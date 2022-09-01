ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Trial set for Iowa teen accused of teacher’s beating death

By The Associated Press, DAVID PITT
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191N8s_0heJkacB00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trial for a 17-year-old charged with murder in the death of a southeast Iowa high school Spanish teacher has been set for March 20.

A judge on Thursday set the trial date for Willard Miller , who is charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Another student, Jeremy Everett Goodale , also is charged with murder in Graber’s death.

Judge Shawn Showers had previously set the location for Miller’s trial in Council Bluffs, about 200 miles (322 kilometers) west of Fairfield, where Graber’s body was found in a park last November. Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, had been beaten to death with a baseball bat .

Rollover sends 2 children, 1 adult to hospital after Clay County crash

The judge also set a hearing date for Nov. 2 in Fairfield for Miller. His attorney is seeking to keep jurors from hearing certain evidence police gathered during their investigation.

The judge earlier had moved Goodale’s trial about 80 miles (128 kilometers) east from Fairfield to Davenport. It is set to begin Dec. 5.

Both teens will be tried as adults. In Iowa the penalty for a first-degree murder conviction is life in prison. However, Iowa Supreme Court rulings require juveniles convicted of even the most serious crimes to be given a chance for parole.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Crystal Conroy
4d ago

They're old enough to know what they did was wrong. There should be no parole in murder cases. The victim doesn't get a do over.

Reply
3
Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Ape Initiative vandalized, broken into twice in a week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two incidents of vandalism and break-ins occurred at the Ape Cognition and Conservation Initiative facility in less than a week. On Thursday morning the facility’s guard shack window was shattered. On Saturday August 27 the initiative reported a break in where several pieces of equipment were stolen. No animals were injured […]
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
UNION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Council Bluffs, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Council Bluffs, IA
City
Fairfield, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
WOWT

Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Oregon man was arrested on drug-related charges after he crashed his car in a construction zone in Iowa. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 1 a.m. deputies were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street south of Percival, Iowa.
PERCIVAL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Spanish#Fairfield High School#Iowa Supreme Court#Nexstar Media Inc
Iowa State Daily

BREAKING: ISU graduate arrested for exploitation of a minor on campus

Investigators arrested an Iowa State alumnus for possession of explicit materials of a minor Wednesday, according to a press release from the university’s department of public safety. The suspect, 22-year old Benjamin Cooper, graduated from Iowa State and moved to Wisconsin during the course of an investigation on him...
AMES, IA
klkntv.com

Omaha man accused of selling meth in Lincoln is convicted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine. A federal jury convicted Kenneth W. Blair III of one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of meth. The investigation began in...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iowa.media

Shots fired during Union County chase

At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a sergeant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office located Daniel Floyd Edwards, wanted for parole violations with nationwide extradition. A pursuit ensued as Edwards attempted to elude the sergeant. The sergeant radioed for immediate assistance after shots were fired at the tires...
UNION COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot

A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Third person sentenced in gruesome death of Grinnell man

GRINNELL, Iowa — The final accomplice in the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man is headed to prison. Cody Johnson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the killing of Michael Williams. Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for time served. Steven Vogel is...
GRINNELL, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy