Detroit News
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: Duggan must find solutions for Detroit's violence epidemic
The uncontrolled violent crime in Detroit right now requires Mayor Mike Duggan to show that he has a serious crime-fighting strategy to keep Detroiters safe by ending the mass killings taking place in the city almost every week or weekend. Whatever plan the mayor and Police Chief James White currently...
Detroit News
UM nurses authorize union to call a strike if contract negotiations falter
Nurses at the University of Michigan health system upped the ante in contract negotiations with Michigan Medicine by authorizing the bargaining team to call a strike, the Michigan Nurses Association announced Friday afternoon. Members of the union — the Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council — voted over...
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Desman Stephens helps Clarkston land Justin Pintar first victory
It would be safe to say Justin Pintar will long remember his first win as a head coach, since Clarkston earned him that 62-56 victory over Southfield A&T on Thursday night in the home opener with the teams combining for 118 points and more than 1,200 total yards of offense.
Detroit News
Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives
The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse. Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the...
Detroit News
Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 3
Here are new high school football rankings for Week 3 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 2. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (2-0) — defeated Dearborn, 49-22...
Detroit News
Editorial: Hold debates early enough to inform all voters
Seeking office in Michigan should come with the prerequisite that candidates agree to a reasonable number of debates with their opponents, at a time, place and in a format arranged by an impartial entity. Debates don't always happen in Michigan, even for major offices. In 2020, for example, Democratic Sen....
Detroit News
Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks
A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a...
Detroit News
SUV driver on the run after after ramming police cars, drawing fire
Detroit Police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV who drew police fire late Sunday for allegedly ramming police cars and trying to run down officers before fleeing in the stolen vehicle. The incident started at about 11:40 Sunday night when an undercover officer spotted a GMC SUV...
Detroit News
Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan
Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
Detroit News
Promising 16-year-old's life cut short after encountering 'evil,' Detroit mother writes
Detroit — Ja’Miyah Lawrence "came across evil" when she was gunned down last week by a 19-year-old man on an alleged shooting rampage, the victim's mother said on an online tribute. Lawrence was one of three people killed during an Aug. 28 shooting spree on Detroit's west side...
Detroit News
Teen arrested for bringing gun to high school football game in Auburn Hills
Auburn Hills — A Pontiac teen was arrested on suspicion of bringing a gun to a high school football game Thursday night, police said. Authorities said officers were on patrol at the Avondale High School-Holly High School varsity football game at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. One of the officers...
Detroit News
'We are Team O': Oxford Wildcats pay tribute to fallen classmates in spirited return
Oxford — As the sun was setting Friday on Wildcats Stadium on this picture-perfect late summer evening, something else had arisen, something not seen much around this northern Oakland County town over the nine months since that awful day when everything changed. Yes, there were more tears, lots of...
Detroit News
Oakland County sheriff: Man killed after he was partially ejected from tumbling car
Pontiac — A 20-year-old Brown City man was killed instantly Sunday when he lost control of his car and rolled it over, his upper torso hanging from the open moon roof of the tumbling vehicle until it came to rest on top of him, sheriff's officials said. Brody Thompson...
Detroit News
Recap: Michigan football dominates in 51-7 win over Colorado State
Michigan had a perfect start to its Big Ten title defense in Saturday's 51-7 blowout of Colorado State in the season opener. The Wolverines didn't miss a step defensively without Aidan Hutchinson as they held the visiting Rams scoreless for nearly the entire game and the offense built an insurmountable lead.
Detroit News
Specs Howard, disc jockey and founder of influential broadcasting school, dies at 96
Specs Howard, a disc jockey and founder of an influential Metro Detroit broadcasting school, died early Saturday. He was 96. "Dad will be remembered the most for the combination of his heart and his mind," Howard's daughter, Alisa Zee, said Saturday. "He was a brilliant mind with a heart as big as Texas."
Detroit News
Repairs to severe erosion along I-94 is underway, Macomb County officials say
Roseville — A severely eroded portion of a storm drain that was threatening the stability of freeway lanes along westbound I-94 has been repaired, according to the Macomb County Public Works office. Work began on Aug. 22 after the county became aware of the worst erosion situation in county...
Detroit News
Wojo: Wolverines edge closer to QB clarity
Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
Detroit News
'Jane Doe' Detroit shooting spree victim identified as 16-year-old girl
Detroit — The "Jane Doe" who was one of three people killed Sunday by a man who allegedly went on a random shooting spree in Detroit has been identified as a 16-year-old girl, police said Friday. Police, who had distributed an artist's sketch of the unknown victim after the...
Detroit News
UM's Cade McNamara puzzled by Jim Harbaugh's rotating quarterbacks approach
Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterbacks are alternating starts for at least the first two weeks of the season, and that’s something returning starter Cade McNamara didn’t see coming. McNamara started Michigan’s 51-7 season-opening rout of Colorado State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, and next week in a...
