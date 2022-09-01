Read full article on original website
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, fire marshals charge two with setting couch fire after Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — City of Morgantown fire marshals have arrested two suspects following an investigation into a fire that occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Sept. 1. Jaden Fisher, 20, of Charleston, and Cole Binion, 19, of St. Albans, were charged with malicious burning after investigators determined they...
WVNews
6-year-old Wood County, West Virginia, found in residential pool, unable to be revived
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 6-year-old Wood County boy with autism was found unresponsive Wednesday in a residential swimming pool and was unable to be revived, authorities said. The boy had been reported missing after the father discovered he had wondered off, according to authorities.
WVNews
Downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, sidewalks to get maintenance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Sidewalks spanning High, Pleasant, and Willey Streets will undergo maintenance from Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Friday, Sept. 16 to remove potential trip hazards. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians with limited impediments expected, and access to businesses will not be interrupted.
WVNews
Grafton, West Virginia, City Hospital appoints new CAO
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Melissa Lockwood, chief administrative officer for Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, now also will serve in the same role for Mon Health System affiliate Grafton City Hospital. Kevin Gessler, the previous chief administrative officer for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances for...
WVNews
West Virginia Del. Walker files suit over racist meme sent to her
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Del. Danielle Walker has sued West Virginians for Life and Richard Demonske over a racist meme that was sent to her. The suit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon. Walker is represented by Wheeling attorney Teresa Toriseva. This suit was previously filed in Kanawha County, but was dismissed by the judge due to improper venue, Toriseva explained.
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, man hit with federal drug & gun indictment
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 43-year-old Clarksburg man serving 1-15 in state custody for possession with intent to deliver is now facing a federal drug indictment. Robert Edward Maxwell was indicted on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
WVNews
Reece Dillon Shepard
A 43-year-old Clarksburg man serving 1-15 in state custody for possession with intent to deliver is now facing a federal drug indictment.
WVNews
Melissa Lockwood
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Melissa Lockwood, chief administrative officer for Mon Health …
WVNews
Bridgeport golf tops four-team field; South Harrison volleyball falls
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf put up a team score of 161 to defeat Philip Barbour, Lewis County and host North Marion on Wednesday at Green Hills Country Club. Jaden Gregory was the low medalist for the Indians, shooting a 37 over the nine holes. Bridgeport also had Brayden Stutler (39), Tanner Straley (42) and Anthony Spatafore (43) factor into the team total. Colton Gerhards (46) and Dominick Peasak (48) also took part.
WVNews
UPDATE: Buckhannon-Upshur High School back to normal operations after precautionary lockdown
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Local law enforcement and Buckhannon-Upshur High School administrators addressed a social media posting by implementing a precautionary lockdown Thursday at the high school. The post, made the previous evening, was reported to the high school administration Thursday morning by a student and immediate action...
WVNews
Lawrence Lewis
ELKINS — Lawrence Luke Lewis, 86, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, at Davis Memorial Hospital, Elkins. He was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Rodemer, a son of the late Waitman and Amy Pearl (Yost) Lewis.
WVNews
Madilynn Kyle eyes the ball for the Polar Bears.JPG
Before Wednesday, Notre Dame volleyball had come up short twice against Robert C. Byrd this season.
WVNews
Zyla Lanham eyes college pursuits during final high school seasons
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If you’ve watched a Notre Dame girls sporting event in recent years, chances are you’ve seen Zyla Lanham. Now a senior, Lanham has been a key player for the Irish in volleyball and basketball and has also taken the court individually in tennis. As she gets set for her final go-around in all three seasons, she is also looking forward to what lies beyond high school and refining her interests in the classroom.
WVNews
Austyn Paugh sets for the Irish in the first game.JPG
Before Wednesday, Notre Dame volleyball had come up short twice against Robert C. Byrd this season.
WVNews
Calendar of events for Thursday
Passport Fair for Passport Awareness Month, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 2nd Floor Meeting Room, Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, Clarksburg. No appointment is necessary; photographs will not be provided. Passport cover wallets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
WVNews
Fearless Picks: WVU - Kansas
An oddly early conference game gives WVU the chance for an early leg up in the Big 12 standings. Admittedly, Kansas is not the most daunting foe in the league, but if the Mountaineers are caught napping, it could be an uncomfortable time in Morgantown. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas...
WVNews
Huggins prepares for Naismith Hall of Fame enshrinement
West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is well known for saying he does not look backward, only forward. His story about being a passenger in a truck with no rearview mirror is legendary. “I don’t care about what’s behind me,” quips Huggins, quoting the driver.
