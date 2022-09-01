Read full article on original website
Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry. According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at...
The Daily Planet
Arizona man arrested on drug charges
Arizona resident, Jiles Alston, was arrested Aug. 26 on several drug charges following a multi-agency narcotics investigation. Starting in May, members of the Telluride Marshal’s Office, Seventh Judicial Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Mountain Village Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and the Montrose Police Department conducted a narcotics investigation into Alston. Alston, a resident of Arizona, is suspected of being a significant source of supply and distribution of cocaine in the Town of Telluride.
KRGV
CEO of migrant shelter arrested on federal theft and conspiracy charges
The CEO of a nonprofit that operated primarily in the Rio Grande Valley and provided shelter for unaccompanied children is facing federal charges. Ruben Gallegos, the CEO of International Education Services, a nonprofit corporation that contracted with the federal government to provide temporary shelter care for unaccompanied children, is accused of conspiracy and the theft of federal funds, according to an unsealed indictment.
Two sought for questioning in Donna Walmart bomb threat
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police say they are looking for two people who reportedly yelled that there was a bomb at the Walmart off of Salinas Road on Saturday afternoon. “A person reported to a Walmart employee that they heard someone yell there was a bomb,” said Sgt. Adam M. Hooks. Police say everyone […]
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers found a "colossal" amount of cocaine worth nearly $12 million last week. The drugs were found inside a 2016 Stoughton trailer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge last Friday, according to a news release from the CBP issued Monday. The bridge is located in the city of Laredo, connecting Texas to the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo.
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said.Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston, personally collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from people across the U.S. that was deposited into bank accounts opened under the names of fake people and businesses that she controlled, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.Golden's alleged accomplices contacted victims via the internet and app-based communication platforms, cultivated the relationships, and convinced the victims that they needed money, prosecutors said.Golden was aware that other members of the conspiracy contacted the victims for the sole purpose of perpetrating the scam, prosecutors said.Under a plea agreement, Golden will forfeit assets derived from her criminal conduct, including two luxury cars, three handguns, three Rolex watches, and a 24-inch (61-centimeter) gold chain, prosecutors said.In exchange, prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines.An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
mageenews.com
Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A...
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
CBP: 13 migrants arrested boarding private plane
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol arrested 13 migrants who allegedly were attempting to board a private plane in Edinburg. On Wednesday, Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents received information of migrants attempting to board the plane at the South Texas International Airport, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. When they […]
Mistrial in abuse case in Texas against ex-MVP Wetteland
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has declared a mistrial in the child sex assault case against former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher John Wetteland after the jury deadlocked.The Denton County jury told Judge Lee Ann Breading three times that it was split before she declared a mistrial Friday. Wetteland, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000 and also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, was being tried on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.When asked if the case will be retried, Denton County First Assistant District Attorney Jamie...
KRGV
Donna police searching for two persons of interest after report of bomb threat at Walmart
EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. Police are looking for two people in connection with a bomb threat at a Walmart in Donna Saturday night. Police evacuated location and closed the parking lot entrance of the building, located at 900 N D Salinas Blvd., after police received the report Saturday night, according to Donna Police Department spokesman Sgt. Adrian Hooks.
PD: Man refuses to call 911 after beating up girlfriend
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A movie night for two ended in violence and the arrest of a Brownsville man after he allegedly interfered with an emergency 911 call for his girlfriend. According to Brownsville police, Delfino Mendoza and his girlfriend were watching a movie at home early Wednesday night. Things turned violent when Mendoza accused […]
Police: McAllen man wanted for assaulting woman, child
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are searching for the whereabouts of Carlos Eduardo Moreno. According to the press release by McAllen PD, arrest warrants were issued for Moreno on Aug. 29 for assault, a third degree felony, and injury to a child, a state felony. McAllen PD responded to an assault at approximately 3 […]
Miami ICE deports Mexican national wanted for murder via Brownsville
MIAMI — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) removed a Mexican national wanted for murder in his native country. The agency’s media release confirmed Marin Fuentes Baltazar, 39 was turned over to Mexican law enforcement authorities on Aug. 17, by officers with ICE and ERO in Miami. Fuentes-Baltazar left Miami […]
Bond set at $2M for man accused of killing wife
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of murdering his wife was arraigned Thursday afternoon. Luis Antonio Rivera was charged with murder after authorities found the body of his wife, Edna Liliana Rivera, on Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Hidalgo Police Department responded to a […]
KRGV
2 arrested in connection with fruit stand robbery
Two men were arrested after authorities said they robbed a fruit stand worker at gun point Friday in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ezequiel Marquez, 36, and Jesus Garcia, 45, were arrested on aggravated robbery charges in connection with the investigation, according to a news release.
PD: Woman accused of throwing ashes of man’s mother during fight
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a woman accused of throwing an urn containing the ashes of a man’s mother while fighting him. Lisa Patricia Muszynski was arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse, assault causing bodily injury, violation of protective order, injury to child, disabled or elderly and failure to identify, Hidalgo […]
