Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise County
COCHISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to a Cochise County school earlier this week. On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay honored by family, friends, and the Tucson community
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson hero remembered. Thursday, hundreds gathered at the St. Augustine Cathedral to honor Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty while serving an eviction notice. One week later, family members, friends, law enforcement, and community members came together for her funeral.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
A motorcycle crash killed a 24-year-old in Tucson. The accident occurred in the late hours of Thursday, the 1st of September. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Police: Man killed near 44th Street, Sixth Avenue
The Tucson Police Department responded to an unresponsive man near 6th Avenue. The incident occurred on Sept. 1, around 1:30 a.m. at the area west of S. 6th Ave. and
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.
KOLD-TV
Man found dead near Tucson auto shop
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead outside of an auto shop near South Sixth Avenue and East Benson Highway in Tucson early Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Police Department said Claudie Ross Lovell, 30, was found with obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene.
KOLD-TV
Korean War soldier laid to rest in Tucson after more than 70 years
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Korean War hero has returned home to Arizona and was laid to rest more than 70 years after paying the ultimate sacrifice. Private Felix M. Yanez was 19 years old when he was killed in 1950. For some time, his remains were not recovered, and they weren’t identified until this year.
Arizona man found dead after shootout with police identified
A man who was found dead in his backyard Monday afternoon after shooting at police and barricading himself inside his Villages at Rancho El Dorado home for 2 hours has been identified as Brian Simmons, who has a history of bizarre behavior around the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a local Family Dollar late Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the store at 5713 South Park Avenue where they found 45-year-old Tyron Jvon Podzemny suffering from stab wounds.
KOLD-TV
Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Arizona Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl in Southeastern Idaho
POCATELLO - A 46-year-old Arizona man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute,. According to court records 46-year-old Gabriel Lopez, of Tucson, AZ, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an investigation and found a bag containing 1,694 pills that tested positive for fentanyl in Lopez’s vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Department of Justice, the approximate street value of the pills seized is $34,000-$42,500. Lopez admitted to police that he knew that the pills contained fentanyl.
66-Year-Old Andrew Ralph Ward Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a motor vehicle accident killed a 66-year-old man on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred on Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rio Rico High School ends school day after man with assault rifle
Rio Rico High School ended its school day early Friday after a man was seen with an assault rifle near the school.
KOLD-TV
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a “street takeover” involving illegal stunts and gunfire. It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m. According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the...
kjzz.org
Housing-related pet surrenders triple at Tucson animal shelter
A Tucson-based animal shelter says housing-related pet surrenders have tripled in the last year. In past years, the number of pets surrendered due to housing issues made up about six percent of the animals handed over to the Pima Animal Care Center. Now, they make up about18 %. Kayleigh Murdock...
Largest gem and jewelry show welcomed thousands of customers in Tucson
Local Tucson artist has been an exhibitor at the Colors of the Stone show for about 20 years selling copper jewelry, beads and pendants. The show welcomes thousands of customers twice a year.
KOLD-TV
Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
New trail proposed for Tucson Mountain Park
Residents still have time to give their input concerning the adoption of a South Kinney Road wildcat trail into the county’s Tucson Mountain Park trail system. Adopting the single-track trail means it would not be paved but would include seasonal inspection. If needed, vegetation would be trimmed back, and if there’s water erosion, drainage would be installed. Directional signage that identifies the trail and helps users find their way would also be installed.
Old Tucson: Nightfall tickets disappearing fast
Officials at Old Tucson are even surprised at how fast tickets to Nightfall are going. They will open the park October 6 for the annual Halloween event.
Police investigate street racing, 'sideshows' in Kolb corridor
Tucson police are investigating complaints of street racing and gunfire along the South Kolb Road corridor.
Comments / 5