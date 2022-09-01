Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Man critically shot in the head and back in Wissinoming, police say
WISSINOMING - A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday evening, just after 7:30, on the 5700 block of Tacony Street. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his head and...
5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia
Video obtained by Action News shows people running from the area as officers chase down one suspect.
Man shot while crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 40s or 50s was shot crossing the street in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say it happened at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and 63rd Street at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.Two cars fired shots at each other and the man was hit in the back. At least eight shots were fired. Police say the man was placed in critical condition. Police believe the motive for the shooting might be gang-related.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Juvenile Following Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle
Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for operating a stolen vehicle and other charges following a pursuit that took place in the Wilmington area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a silver 2019 Toyota Highlander traveling northbound on...
Police release video of sedan allegedly involved in fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was struck and killed in a car crash in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the incident.The woman, who was later identified as LesMarie Velazquez, was crossing the street at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street at around 3 a.m. A car traveling westbound on Luzerne Street turning southbound on Whitaker Avenue hit her.Velazquez suffered severe trauma and was later rushed to Temple University Hospital by medics. She was put on a ventilator first but pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m, police say.Police released photos of the vehicle wanted in the crash. Police say the vehicle is a gray or silver colored sedan. Authorities say the sedan should have damage to the right front side and possibly the windshield. No other vehicle parts were located at the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia's Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181 or call 911.
Police: 19-year-old shot dead after argument in restaurant drive-thru lane
The 19-year-old victim is now one of six people killed this Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia.
Video captures drive-by-shooting in North Philadelphia; suspects sought
Video captures the gunshots being fired from a white Chevy Impala at the corner of 23rd and Indiana streets.
Man killed after 30 shots fired in South Philadelphia; 2 suspects sought
Five bullets went into a Chinese takeout restaurant, just missing a 4-year-old boy and customers.
Video released of vehicle sought for fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run
The video shows a gray or silver sedan. Police say it should have damage to the right front side and possibly to the windshield.
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times and killed outside South Philly corner store
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 37-year-old man is dead, shot multiple times outside a corner store in South Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday night, about 9:30, at 7th and Ritner Streets. The man was outside the store when a sedan with two, or possibly three, men got out and...
MyChesCo
Philadelphia Police Department Asks for Public’s Help in Identifying Suspects in Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Do you have any information about the suspects in this shooting? The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance. Authorities state that on August 29, 2022, at 8:35 pm, two males were walking on 23rd St. when they...
Police: 2 people shot in separate incidents in Philadelphia overnight
Philadelphia police are investigating after two people were shot in separate incidents overnight.
Police investigate 3 shootings leaving 4 dead on Labor Day
Philadelphia police have made arrests in connection with a shooting Sunday afternoon. And a shooting in North Philadelphia on Monday morning resulted in one person dead and four more injured.
Innocent victim wounded during gang-related hit in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
A bullet went into a car and hit a driver in the back as he was waiting for a red light. Police say he was an unintended target.
2 dead after shooting in Hunting Park section of Philadelphia, 4 others injured
The victims are among the dozens of people who have been shot this Labor Day weekend in the city.
fox29.com
Teen dies after being shot 8 times at gas station in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia gas station on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim was reportedly shot in the parking lot of the Global Gas Station on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:40 p.m. He suffered at least...
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
fox29.com
Unsolved Port Richmond homicide: Who shot and killed Chuckie Maude?
PORT RICHMOND - Charles "Chuckie" Maude’s family members have a piece of him everywhere they go. Memories fill their home in pictures, in letters to heaven, from little hands. Their yard. Their cars. "He’ll never be forgotten," Dean Maude, Chuckie’s stepmother, commented. His father, mom and stepmother...
morethanthecurve.com
Police looking for help identifying three suspects in Plymouth Meeting apartment burglary
The Plymouth Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a forced entry burglary that took place on July 19th at the Parc Apartments in Plymouth Meeting. The burglary took place at 1:30 p.m. The three suspects are depicted in the photo above and in the video below.
Philadelphia man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a carjacking that started in Atlantic City and ended with a crash in Linwood. Kevin Wade, now 61, fled in the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. April 17, 2021.
