jackpot check. She won it during a church outing to the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant.
deadlinedetroit.com
Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years
The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
Meijer small format grocery stores slated for early 2023 in Lake Orion, Macomb Twp.
Meijer, the Grand Rapids-based retailer known for its supercenters, is going small. The retailer's newest venture is a small-format concept yet a full grocery store. Two new stores are expected to open in early 2023, one in Lake Orion and the other in Macomb Township, the retailer announced Thursday. The stores will also include...
wdet.org
Detroit’s only city-run outdoor pool to close for season after Labor Day
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer in many ways. In Detroit it denotes the final weekend that the pool at Brennan Recreation Facility in Rouge Park is open. It’s the only outdoor pool run by the city of Detroit. Brennan Pool is one of seven pools...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deadlinedetroit.com
Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality
Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
abc12.com
Child found wandering alone in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
Oakland County teen missing for weeks is found safe in Detroit
Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis, 15, was found safe Saturday in northwest Detroit by police and has been reunited with family after being missing for two weeks. Laken had been missing since Aug. 18 after she went for a walk in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Commerce Township. She said she would be home two hours later but never returned.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Decomposed body found in alley behind Detroit home
DETROIT – A decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alleyway behind a Detroit home. Police say a human body was discovered at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, in an alley on Colefax Avenue, between Tireman and Warren avenues. The body had apparently decomposed. Investigators weren’t immediately...
wcsx.com
Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MSP trooper arrests Metro Detroit man going 104 mph on I-94 with loaded, illegal gun in truck
A Marysville man is expected to face charges after Michigan State Police caught him speeding on a Metro Detroit freeway and then found an illegal gun in his truck.
Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan
While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
Work completed on "severely" eroded drain bank along I-94 in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County officials say an emergency construction project to repair a severely eroded portion of a drain bank along Interstate 94 is complete.Work on the Rohrbeck Extension Drain, south of 13 Mile Road, began on Aug, 22. "There's no telling when the recent rapid erosion south of 13 Mile Road that got to within about 25 yards from I-94 would have reached the westbound lanes and resulted in a huge traffic disruption and several million dollars in construction costs. That's a scenario we're working to avoid," Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a...
Body found floating in lake in Waterford Twp. identified as 25-year-old man from Mexico
A body found facedown in Williams Lake two days ago was revealed to be that of a young native of Mexico, authorities in Oakland County confirmed.
5 great places to get a salad in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Nothing balances the last dredges of summer like a bowl full of leafy greens. With flavors ranging from classic strawberry salads to Indian-inspired greens, Ann Arbor has plenty of choices for every salad craving.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
deadlinedetroit.com
One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.
Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man’s body found floating in lake in Waterford Township -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Officials find body of man in 20s floating in Oakland County lake. Officials found the body of a man in his 20s floating in an...
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
Scary! Michigan Woman Stalked By Man With New Apple Tracker
Do you know what an Apple AirTag is and how they're being abused by dangerous stalkers? If not, please keep reading, for the safety of you and your loved ones. An Auburn Hills woman posted a screenshot on Facebook of a post her friend had made regarding an extremely scary incident that happened to her this past Wednesday, August 31st. (The post is embedded below this article). She was going to pull into the Buddy's Pizza Plaza on Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills when a white BMW SUV pulled up beside her, started hooting and hollering at her in a suggestive manner, and started following her car.
Comments / 0