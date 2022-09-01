ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Detroit News

UM nurses authorize union to call a strike if contract negotiations falter

Nurses at the University of Michigan health system upped the ante in contract negotiations with Michigan Medicine by authorizing the bargaining team to call a strike, the Michigan Nurses Association announced Friday afternoon. Members of the union — the Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council — voted over...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Oakland County sets aside $8.5 million for senior initiatives

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners has given the OK to $8.5 million in initiatives to support older residents across the county, improve senior centers and prevent elderly abuse. Approved unanimously Thursday by the commission, the initiatives will go toward funding some updates to local senior center and reinstating the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 3

Here are new high school football rankings for Week 3 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 2. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (2-0) — defeated Dearborn, 49-22...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Hold debates early enough to inform all voters

Seeking office in Michigan should come with the prerequisite that candidates agree to a reasonable number of debates with their opponents, at a time, place and in a format arranged by an impartial entity. Debates don't always happen in Michigan, even for major offices. In 2020, for example, Democratic Sen....
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Oakland County teen found after missing for two weeks

A Commerce Township teen who was missing for two weeks has been reunited with her family, said law enforcement officials. Laken Elezabeth Lewis, 15, was found by authorities Saturday in the company of several people in northwest Detroit, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s detectives had received a...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

SUV driver on the run after after ramming police cars, drawing fire

Detroit Police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV who drew police fire late Sunday for allegedly ramming police cars and trying to run down officers before fleeing in the stolen vehicle. The incident started at about 11:40 Sunday night when an undercover officer spotted a GMC SUV...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Recap: Michigan football dominates in 51-7 win over Colorado State

Michigan had a perfect start to its Big Ten title defense in Saturday's 51-7 blowout of Colorado State in the season opener. The Wolverines didn't miss a step defensively without Aidan Hutchinson as they held the visiting Rams scoreless for nearly the entire game and the offense built an insurmountable lead.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: Wolverines edge closer to QB clarity

Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
ANN ARBOR, MI

