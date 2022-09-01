Over the last few years, the leather blazer has gone from garment non grata—a holdover from the 1990s—to the cutting edge of sleazeball chic. A dripped-out Adam Sandler made the case for it in Uncut Gems. The look got major co-signs from Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia and leather blazer devotee Kanye West. Even Jack Harlow showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards last week in one. The leather blazer had somehow become perhaps the most relevant contemporary garment—and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. The latest collections from some of the most covetable labels, from Supreme to Aimé Leon Dore to Bottega Veneta, show that the leather blazer won't be going anywhere this fall season.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO