ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
wjol.com

All Secretary of State Officers Closed For Labor Day

All Secretary of State offices are closed today in observance of Labor Day. Offices and Driver Services facilities will reopen for business tomorrow. As a reminder, Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to December 1st.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

New Illinois bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa pushes right & Illinois pushes left with constitutional amendments

November ballot measures would protect gun rights and unions. We will see an expansion of the Internal Revenue Service now that the Inflation Reduction Act is law. Voters in Illinois will decide in November whether to approve a constitutional amendment that protects unions. Iowa has its own constitutional amendment on the ballot. That decision will be whether to incorporate the Second Amendment into the state’s constitution.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
spotonillinois.com

Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'

Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

State Health Officials Urge Eligible Residents To Get New Boosters

Illinois health officials are urging all eligible residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots when available. The shots have been authorized by the CDC. Last week, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the two new bivalent booster vaccines. They are designed to provide extra protection against the omicron variants which are now the dominant strain of the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health is expected to receive about 580-thousand doses this week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Where does Illinois land on a ranking of Hardest Working States?

Illinois is full of hard-working men and women, construction workers, first responders, teachers, and the list goes on and on, so where do you think Illinois lands on the list of 2022's Hardest-Working States?. According to the website WalletHub.com, Illinois is the 39th Hardest-Working State in the country this year,...
ILLINOIS STATE
kjfmradio.com

Temporary help needed for snow-and-ice removal

ILLINOIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking qualified individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. Through the department’s annual “snowbird” program, IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter season.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Politics State
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pv-magazine-usa.com

Danville Solar installation built on a former General Motors site in Illinois

A former brownfield turns green with the completion of the Danville solar system, announced by Ameresco, Inc., a cleantech integrator, and Inovateus Solar, a solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. The project was built on a former General Motors Powertrain Division Plant turned brownfield site. Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company, an independent power producer and green energy investment company, is the owner of the installation.
DANVILLE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

2 GOP candidates out of the running in November

Two of the late Republican candidates who filed to fill vacancies on the November 8 ballot are no longer in the running as the fall campaign season gets ready to start up after Labor Day. At the end of July, Cook County Republicans, led by Palos Park’s Sean Morrison, filed...
COOK COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

State of Illinois sued: The latest in the Christopher Vaughn murder case

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The State of Illinois has been served with a lawsuit after attorney Keith Altman said his client, Christopher Vaughn, wasn’t given a fair judicial process. Vaughn was convicted of murdering his wife Kimberly and three children, shooting them on a family trip back in June...
Q985

Local School Ranks Top 10 of Most Haunted in Illinois

Sometimes worrying about school work, projects, and reading assignments aren't the only things students need to be mindful of. I swear as soon as September hits my mind changes from summer fun to hauntings and where you can find them. Lucky for us, one of those haunted places is right here in Quincy. The Quincy Junior High School is an amazing, beautiful building and when people drive by it or even have the luck to walk inside it really does give off that castle vibe. But, like all castles, there is a legend of a haunting in the school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy