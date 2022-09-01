ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Man suspected of building Randolph County pipe bombs charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction, sheriff’s office say

By Emily Mikkelsen, Tyler Hardin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nEIht_0heJm8Fc00

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

On Aug. 9, around 3 p.m ., a citizen contacted Randolph County Sheriff’s Office communications because they thought they had located pipe bombs. The sheriff’s office responded to Providence Church Road in Randleman. Deputies on the scene saw pictures taken by the person and confirmed that these were “consistent with the construction of explosive material.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTKIS_0heJm8Fc00
    ‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279sq8_0heJm8Fc00
    ‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
Davidson County man charged with indecent liberties, sex offenses with child: warrants

Area residents were asked to evacuate and the Greensboro Police Department Bomb Squad was called in for assistance. They took control of the scene when they arrived.

The Bomb Squad said that they identified two viable devices and five partially constructed devices. They destroyed the devices and the area was declared safe for the neighbors to return home. The sheriff’s office also had assistance from the ATF.

Homeland Security was notified.

Yehl was incarcerated in Bladen County on unrelated charges when he was identified as a suspect.

His grandparents discovered the explosives. “He was our grandson. We trusted him,” said his grandfather, Steve Scott. “He had made diagrams of pipe bombs and things like that. We knew for a fact and thought he had some here, so we called law enforcement and told them what was going on,” Scott said. “It just goes to show you can’t trust your family like you think you can sometimes.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 5

Don Ames
3d ago

Should be charged as a domestic terrorist. Domestic terrorist should spend aminimum 20 years in prison then another 20 years supervised release.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Sister of girl injured in deadly Lexington DUI crash reacts to suspect's bond being reduced

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The half-sister of two young girls injured in a deadly DUI crash in Lexington said she's disappointed the suspect's bond has been reduced. Amber Whitaker was in custody on a $500,000 bond, but last week that bond was reduced to $75,000. Whitaker was charged in a deadly DWI crash in June that killed an 8-year-old child and injured three other kids, two of them were her daughters.
LEXINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randleman, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
Randleman, NC
Crime & Safety
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
alamancenews.com

Burlington man faces felony drug charges, outstanding out-of-county warrants after traffic stop where he provided false identification

A Burlington man who gave a false identity during a traffic stop Thursday is now facing a series of more serious charges after deputies also noticed drug paraphernalia strew about the car and discovered unserved warrants from other counties. On Thursday (September 1, 2022), deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s...
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Moore County standoff ends, suspect arrested

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer:...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipe Bombs#Mass#Homeland Security#The Bomb Squad
alamancenews.com

Burlington woman charged with felony possession of meth

A traffic stop based on an expired license ended up with drug charges for the driver. The drug charges began on Thursday September 1, 2022 when deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team, along with other officers from Orange County Sheriff’s Office Strike Team were conducting saturation patrols in the city of Burlington.
BURLINGTON, NC
WBTV

One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed on Sunday night in a crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck in the Rowan County town of Spencer. Officials with the Spencer Fire Department said emergency responders were dispatched at 6:13 p.m. to the crash in the 800 block of North Salisbury Avenue. The location is near a retirement center.
SPENCER, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Randolph County Animal Control officers recognized by sheriff for ‘one of the largest cases’ in county history

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history. The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Murder nets another arrest

AHOSKIE – A second individual is behind bars for the deadly shooting of a Murfreesboro woman near here on Aug. 17. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said 23-year-old Tamjhae Williams of Ahoskie is charged with first degree murder in the death of Angie Britt. Williams, who was arrested on Monday of this week in Greensboro, is being held without the privilege of bond in the Hertford County Detention Center.
AHOSKIE, NC
WBKO

Man charged with murder after setting mom on fire, police say

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was charged with murder after being accused of setting his mother on fire, according to police. Responding officers found Joanna Parker sitting on the front porch burning in flames. Police said officers were able to put out the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy