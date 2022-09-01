POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The cutting-edge research to develop the next generation of mobile networks will be happening at Idaho State University. Recently, Mostafa Fouda, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, was awarded a $225,000, three-year grant from the National Science Foundation to develop an artificial intelligence system that will help manage the stability of future 6G wireless networks. During the course of his research, Fouda will be collaborating with colleagues in Japan at Tohuku University and at Tenessee Tech University.

