Despite Pritzker dropping unfit jail detainee transfer restriction order, cases persist
(The Center Square) – Despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker dropping the unfit jail detainee transfer restriction executive order, cases persist. The most recent consecutive 30-day executive order Pritzker issued Aug. 19 extended the statewide COVID-19 disaster proclamation, which came with a slew of continued executive orders. The new round of orders expires Sept. 17.
All Secretary of State Officers Closed For Labor Day
All Secretary of State offices are closed today in observance of Labor Day. Offices and Driver Services facilities will reopen for business tomorrow. As a reminder, Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to December 1st.
New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments
November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'
Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
State Health Officials Urge Eligible Residents To Get New Boosters
Illinois health officials are urging all eligible residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots when available. The shots have been authorized by the CDC. Last week, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the two new bivalent booster vaccines. They are designed to provide extra protection against the omicron variants which are now the dominant strain of the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health is expected to receive about 580-thousand doses this week.
Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?
Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
Temporary help needed for snow-and-ice removal
ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.
Gas prices for Labor Day travel continue to drop; Illinois residents paying $4.124
CHICAGO - A lot of people travel on Labor Day weekend, and gas prices in Illinois and across the country have improved from record highs, though they're still much higher than they were a year ago. Illinois residents are paying $4.124 on average for gas this Labor Day weekend, a...
Special prosecutor could investigate potential voter fraud in Illinois primary
VENICE, Illinois — Officials in Madison County have confirmed a criminal investigation is underway after election judges noticed similar handwriting on roughly 39 mail-in ballots during the Illinois primary election. Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, a Democrat, confirmed her office detected the suspicious mail-in ballots during the June 28...
Illinois’ $300 Million Utility Bill Assistance Plan Will Help Many Families Keep the Lights On
One of the worst things about being an adult is paying bills, and living paycheck to paycheck is even worse. Too many families throughout Illinois have to make the tough decision of whether to buy food or keep the lights on month after month, and I want you to know that help is out there.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Danville Solar installation built on a former General Motors site in Illinois
A former brownfield turns green with the completion of the Danville solar system, announced by Ameresco, Inc., a cleantech integrator, and Inovateus Solar, a solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. The project was built on a former General Motors Powertrain Division Plant turned brownfield site. Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, an independent power producer and green energy investment company, is the owner of the installation.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
2 GOP candidates out of the running in November
Two of the late Republican candidates who filed to fill vacancies on the November 8 ballot are no longer in the running as the fall campaign season gets ready to start up after Labor Day. At the end of July, Cook County Republicans, led by Palos Park’s Sean Morrison, filed...
State of Illinois sued: The latest in the Christopher Vaughn murder case
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The State of Illinois has been served with a lawsuit after attorney Keith Altman said his client, Christopher Vaughn, wasn’t given a fair judicial process. Vaughn was convicted of murdering his wife Kimberly and three children, shooting them on a family trip back in June...
Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois
Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.
Hey Pet Lovers, Which Animals Are Illegal To Own In Illinois?
Last week, we covered the topic of how many dogs an Illinois resident is legally allowed to have hanging around the house (read up on it here), so as a natural extension of that sort of thing, today we'll look at what animals you, as an Illinoisan, are prohibited from having as a pet.
A Bridge is the Most Spectacular Natural Wonder in Illinois
A website claims they found the most spectacular natural wonder in each state, and what they found in Illinois truly is a thing of beauty. It is called the Pomona Natural Bridge and it is now on my bucket list of things to do here in the Land of Lincoln.
