Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

By Courtney Shaw
 4 days ago
Cleveland Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday.

Police said they were flagged down on Fulton Road near Bush Avenue, where a mother reported that her daughter, Valissa Tony, was missing.

According to the police report, the girl's mother got into a fight with her before she left to visit a dying family member at the hospital.

When she returned, Tony was gone.

According to police, Tony has depression, ADHD, and anxiety.

She is 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 117 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call police at 216-623-2755.

Comments / 7

P8
3d ago

I hope she goes home. Life is too short to be fighting with family. Nothing in the streets for you.

Reply
5
Rosemary Pittman
4d ago

Miss Tony get your tail home right now in the name of Jesus

Reply(1)
11
 

