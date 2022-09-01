Cleveland Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday.

Police said they were flagged down on Fulton Road near Bush Avenue, where a mother reported that her daughter, Valissa Tony, was missing.

According to the police report, the girl's mother got into a fight with her before she left to visit a dying family member at the hospital.

When she returned, Tony was gone.

According to police, Tony has depression, ADHD, and anxiety.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 117 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-623-2755.

