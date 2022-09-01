ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa shades Live co-host Ryan Seacrest and rolls her eyes in brutal diss on show

By Brittany Sims
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

LIVE host Kelly Ripa has shaded her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, on the show after she rolled her eyes at him.

During a segment, he talked about seeing a stingray in the water and she thought he was dramatic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFlvF_0heJllMN00
Kelly Ripa rolled her eyes at Ryan Seacrest after he mistook an animal for another one Credit: ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJn6w_0heJllMN00
He didn't know what a horseshoe crab looked like and thought it was a stingray Credit: ABC

On Tuesday's show, Kelly and Ryan talked about the beach in Long Island.

He said that one side is the beach while the other is the bay and he saw a picture of something he's "never seen before."

Ryan held up a picture and said: "I saw deer, walking on water, in the bay this summer."

Kelly joked: "Those are called Christ deers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kCTmT_0heJllMN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ioj8B_0heJllMN00

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host talked about taking his dog, Georgia, out in the water since it wasn't too deep.

"The second I get from the road to the first foot of the bay this is there," Ryan said, holding up a picture.

"Oh, it's a horseshoe crab!" Kelly exclaimed.

"No, it's a sting ray!" Ryan argued.

"No, that's a horseshoe crab, not a stingray!" Kelly told him.

He said they ran out of the bay and down the street in order to not get stung.

The American Idol host then asked his co-host how could he tell the difference.

She explained that a horseshoe crab doesn't have a stinger and then rolled her eyes at him.

He then spoke to the camera and told his dog that they have plans for the weekend now.

THROWING SHADE

Kelly isn't the only one who has thrown shade at Ryan recently.

When she was off the show for vacation, there was a slew of guest hosts filling in for her.

Ali Wentworth appeared a few times during that week and although she and Ryan had good chemistry, she did throw shade about his IQ level.

They spent some time bantering at the start of the show.

Soon, it turned a bit more malicious than the usual back-and-forth conversations on the show, even when Ali’s on as a guest co-host.

In the pre-recorded segment, the two got to talking about marine life, as Ali’s a big fan of the outdoors.

That’s when Ryan decided to talk about his own recent experience, which included being “shamed” on the show for his lack of knowledge on the subject.

Unfortunately, this only led to him once again being shamed about it, this time by his guest co-host.

Ryan began: “I was marine life-shamed here by [exective producer Michael] Gelman because I thought I saw a stingray in the bay out there, turns out it was a large crab.”

As he’s sharing this, Ali immediately started making a face at Ryan’s comment, both to seemingly show that she was shocked and to mock him a bit.

“Wait, a stingray? In the bay,” she asked Ryan to confirm.

He told her: “That’s right. I thought I saw the first-ever stingray, right there in the shallow waters of the bay. And I ran.”

Ali asked: “What would the stingray be doing in the bay.”

Trying to explain his thought process on the matter, Ryan responded: “Because the ocean and the bay are connected by water, there’s no barrier.”

Still stunned, Ali made an exasperated “wow” sound, before throwing some extra shade and joking to Ryan: “I guess there’s no IQ test to be a host of morning television.”

Ryan just seemed to laugh uncomfortably as the crew around them “awwed” in Ryan’s defense.

He sarcastically warned his guest co-host: “Now you’re going to get the tomatoes and letters, Ali.”

“I know. No, you guys, I love Ryan,” Ali assured everyone.

LIVING HIS DREAM

Although it wasn't his intention, Ryan threw shade at Kelly Ripa last month when he posted about "living his dream."

The star was not, however, talking about co-hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan alongside his co-host.

Ryan posted to his Instagram about living his dream of being an on-air radio host.

The post featured different pictures of him on his radio show, OnAir with Ryan Seacrest.

The video had him saying "102.7 KIIS FM" and "American Top 40" in many different ways.

"Happy National Radio Day! Grateful for every day that I get to live out my childhood dreams of being on the air," he captioned the post.

"Love sharing a laugh with our listeners, hearing their stories, getting to be a part of their daily lives, and working with the incredible KIIS & AT40 teams who make it all possible."

In 2004, Ryan became the host of American Top 40 and then later that year, the host of the KIIS-FM morning show.

On Air With Ryan Seacrest was formed in 2017 in New York City and as of now has a contract through 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jZVy_0heJllMN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfpB9_0heJllMN00

Despite their bantering back and forth, Kelly and Ryan seem to get along with each other.

The new season of Live will premiere on Monday, September 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roboA_0heJllMN00
Kelly Ripa went on vacation with her husband, Mark Consuelos, recently, which led to her being absent from the show Credit: Instagram/@instasuelos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orLL1_0heJllMN00
Ryan was afraid to take his dog into the bay after he thought he saw a stingray Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaCB1_0heJllMN00
Once he found out that it was safe to go in the water, he said that he would take his dog, Georgia, in it that upcoming weekend Credit: Splash

Comments / 38

Rosalie Gatta Ridge
3d ago

keep Ali forever She's funny witty and smart 😉 👌 😌 👏 Kelly is too stuck on herself and everything is about herself and family. Soooòooo Booooooring she takes advantage of Ryan go away away away away pleeeeeeaaaassseee!!!!!!!!

Reply(1)
25
Sandra Strohl
2d ago

I never liked Kellys personality from the time she started with Regis very disrespectful to someone whos been around so long

Reply(2)
10
Guest
2d ago

Kelly should let her guests talk more, she has to take up their time on her and family! Or when they have something to say, let them tell their story! Not chim in on every little detail!

Reply
5
