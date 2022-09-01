Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Portneuf heart and vascular team completes 100th Watchman
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center’s heart and vascular team took a moment this week to recognize cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Lynn Otto, MD, for being on the team that just completed their 100th procedure to implant a Watchman device. This tiny device helps prevent stroke in certain patients with Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).
kidnewsradio.com
“Stories of Hope Across the Lifespan” Suicide Prevention Conference set for Sept. 9
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Community Suicide Prevention of Eastern Idaho announced its 2022 conference – titled “Stories of Hope Across the Lifespan” – will be held Sept. 9. The conference will go from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Idaho State University’s Pond Student...
kidnewsradio.com
Pocatello sanitation collection to operate as normal on Labor Day
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello offices and Pocatello Regional Transit will be closed Monday, September 5, for the Labor Day holiday. The Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will be operating as normal. Residents regularly scheduled for a Monday pickup of garbage, recycling, and yard waste should...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – September 5, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Soda Springs High School’s former girls basketball coach, Wade Schvaneveldt, was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape. This was a result of a months-long joint investigation conducted by the Soda Springs Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kidnewsradio.com
Moose Fire active in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With a red flag warning issued for Saturday, the Moose Fire is expected to be very active, especially in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek. Highway 93, Salmon River Road and Panther Creek Road are accessible and open for traffic, but travelers may experience delays caused by possible falling rocks and fire equipment on the road.
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls Power to conduct routine inspection of power poles on the west side of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power will begin a routine process to test the structural integrity of power poles on the west side of Idaho Falls on Thursday, Sept. 8. A contractor for the utility expects to test the wooden poles owned by Idaho Falls Power through...
kidnewsradio.com
Parade celebrates over 100 years at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT, IDAHO (KIFI)- The Eastern Idaho State Fair is underway and celebrating the start of the fair. People were lining up in anticipation of this year’s parade long before Saturday’s 10 a.m. start time. Some came to spots they have been going to for years. “Every year we...
kidnewsradio.com
Ribbon cutting set for Pocatello Regional Transit’s new transit coach
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Region Transit (PRT) announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 2022 transit coach (bus). The new bus is ADA accessible and can hold around 45 passengers, 17 standing passengers and 28 seated. The PRT bus was 100% federally funded by CARES ACT and cost...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kidnewsradio.com
Pocatello man charged with murder of Idaho Falls man
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello man is charged with murder for killing a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man Saturday night. Mark Jason Bent, 41, was arrested Saturday night and is being held in the Bonneville County Jail. Idaho Falls police said the shooting occurred before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
kidnewsradio.com
ISU mechanical engineering professor named to editorial board of Frontiers in Thermal Engineering
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State University professor has been selected for an editor post with Frontiers in Thermal Engineering. Recently, Rajib Mahamud, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, joined the review editorial board of the heat transfer mechanisms and applications specialty section within the journal Frontiers in Thermal Engineering. The section “explores all aspects of radiative and combined heat transfer, and the important role these processes play in modern science, from fire safety to aerospace engineering.”
kidnewsradio.com
ISU researcher to develop AI for 6G wireless networks
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The cutting-edge research to develop the next generation of mobile networks will be happening at Idaho State University. Recently, Mostafa Fouda, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, was awarded a $225,000, three-year grant from the National Science Foundation to develop an artificial intelligence system that will help manage the stability of future 6G wireless networks. During the course of his research, Fouda will be collaborating with colleagues in Japan at Tohuku University and at Tenessee Tech University.
kidnewsradio.com
Hunters who use July Creek Road may see increased traffic from a timber harvest
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Hunters using July Creek Road may experience increased traffic as a timber harvest gets under way. This is a popular route used by those accessing the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and other areas. Hunters should look for possible equipment and logging trucks on the road beginning this September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kidnewsradio.com
S Capital Avenue road closure beings Tuesday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A section of S Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and the Idaho Falls Public Library, will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 6 starting at 7 a.m. Barring unforeseen conditions, the roadway will reopen by the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7. Motorists will be...
kidnewsradio.com
Former Soda Springs Girls Basketball Coach arrested, charged with statutory rape
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – Former Soda Springs Girls Basketball Head Coach, Wade Schvaneveldt, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of statutory rape, according to the Soda Springs Police Department. Schvaneveldt was booked into the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Jail Friday in lieu of a $350,000 bond....
Comments / 0