Blackfoot, ID

Portneuf heart and vascular team completes 100th Watchman

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center’s heart and vascular team took a moment this week to recognize cardiologist and electrophysiologist, Lynn Otto, MD, for being on the team that just completed their 100th procedure to implant a Watchman device. This tiny device helps prevent stroke in certain patients with Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).
POCATELLO, ID
Pocatello sanitation collection to operate as normal on Labor Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello offices and Pocatello Regional Transit will be closed Monday, September 5, for the Labor Day holiday. The Sanitation Department’s collection trucks will be operating as normal. Residents regularly scheduled for a Monday pickup of garbage, recycling, and yard waste should...
POCATELLO, ID
3 things to know this morning – September 5, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Soda Springs High School’s former girls basketball coach, Wade Schvaneveldt, was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape. This was a result of a months-long joint investigation conducted by the Soda Springs Police Department.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Moose Fire active in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With a red flag warning issued for Saturday, the Moose Fire is expected to be very active, especially in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek. Highway 93, Salmon River Road and Panther Creek Road are accessible and open for traffic, but travelers may experience delays caused by possible falling rocks and fire equipment on the road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Parade celebrates over 100 years at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

BLACKFOOT, IDAHO (KIFI)- The Eastern Idaho State Fair is underway and celebrating the start of the fair. People were lining up in anticipation of this year’s parade long before Saturday’s 10 a.m. start time. Some came to spots they have been going to for years. “Every year we...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Ribbon cutting set for Pocatello Regional Transit’s new transit coach

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Region Transit (PRT) announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 2022 transit coach (bus). The new bus is ADA accessible and can hold around 45 passengers, 17 standing passengers and 28 seated. The PRT bus was 100% federally funded by CARES ACT and cost...
POCATELLO, ID
#Sensory Room#Lounges#Massage Therapists#Massage Therapy#Eisf#Bingham Healthcare#The West Events#The Highway Gate
Pocatello man charged with murder of Idaho Falls man

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A Pocatello man is charged with murder for killing a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man Saturday night. Mark Jason Bent, 41, was arrested Saturday night and is being held in the Bonneville County Jail. Idaho Falls police said the shooting occurred before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ISU mechanical engineering professor named to editorial board of Frontiers in Thermal Engineering

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State University professor has been selected for an editor post with Frontiers in Thermal Engineering. Recently, Rajib Mahamud, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, joined the review editorial board of the heat transfer mechanisms and applications specialty section within the journal Frontiers in Thermal Engineering. The section “explores all aspects of radiative and combined heat transfer, and the important role these processes play in modern science, from fire safety to aerospace engineering.”
POCATELLO, ID
ISU researcher to develop AI for 6G wireless networks

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The cutting-edge research to develop the next generation of mobile networks will be happening at Idaho State University. Recently, Mostafa Fouda, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, was awarded a $225,000, three-year grant from the National Science Foundation to develop an artificial intelligence system that will help manage the stability of future 6G wireless networks. During the course of his research, Fouda will be collaborating with colleagues in Japan at Tohuku University and at Tenessee Tech University.
POCATELLO, ID
S Capital Avenue road closure beings Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A section of S Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and the Idaho Falls Public Library, will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 6 starting at 7 a.m. Barring unforeseen conditions, the roadway will reopen by the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 7. Motorists will be...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

