Tucson, AZ

AZFamily

2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise County

COCHISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to a Cochise County school earlier this week. On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School in Cochise on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay honored by family, friends, and the Tucson community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson hero remembered. Thursday, hundreds gathered at the St. Augustine Cathedral to honor Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty while serving an eviction notice. One week later, family members, friends, law enforcement, and community members came together for her funeral.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead near Tucson auto shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead outside of an auto shop near South Sixth Avenue and East Benson Highway in Tucson early Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Police Department said Claudie Ross Lovell, 30, was found with obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Korean War soldier laid to rest in Tucson after more than 70 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Korean War hero has returned home to Arizona and was laid to rest more than 70 years after paying the ultimate sacrifice. Private Felix M. Yanez was 19 years old when he was killed in 1950. For some time, his remains were not recovered, and they weren’t identified until this year.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
RIO RICO, AZ
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Arizona Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl in Southeastern Idaho

POCATELLO - A 46-year-old Arizona man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute,. According to court records 46-year-old Gabriel Lopez, of Tucson, AZ, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an investigation and found a bag containing 1,694 pills that tested positive for fentanyl in Lopez’s vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Department of Justice, the approximate street value of the pills seized is $34,000-$42,500. Lopez admitted to police that he knew that the pills contained fentanyl.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a “street takeover” involving illegal stunts and gunfire. It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m. According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Housing-related pet surrenders triple at Tucson animal shelter

A Tucson-based animal shelter says housing-related pet surrenders have tripled in the last year. In past years, the number of pets surrendered due to housing issues made up about six percent of the animals handed over to the Pima Animal Care Center. Now, they make up about18 %. Kayleigh Murdock...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson dentist offering free tooth treatments next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Risas Dental and Braces is hosting its fifth annual Labor of Love event, which offers dental care for free, on Monday, Sept. 5. According to a news release, patients at the event can choose from four different treatments:. Basic cleaning. Filling. Simple extraction. Exam...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

New trail proposed for Tucson Mountain Park

Residents still have time to give their input concerning the adoption of a South Kinney Road wildcat trail into the county’s Tucson Mountain Park trail system. Adopting the single-track trail means it would not be paved but would include seasonal inspection. If needed, vegetation would be trimmed back, and if there’s water erosion, drainage would be installed. Directional signage that identifies the trail and helps users find their way would also be installed.
TUCSON, AZ

