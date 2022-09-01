Read full article on original website
Reclaim Idaho reacts to lawmakers sending $410 million to public education in special session
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's special session is in the books; Governor Little signed House Bill One shortly after it passed the legislature Thursday evening. A major component of House Bill One is an investment of over $400 million into Idaho education. The timing of the special session is interesting,...
idahofreedom.org
Idaho school districts have millions of dollars on hand. Are they really underfunded?
Data show that the median public school district in Idaho has more than $3.2 million saved for a rainy day. With this much cash in reserve, increasing spending on the public school system is unwise and unnecessary. Earlier this month, the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Center for American Education (CAE) released...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls Power to conduct routine inspection of power poles on the west side of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power will begin a routine process to test the structural integrity of power poles on the west side of Idaho Falls on Thursday, Sept. 8. A contractor for the utility expects to test the wooden poles owned by Idaho Falls Power through...
kidnewsradio.com
Ribbon cutting set for Pocatello Regional Transit’s new transit coach
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Region Transit (PRT) announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 2022 transit coach (bus). The new bus is ADA accessible and can hold around 45 passengers, 17 standing passengers and 28 seated. The PRT bus was 100% federally funded by CARES ACT and cost...
kidnewsradio.com
Pocatello man charged with murder of Idaho Falls man
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello man is charged with murder for killing a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man Saturday night. Mark Jason Bent, 41, was arrested Saturday night and is being held in the Bonneville County Jail. Idaho Falls police said the shooting occurred before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 603 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 603 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
idahofreedom.org
Idaho Freedom statement on passage of House Bill 1
Gov. Brad Little and Idaho lawmakers had an opportunity to deliver something bold for taxpayers struggling with record-high inflation. They didn’t. And Idahoans are worse off for it. The governor, along with House and Senate leadership, again locked down the legislative process to deliver meager ongoing income tax relief....
kidnewsradio.com
Safety first at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s traditionally a busy weekend for the start of the Eastern Idaho State Fair. With hundreds of people coming to Blackfoot for the fun each day, local law enforcement is reminding everyone to stay safe and remember the speed limit has been reduced along Highway 91 outside the fair.
kidnewsradio.com
IFPD promotes 21-year-veteran to Captain
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department announced Jessica Marley, a 21-year-veteran of the department, has been promoted to Captain. In addition to her robust experience as an Idaho Falls Police Officer, Captain Marley holds a current license as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and has been a licensed social worker since 1996.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Red Cross: Prepare now for tomorrow’s disaster
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Idaho urges everyone to take steps now that will help keep their families safe when emergencies like wildfires, floods and home fires occur. Three simple steps can help to keep your family safe during...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Armed Idaho locals show up to library board meetings to push ban of over 400 books
CNN’s Nick Watt is in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where locals are pushing back against activists trying to get more than 400 books banned from the library — books that the library doesn’t even have.
Post Register
Local teachers are spending thousands while Idaho has a record surplus
The state of Idaho ended the 2022 fiscal year with a record-breaking $1.4 billion surplus, Gov. Brad Little and Idaho Division of Financial Management officials said, while teachers within the state are still searching for change in their couch cushions to buy needed classroom supplies for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
kidnewsradio.com
Parade celebrates over 100 years at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT, IDAHO (KIFI)- The Eastern Idaho State Fair is underway and celebrating the start of the fair. People were lining up in anticipation of this year’s parade long before Saturday’s 10 a.m. start time. Some came to spots they have been going to for years. “Every year we...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – September 5, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Soda Springs High School’s former girls basketball coach, Wade Schvaneveldt, was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape. This was a result of a months-long joint investigation conducted by the Soda Springs Police Department.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho National Guard announces Gowen Thunder 2023 Open House and Air Show
GOWEN FIELD, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho National Guard is hosting Gowen Thunder 2023 Open House and Airshow Aug. 26-27, 2023 on Gowen Field. The event is free and open to the public and will be headlined by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the Air Force’s F-16 air demonstration squadron.
Avista Seeks State Approval for Rate Increases in Idaho and Washington
SPOKANE - Avista has made annual rate adjustment filings with the utility commissions in Washington and Idaho that, if approved, will result in an increase in electric and natural gas rates in Washington and natural gas rates in Idaho, effective November 1, 2022. Washington Electric Adjustment Filings. Two electric adjustments...
kidnewsradio.com
DEQ and OEMR announce Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program award recipients
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have awarded Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho. The funds will be used to deploy publicly available electric vehicle (EV)...
Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13
BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
