Police: Man who confronted Omaha police with gun shot dead

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who was being served with a removal and protection order was fatally shot by an officer when he confronted police at his door with a shotgun, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in southwest Omaha, the Omaha Police Department said in a news release.

The release said two police officers were sent to help a Douglas County process server serve papers on Jacob Jamrozy, 39, who was thought to have shotguns for hunting inside the apartment. When officers knocked on his door, Jamrozy opened the door holding a shotgun, police said, and police shouted at him to drop it.

Trial set for Iowa teen accused of teacher’s beating death

He instead raised the gun toward one of the officers, who shot him, police said. Jamrozy was declared dead at the scene, and his gun was recovered from the scene near the apartment door. Police said Jamrozy was alone in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and no officers were injured.

Police said there is video of the fatal confrontation from the body cameras of the two officers, who have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

The shooting is being investigated by the Omaha department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team, as well as the Papillion Police Department and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

