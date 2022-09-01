ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Lew, WV

WVNews

Downtown Morgantown, West Virginia, sidewalks to get maintenance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Sidewalks spanning High, Pleasant, and Willey Streets will undergo maintenance from Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Friday, Sept. 16 to remove potential trip hazards. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians with limited impediments expected, and access to businesses will not be interrupted.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Grafton, West Virginia, City Hospital appoints new CAO

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Melissa Lockwood, chief administrative officer for Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, now also will serve in the same role for Mon Health System affiliate Grafton City Hospital. Kevin Gessler, the previous chief administrative officer for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances for...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Del. Walker files suit over racist meme sent to her

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Del. Danielle Walker has sued West Virginians for Life and Richard Demonske over a racist meme that was sent to her. The suit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon. Walker is represented by Wheeling attorney Teresa Toriseva. This suit was previously filed in Kanawha County, but was dismissed by the judge due to improper venue, Toriseva explained.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg, West Virginia, man hit with federal drug & gun indictment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 43-year-old Clarksburg man serving 1-15 in state custody for possession with intent to deliver is now facing a federal drug indictment. Robert Edward Maxwell was indicted on charges of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Melissa Lockwood

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Melissa Lockwood, chief administrative officer for Mon Health …
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport golf tops four-team field; South Harrison volleyball falls

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf put up a team score of 161 to defeat Philip Barbour, Lewis County and host North Marion on Wednesday at Green Hills Country Club. Jaden Gregory was the low medalist for the Indians, shooting a 37 over the nine holes. Bridgeport also had Brayden Stutler (39), Tanner Straley (42) and Anthony Spatafore (43) factor into the team total. Colton Gerhards (46) and Dominick Peasak (48) also took part.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Lawrence Lewis

ELKINS — Lawrence Luke Lewis, 86, passed away on Sept. 6, 2022, at Davis Memorial Hospital, Elkins. He was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Rodemer, a son of the late Waitman and Amy Pearl (Yost) Lewis.
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Zyla Lanham eyes college pursuits during final high school seasons

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If you’ve watched a Notre Dame girls sporting event in recent years, chances are you’ve seen Zyla Lanham. Now a senior, Lanham has been a key player for the Irish in volleyball and basketball and has also taken the court individually in tennis. As she gets set for her final go-around in all three seasons, she is also looking forward to what lies beyond high school and refining her interests in the classroom.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Calendar of events for Thursday

Passport Fair for Passport Awareness Month, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 2nd Floor Meeting Room, Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, Clarksburg. No appointment is necessary; photographs will not be provided. Passport cover wallets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fearless Picks: WVU - Kansas

An oddly early conference game gives WVU the chance for an early leg up in the Big 12 standings. Admittedly, Kansas is not the most daunting foe in the league, but if the Mountaineers are caught napping, it could be an uncomfortable time in Morgantown. West Virginia (0-1) vs. Kansas...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Huggins prepares for Naismith Hall of Fame enshrinement

West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins is well known for saying he does not look backward, only forward. His story about being a passenger in a truck with no rearview mirror is legendary. “I don’t care about what’s behind me,” quips Huggins, quoting the driver.
MORGANTOWN, WV

