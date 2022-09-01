Read full article on original website
Kanye West Asks Pete Davidson How Life Is in 'Trauma Unit' After Kim Split
"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," West, who shares four children with Kardashian, wrote in an Instagram post.
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
musictimes.com
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
Kanye West lashes out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills: ‘My kids will not do Playboy and sextapes’
Kanye West has lashed out at Kris Jenner over her parenting skills.On Thursday (1 September), the Donda rapper uploaded multiple posts on Instagram, showing messages in which he criticised his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s mother for the way she raised her children.“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, wrote in a since-deleted post.He seemed to be referring to the 2019 and 2007 Playboy magazine shoots Kylie and Kim did in the past.The “Use This Gospel” rapper also posted a screenshot of a chat...
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Cutout Halter Slip Dress at Venice Film Festival
The 79th Venice Film Festival is currently underway, and the fashions are front and center. Filmmakers, actors, models, and pop stars have descended on the Venetian streets in Italy to celebrate the best in international cinematic excellence. Among those in attendance catching our attention is actress and Gucci muse Jodie Turner-Smith, who glided on the red carpet in a sleek lilac cutout slip dress by Et Ochs. She elevated the look with layered necklaces and a simple black clutch.
WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion Brings Twerking to the MCU in She-Hulk
The only woman more savage than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters? Megan Thee Stallion. In a major pop culture crossover, Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, livening up the Marvel series with her twerking skills. The rapper was referenced repeatedly throughout Episode 3,...
50 Cent’s Son Sire Celebrates 10th Birthday With Chris Brown’s Daughter, Royalty: Photos
50 Cent‘s son, Sire, reached the double digits! The 47-year-old rapper threw his son an epic Call of Duty-themed 10th birthday on Sept. 1 and posted a carousel of snapshots to celebrate. Spotted in one of the photos were Chris Brown‘s eldest child, 8-year-old daughter Royalty, and Bow Wow’s daughter, Shai Moss, 11. In the sweet photo, Royalty and Shai threw up peace signs as they posed on each side of the birthday boy, while he smiled wide in the middle. Sire looked like the coolest 10-year-old ever in army-print shorts and a Baby Milo graphic tee, which was accessorized with a gold chain. Royalty wore shorts and a white printed tee, while Shai showed her prominence in a green Balmain t-shirt and ripped blue jeans.
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Barred From Performing Made In America Because He Was Late, Rapper Responds
Made In America 2022 is in full swing, and, as usual, the festival has a stacked lineup. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creator headlined, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID all performed as well. One big name who was conspicuously absent yesterday was Kodak Black, who was...
Jodie Turner-Smith Turned Heads In An Icy Blue Balmain Gown
Jodie Turner-Smith was a sight to see in this icy blue Balmain gown.
Kardashian fans divided after Kim ‘blatantly copies’ Kourtney in new photos as sister rivalry heats up
KIM Kardashian has been accused of taking a page directly from Kourtney Kardashian's book with her latest gas station photoshoot. Both the Kardashians stars were slammed for "mocking" poor and working-class people with the pics. The comments about an alleged sibling rivalry came after Kim, 41, was spotted doing a...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Congratulate Nicki Minaj On Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Honor
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have applauded Nicki Minaj on adding yet another prestigious award to her trophy cabinet. The Young Money superstar was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards last weekend, recognizing her “outstanding contributions” and “profound impact” on music video and popular culture.
Rick Ross Reveals YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gave Him a Baby Tiger But He Had to Get Rid of It
Rick Ross revealed that YoungBoy Never Broke Again gave him a baby tiger but he had to get rid of it. In an interview with Jake Paul on his podcast BS w/ Jake Paul, which premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1) on YouTube, Rick Ross said that NBA YoungBoy gave him a baby tiger, which he loved, but the animal was too much for him to handle.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Recalls Babysitting NBA YoungBoy’s Tiger Until It Was ‘Too Scary’ To Feed
Rick Ross has opened up about what it was like pet sitting NBA YoungBoy‘s tiger while the Baton Rouge rapper was away, and apparently, things got a little hairy. Rozay was a guest on Jake Paul’s BS podcast, where he spoke on a lot of different topics, but one story in particular heard him recall the time Meek Mill decided to bring YoungBoy and his tiger cub over to his house — which he refers to as “the Promised Land.”
NBA・
Leather Blazer Season Is Nearly Upon Us
Over the last few years, the leather blazer has gone from garment non grata—a holdover from the 1990s—to the cutting edge of sleazeball chic. A dripped-out Adam Sandler made the case for it in Uncut Gems. The look got major co-signs from Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia and leather blazer devotee Kanye West. Even Jack Harlow showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards last week in one. The leather blazer had somehow become perhaps the most relevant contemporary garment—and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. The latest collections from some of the most covetable labels, from Supreme to Aimé Leon Dore to Bottega Veneta, show that the leather blazer won't be going anywhere this fall season.
thesource.com
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekends: “He Was Acting Crazy”
Don’t look for Trey Songz at Tycoon Weekend 2023. According to 50 Cent, the singer is banned from attending due to his behavior at this year’s events down in Houston. 50 hit Instagram and let off details about Songz’s behavior and deemed him banned from the Tycoon activities.
Tyler, the Creator Shows Off Another Legendary Watch in His Collection
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Tyler, the Creator doesn’t do trends; he does himself, and trends follow. His style has long been unlike anyone else’s, and he’s brought that attitude to his watch collection, too. Although he only started collecting a couple of years ago, Tyler has quickly assembled a cache of Cartiers that top of my list of collections I would be most interested in permanently borrowing. He’s already shown off the melted and beloved Crash, an Obus Quadrant he found at auction, and a pink-strapped Santos. Now, out in New York, Mr. Creator wore another piece from his growing collection: a Tank Louis Cartier.
