Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Police hunting for gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday and more
Police are still looking for the gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday. Shoppers scattered in panic around 4 p.m. when gunfire echoed through the mall.
WacoTrib.com
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Monaco Restaurant opens in Las Colinas this September. (Courtesy) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a new Asian restaurant from the founders of Republic Texas Tavern, a French Riviera-inspired spot in Las Colinas, and the flagship location of a healthier take on Mexican cuisine.
While Rent Isn’t Getting Cheaper in North Texas, Be Glad You’re Not in New York
Maybe this is not the best time to bring this up because either the rent is late or the debit has just cleared the bank. But here goes: The median one-bedroom rent has hit another all-time high in Zumper’s National Rent Index. Locally, Plano was the nation’s 35th most-expensive rental market last month with the cost of a two-bedroom up 18.5 percent since this time a year ago.
Best places to get a samosa in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor Day and why not celebrate the day with some delicious cuisine?. On top of it being Labor Day, Monday is also National Samosa Day. But what exactly is a samosa, for those who have never had one?. “Samosas are a fried...
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
cw39.com
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Folks, we’ve officially made it to the month of September and while summer is winding down that means fall is winding up and you basically throw that cut diet out the window (if you want to of course, do what you want). However, if you’re...
Best parks to visit in Dallas for Labor Day
DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor, as you probably know by now, and if you’re looking for ways to relax in Dallas, there is no better place to go than a park. Dallas is home to so much beautiful nature and tons of great parks. So we decided to take a look at some of the best parks to visit while you’re spending your day off. Here is Tripadvisor’s list:
Best places to get Welsh Rarebit in Dallas for National Welsh Rarebit Day
DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, there really is something for everyone in Dallas and to prove our point we’re celebrating National Welsh Rarebit Day. What is National Welsh Rarebit Day? Here’s what NationalToday.com has to say about this interesting...
Storm damage seen across North Texas
Dallas Zoo storm damage Dallas Zoo storm damage Dallas Zoo storm damage Dallas Zoo storm damage Dallas Zoo storm damage
Here are the best places to get cheese pizza in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — There is nothing that quite hits the spot like a great pizza. There’s a reason that classic New York cheese pizza is the go-to food choice of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s so delicious, simple and always hits (no matter the time of day you eat it).
These Collin County Suburbs Rank 1-3 in National Study of Best Places to Buy a Home
Here’s a statistical oddity you don’t see every day on these personal finance websites that churn out rankings of cities and what makes them so special:. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney rank 1-3 in WalletHub’s rankings of the top-10 best places to buy a home. In fact, North Texas suburbs made up half of the top 10 with Denton ranking eighth and Richardson 10th.
This Texas city named in top 10 best brunch cities in America for 2022
Mimosas, eggs benedict, bacon, hash browns, more mimosas, and a good time; we all love a good brunch with friends, family or even if you're feeling frisky and flying solo dolo!
dallasexpress.com
Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction
A large mixed-use development in the Dallas Riverfront District is getting back on track with the help of a former Dallas Cowboys player. The development will include “a new and vibrant mixed-use neighborhood linking multiple adjacent districts. It will provide direct access to current and future improvements to the Trinity River trails and amenities,” according to project details.
Best places to get bacon in Dallas for International Bacon Day
DALLAS (KDAF) — You know what they say, the most important meal of the day is breakfast. Whether that is true or not, is left to debate; however, what is not left for debate is that no good breakfast is complete without bacon (in my opinion). Who doesn’t love...
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Dallas Residents Overwhelmingly Dislike ‘Catch & Release’
The Dallas Express recently asked Dallas residents to weigh in on pre-trial detainment, which is the incarceration or potential release of arrested individuals before they stand trial. When asked in a poll whether “charging and jailing a high percentage of arrested perpetrators rather than releasing them” was good or bad...
Where To Find The Cheapest Gas In Collin County
Labor Day is a busy time of year for travel, and gas prices always seem to spike when we are ready for that road trip. The good news is that this year gas prices are remaining steady despite holiday travel. And in Collin County, some gas stations are cheaper than others.
$1 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
Do you remember when you won $1 million in September? No? Not you? Someone else? Well, someone in the state of Texas definitely won some big money from the Texas Lottery Friday morning.
Italian Food and Fast Cars at Italian CarFest in Grapevine Texas
If you love Italian food and fast cars then you need to make a road trip to Grapevine, Texas for Italian CarFest 2022, on September, 10, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is the largest show of premier Italian automobiles in the Southwest presented by the Italian Car Club of North Texas and the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
CW33
