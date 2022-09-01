ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

VIDEO: Three Livonia teens rescue couple from burning home. "We couldn't be more proud"

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhpTZ_0heJkrNI00

LIVONIA (WWJ) - Officials in Metro Detroit are praising the quick actions of a group of teens after they saved two people from a house fire in Livonia.

Authorities with the city said in a press release that three teens, identified as Ethan Morche, Chase Adams and Colin Anderson, jumped into action Monday, Aug. 29 after spotting smoke and flames while driving down Ellen Drive.

The trio told authorities they saw the roof of a garage on fire and stopped at the residence to see if anyone needed help.

Ethan and Chase called 911 and reported the blaze.

The two teens heard shouting from inside the home and tried to gain access through the front door, officials said. When their attempts failed, they went around back and found an unlocked sliding glass door.

The third teen, Colin, stayed outside the home to inform fire crews that people where inside the home.

Chase was able to help one of the occupants outside and went back in to help Ethan bring out the second resident.

"We couldn't be more proud of these young men who remained calm, did the right thing, and were directly responsible for saving the lives of two of their neighbors,” said Livonia Fire & Rescue Chief Robert Jennison. “They could have just drove by, but instead they decided to take action, and stopped this incident from becoming a tragedy resulting in loss of life."

Officials said the trio along with the two residents were attended by medics on scene and released from care with minor smoke inhalation.

The teens are all students at Churchill High School in Livonia.

The group's heroic actions were caught on a Wyze Video Doorbell that was set up at a neighbor's house across the street.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Teen missing over two weeks back home with family

(CBS DETROIT) - A Commerce Township teen missing for more than two weeks is back home with her family after she was found in Detroit on Saturday.Laken Elizabeth Lewis, 15, was reported missing after she left her home in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Wixom on August 18. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office received a tip and officers eventually located Lewis in northwest Detroit in the company of several people."We appreciate the feedback we received from the public and the hard work of our Detectives that located this missing young girl and recovered her safely in Detroit," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard in a press release.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

20-year-old man killed after he was partially ejected from vehicle in Pontiac crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man from Brown City is dead, and an 18-year-old woman is hospitalized after a car crash in Pontiac on Sunday. The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m. on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street.According to a press release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Brody Thompson, 20, was driving a 2010 Audi A5 when he failed to negotiate the curve, striking it, and then the vehicle left the road.The vehicle continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward Avenue before overturning in someone's yard.Police say Thompson was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected through the moon roof, and the car came to rest on him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, was also not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. Police say they believe alcohol and speeding were factors in the incident.The crash is under investigation by  the Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.
PONTIAC, MI
abc12.com

Brown City man dies, woman injured in alleged drunken driving crash

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - Police believe a Brown City man who died in a crash on Woodward Avenue over the weekend was speeding and intoxicated. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Brody Thompson was driving a 2010 Audi A5 north on Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when he lost control in a curve.
BROWN CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Detroit, MI
Livonia, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Livonia, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Police release ID of drowning victim on Williams Lake

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have released the identity of a drowning victim found in Williams Lake on August 28.According to Waterford Police, a resident saw the body floating facedown at around 9:45 a.m. just offshore from their property on Brightwood Court near Williams Lake. An officer entered the lake and pulled the body to shore.  The body was later identified as 25 year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, of Chiapas, Mexico. Police say there is no evidence of foul play.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Body identified in Waterford drowning incident

Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez, 25, of Chiapas, Mexico, was found floating Thursday in Waterford Township's Williams Lake. His body was identified Saturday and his death was ruled as accidental drowning. He was found floating facedown behind a home in the 6800 block of Brightwood Court in Waterford Township on Thursday morning after a 911 caller reported seeing a body. ...
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Accident#Chase#Livonia Fire Rescue
fox2detroit.com

Driver in I-94 roll-over crash fatally struck on highway while fleeing scene

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on I-94 was killed after being struck by another vehicle early Monday morning in Detroit. State police came on the chaotic scene around 1:20 a.m. on I-94 near Harper after receiving reports of a rollover crash. When they arrived, witnesses told officers that a woman had suffered a severe head injury and had been taken to a local hospital.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

25-year-old drowning victim found in Waterford Lake identified

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the body of 25-year-old Leonardo De Jesus Jimenez Lopez from Chiapas, Mexico was found floating in Waterford Township's Williams Lake Thursday morning. Investigators say that he accidentally drowned. New links: One dead in Saginaw County after several traffic crashes...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and 52-year-old man on Friday. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.
HARPER WOODS, MI
nbc25news.com

MSP investigate fatal crash in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. -- Michigan State Police investigate a fatal crash last night on I-696 near I-75. On September 4, at about 11:30 p.m., a driver of a passenger vehicle was exiting onto I-75 from eastbound I-696 when it was rear-ended by a second driver. Michigan State Police said on Twitter the second driver hit the first driver at a high speed of rate with no evidence of braking.
ROYAL OAK, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy