Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Man critically shot in the head and back in Wissinoming, police say

WISSINOMING - A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday evening, just after 7:30, on the 5700 block of Tacony Street. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his head and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot while crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 40s or 50s was shot crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say it happened at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and 63rd Street at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.Two cars fired shots at each other and the man was hit in the back. At least eight shots were fired. Police say the man was placed in critical condition. Police believe the motive for the shooting might be gang-related. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Juvenile Following Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle

Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2019 Toyota Highlander traveling northbound on...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Police release video of sedan allegedly involved in fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was struck and killed in a car crash in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the incident.The woman, who was later identified as LesMarie Velazquez, was crossing the street at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street at around 3 a.m. A car traveling westbound on Luzerne Street turning southbound on Whitaker Avenue hit her.Velazquez suffered severe trauma and was later rushed to Temple University Hospital by medics. She was put on a ventilator first but pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m, police say.Police released photos of the vehicle wanted in the crash. Police say the vehicle is a gray or silver colored sedan. Authorities say the sedan should have damage to the right front side and possibly the windshield. No other vehicle parts were located at the scene.   Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia's Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181 or call 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?

PORT RICHMOND - Charles "Chuckie" Maude’s family members have a piece of him everywhere they go. Memories fill their home in pictures, in letters to heaven, from little hands. Their yard. Their cars. "He’ll never be forgotten," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, commented. His father, mom and stepmother...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

