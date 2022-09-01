VIDEO: Three Livonia teens rescue couple from burning home. "We couldn't be more proud"

LIVONIA (WWJ) - Officials in Metro Detroit are praising the quick actions of a group of teens after they saved two people from a house fire in Livonia.

Authorities with the city said in a press release that three teens, identified as Ethan Morche, Chase Adams and Colin Anderson, jumped into action Monday, Aug. 29 after spotting smoke and flames while driving down Ellen Drive.

The trio told authorities they saw the roof of a garage on fire and stopped at the residence to see if anyone needed help.

Ethan and Chase called 911 and reported the blaze.

The two teens heard shouting from inside the home and tried to gain access through the front door, officials said. When their attempts failed, they went around back and found an unlocked sliding glass door.

The third teen, Colin, stayed outside the home to inform fire crews that people where inside the home.

Chase was able to help one of the occupants outside and went back in to help Ethan bring out the second resident.

"We couldn't be more proud of these young men who remained calm, did the right thing, and were directly responsible for saving the lives of two of their neighbors,” said Livonia Fire & Rescue Chief Robert Jennison. “They could have just drove by, but instead they decided to take action, and stopped this incident from becoming a tragedy resulting in loss of life."

Officials said the trio along with the two residents were attended by medics on scene and released from care with minor smoke inhalation.

The teens are all students at Churchill High School in Livonia.

The group's heroic actions were caught on a Wyze Video Doorbell that was set up at a neighbor's house across the street.