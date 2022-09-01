ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

deadlinedetroit.com

Bunny Bunny Restaurant in Detroit's Eastern Market Area Is Closing After 2 Years

The restaurant business, which never was easy, is even tougher these day with the impact of the pandemic. Jennifer Jackson and Justin Tootla, owners of Bunny Bunny, a small restaurant at 1454 Gratiot near Eastern Market, announces on social media that September will be their last full month. Oct. 3 is the actual closing date.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Honor Roll Student, 16, Identified as Detroit Shooting Spree Fatality

Ja’Miyah Lawrence, 16, has been identified as one of the fatalities in a random shooting spree on Detroit’s west side a week ago. Lawrence was killed around 5:30 a.m. last Sunday near Margareta and Wyoming avenues., WDIV reports. Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit is charged in the...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Child found wandering alone in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County teen missing for weeks is found safe in Detroit

Missing Commerce Township teen Laken Lewis, 15, was found safe Saturday in northwest Detroit by police and has been reunited with family after being missing for two weeks. Laken had been missing since Aug. 18 after she went for a walk in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Commerce Township. She said she would be home two hours later but never returned.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Decomposed body found in alley behind Detroit home

DETROIT – A decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alleyway behind a Detroit home. Police say a human body was discovered at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, in an alley on Colefax Avenue, between Tireman and Warren avenues. The body had apparently decomposed. Investigators weren’t immediately...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Restaurant Has the No.1 Cheeseburger in the State

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Take A Look Inside This Now Abandoned Airport In Michigan

While you're getting ready to head on vacation to your next destination, I can promise you, that you won't be flying from this destination. Sitting abandoned somewhere in the wilderness of Michigan, is this now abandoned airport that is sitting, left to the elements. Abandoned Airport In Michigan. The building...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Work completed on "severely" eroded drain bank along I-94 in Macomb County

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County officials say an emergency construction project to repair a severely eroded portion of a drain bank along Interstate 94 is complete.Work on the Rohrbeck Extension Drain, south of 13 Mile Road, began on Aug, 22. "There's no telling when the recent rapid erosion south of 13 Mile Road that got to within about 25 yards from I-94 would have reached the westbound lanes and resulted in a huge traffic disruption and several million dollars in construction costs. That's a scenario we're working to avoid," Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said in a...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

deadlinedetroit.com

One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.

Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Scary! Michigan Woman Stalked By Man With New Apple Tracker

Do you know what an Apple AirTag is and how they're being abused by dangerous stalkers? If not, please keep reading, for the safety of you and your loved ones. An Auburn Hills woman posted a screenshot on Facebook of a post her friend had made regarding an extremely scary incident that happened to her this past Wednesday, August 31st. (The post is embedded below this article). She was going to pull into the Buddy's Pizza Plaza on Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills when a white BMW SUV pulled up beside her, started hooting and hollering at her in a suggestive manner, and started following her car.
AUBURN HILLS, MI

