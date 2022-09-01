POCATELLO - A 46-year-old Arizona man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute,. According to court records 46-year-old Gabriel Lopez, of Tucson, AZ, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after detectives with the BADGES Task Force conducted an investigation and found a bag containing 1,694 pills that tested positive for fentanyl in Lopez’s vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the Department of Justice, the approximate street value of the pills seized is $34,000-$42,500. Lopez admitted to police that he knew that the pills contained fentanyl.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO