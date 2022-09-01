2 North Texas cities ranked among safest cities in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10.

“Certain cities are home to more crime than others and some by a wide margin. A criminal records check for applicants in these areas might have a higher likelihood of revealing violent crime records, property crime records, sex offender registries, and much more,” GoodHire wrote in its report.

They wanted to make sure businesses and those employed by these businesses understand how important safety is and reveal where criminal background checks might be of more use in its analysis of the safest and least safe cities in the U.S.

The Lone Star State is beaming with safety it seams with four cities among the top 10 safest in America, two of those in the North Texas region. McKinney (2) and Frisco (4) were in the top five while El Paso (9) and Laredo (10) rounded out the top 10 to represent Texas.

GoodHire A Checkr Company: Top 10 Safest Cities in America

GoodHire said, “Overall, Texas proudly boasts eight of the top 20 safest cities overall, while the Midwest region showcases four in the top 20.”

For more findings from this report, click here !

