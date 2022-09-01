ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 5

Capt. R
4d ago

This dumb kid needs to be punished harshly........ no excuse for a teenager this old to not understand the Dangerous nature of his actions........

Reply
4
brii
4d ago

the information yesterday was all over the place I really hope they were very clear with parents of students at del norte

Reply
4
Monique Archer
4d ago

I'm so glad the Albuquerque police came this time fast to are kids of needs

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

APD says shooting at NW apartment complex was mental health-related

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In mid-July, a mental health crisis turned deadly when Albuquerque police shot 43-year-old Wendle Wagle. Just a day before, the Albuquerque Community Safety department talked to Tagle and his wife about their marriage problems and job stress. “They asked for counseling services that are flexible, but...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for car theft, drug possession

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man arrested for stealing a vehicle and aggravated assault Friday night is no stranger to police. According to a criminal complaint, a woman called the police saying 47-year-old Norman Robbins and Karina Enriquez-Ornelas were damaging her car. The caller’s brother told police they saw the pair on a security camera […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KOAT 7

Arrest made in Friday night double murder

Albuquerque police have made an arrest, in connection to a shooting incident Friday night that left two people dead. John Paul Ballejos was arrested Saturday. He faces two counts of murder and two counts of tampering with evidence, in the shooting deaths of Daniel Humphrey and Sonia Tenorio. An APD...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Vigil held for Albuquerque pizza shop owner killed during robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A vigil for Rosario Zito was held Saturday at Giovanni’s Pizzeria. Zito was shot and killed Tuesday night during a robbery. Friends, family, and community members joined together to remember his life. He was the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria and well known in the community. Saturday night, those who spoke remembered Zito’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Student arrested, charged in Del Norte High shooting scare

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old student is facing charges after gunshots were fired near Del Norte High School, forcing students to shelter in place. Albuquerque Public Schools says its police department arrested Erbielo Cervantes in connection with the shooting Wednesday. According to a spokeswoman for the district, officers contacted Cervantes at his home Wednesday night, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Norte#Violent Crime#Del Norte High School#Albuquerque Public School
KOAT 7

Woman arrested after SWAT standoff ended with K-9 stabbed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A SWAT standoff ended after a police service dog was stabbed. The standoff lasted for more than 10 hours. Deputies with the Bernalillo County's Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence on Potomac Road SW Thursday night. Law enforcement was dispatched around 9:30 p.m. after 40-year-old Jebrene Garcia forced entry and barricaded herself in a home.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO K-9 injured during South Valley SWAT standoff

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were called around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to a residence on the 1700 block of Potomac Rd. near Isleta Blvd. BCSO says 40-year-old Jebrene Garcia broke into a trailer, armed herself with a knife and barricaded herself. BCSO K-9 police service dog Nordy was stabbed during the […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

CNM to hold memorial for student killed in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College is hosting a memorial for a student that was killed earlier this week. Joseph Gonzales is accused of shooting and killing Abner Antillon Monday after an argument over speeding. Antillon graduated from Rio Grande High School and was studying psychology at CNM. He also worked as a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash causes closures near Atrisco and Bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal crash on Atrisco and Bridge Monday morning. BCSO says the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. All lanes are closed in the area as investigators work the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other details are available at this time.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Gunshots fired near Del Norte High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Officers are responding to reports of shots fired near Del Norte High School. There are no reported injuries, according to APD. The school was advised by APD to be put in a shelter in place, according to Albuquerque Public Schools. The students are being...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Del Norte High School cleared after shots fired nearby, no injuries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says officers have secured Del Norte High School after reports of shots fired near the school at Montgomery and San Mateo Wednesday afternoon. No one was hurt. The event unfolded around 12:27 p.m., sparking a massive police response around the lunch hour. Police say reports indicated several shots were fired […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused of multiple burglaries to stay in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kellie Shugart, the woman police believe removed window panes to rob businesses, will stay behind bars until trial. Shugart is accused of burglarizing 17 businesses in Albuquerque. Altogether, she is charged with 69 counts from the robberies and tampering with evidence. The state filed a pretrial detention motion Friday to keep her […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Son of suspect in Muslim murders wants trial moved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shaheen Syed, the son of Muhammad Syed, was arraigned in federal court Thursday. He is charged with lying on documents to purchase guns and the feds believe he helped his father kill three Muslim men. Now, his attorney wants his federal trial moved out of New Mexico into Colorado. His attorney says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy