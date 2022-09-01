CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If you’ve watched a Notre Dame girls sporting event in recent years, chances are you’ve seen Zyla Lanham. Now a senior, Lanham has been a key player for the Irish in volleyball and basketball and has also taken the court individually in tennis. As she gets set for her final go-around in all three seasons, she is also looking forward to what lies beyond high school and refining her interests in the classroom.

