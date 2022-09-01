ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
CandysDirt

While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York

Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
CW33

Best places to get a samosa in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor Day and why not celebrate the day with some delicious cuisine?. On top of it being Labor Day, Monday is also National Samosa Day. But what exactly is a samosa, for those who have never had one?. “Samosas are a fried...
CW33

Best parks to visit in Dallas for Labor Day

DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor, as you probably know by now, and if you’re looking for ways to relax in Dallas, there is no better place to go than a park. Dallas is home to so much beautiful nature and tons of great parks. So we decided to take a look at some of the best parks to visit while you’re spending your day off. Here is Tripadvisor’s list:
dallasexpress.com

Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction

A large mixed-use development in the Dallas Riverfront District is getting back on track with the help of a former Dallas Cowboys player. The development will include “a new and vibrant mixed-use neighborhood linking multiple adjacent districts. It will provide direct access to current and future improvements to the Trinity River trails and amenities,” according to project details.
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’

The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
Kicker 102.5

Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas

If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
CW33

