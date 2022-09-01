Read full article on original website
Drowning victim recovered from Lake Jackson, law enforcement says
ATLANTA — A body recovered from Lake Jackson has been identified as a drowning victim who authorities believe fell off a boat overnight Sunday. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources made the announcement Monday morning. The agency said game wardens responded Sunday around 2:30 a.m. to reports of a...
WJCL
Savannah police respond to crash with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Part of Stephenson Avenue in Savannah had to be closed on Saturday night as a result of a crash with injuries. According to the Savannah Police Department, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. The road was closed from Hodgson Memorial Drive to Waters Avenue....
WJCL
Chatham police: Investigation underway after vehicle hits person trying to cross road in wheelchair
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway in Chatham County after a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross a road in a wheelchair. The crash happened on Ogeechee Road in Savannah on Saturday night. The pedestrian had to be taken to the hospital to be...
wfmynews2.com
Savannah police remember life of officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia community is in mourning following the sudden death of a local officer. Savannah Police confirmed on Monday that 23-year-old Reginald Taylor, an officer with their department, had been heading to work around midnight when his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in nearby Garden City.
live5news.com
Deputies looking for missing teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen. Kjawan Watson, 17, was reported missing Saturday and was last seen in the Burton area near Burlington Circle and Pine Grove Road. Deputies describe Watson as...
wtoc.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
SPD: Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources from SPD with assistance from Georgia […]
11-year-old leads police on high-speed chase through Liberty County
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — An 11-year-old Fort Stewart child led police on a high-speed chase through Hinesville into Midway Wednesday morning. According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dennis Poulson the child took a Dodge Ram that belonged to his stepfather and drove into Hinesville. The child turned into the Cadence bank parking lot […]
Man charged in murder and aggravated assault of girlfriend in Statesboro
Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide.
Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m. Mobley’s body was taken […]
WJCL
GSP: 3 people injured following police chase and crash in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Three people are hurt after a police chase ended with a bad crash in Savannah early Monday morning. Georgia State Patrol says troopers were helping local police in the chase that started around midnight. They say the trooper hit the other car, then hit a tree, at the intersection of Waters Avenue and Victory Drive.
Dairy Queen suffers smoke damage from electrical fire | Drive thru open
Statesboro and Bulloch county fire departments responded to the Dairy Queen on 2191 Northside Drive East in Statesboro, GA around 10:00 pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Bulloch 911 dispatched the call which reported smoke in the restaurant. Dairy Queen employees evacuated the restaurant as a precaution before the fire engines arrived on the scene.
Four arrests lead to the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Glynn County Police Department’s criminal investigation division made several arrests in connection with illegal drugs and firearms. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. A search warrant was issued and served at 1826 4th St. in Brunswick, Georgia by...
WJCL
Have you seen her? Tattnall Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Tattnall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Deputies say 40-year-old Patricia Brooke Durrence was last seen by her family walking away from her home on Highway 280, east of Reidsville, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
4 arrested on illegal drug, gun charges in Brunswick
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick. The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth […]
wtoc.com
Savannah man facing charges related to “firebombing” of ex-wife’s vehicle asks to be released before trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a WTOC exclusive, a Savannah man appeared in U.S. District Court today, accused of detonating an explosive device he built and put in his ex-wife’s car while she was driving in Savannah. Attorney’s for Barry Wright, the defendant, are now asking a federal judge...
Injuries Reported In Crash Involving Cement Truck In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department officials stated that they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Friday. The incident is reported to have taken place in the afternoon.
wtoc.com
Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Police: Missing 3-year-old found dead in pond near Port Royal home
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — A 3-year-old that was reported missing Thursday was later found dead in a pond near his Port Royal home, according to police. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) originally announced Mason Henley, 3, went missing on Cedar Creek Circle around 7 p.m. on Thursday. At 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, Port […]
WJCL
Chatham Co. Sheriff's Office creates memorial for fallen deputy
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one its employees this week. Cpl. Ava Lucas died on Aug. 28, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Lucas’ cause of death is unknown, according to a spokesperson CCSO. Officials confirmed...
