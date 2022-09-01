ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

vieravoice.com

Friday Night Dancing at the VMC

The funds collected are donated to the Veterans Memorial Center Scholarship Fund after paying for the cost of set up, take down and clean up. Each year the Veterans Memorial Center awards scholarships for college bound or continuing college students from Brevard County who meet the BVC-VMC criteria.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

28 North new chef, manager familiar with the latitude

The 28 North Gastropub restaurant, bar and pub at The Avenue Viera has a new executive chef and a new general manager, and foodies can’t wait to see what the pair will bring to the table. The name 28 North represents the latitude for Brevard County. “Many of our...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
vieravoice.com

Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd

Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
click orlando

Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket

What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?. To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Artemis 1: Everything you need to know for launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch will begin our long journey back to the moon. The launch was planned for Monday morning. However, the launch was scrubbed due to technical issues. The engineering team was troubleshooting a bleed flow for Engine 3 on the core stage, and soon after, the launch was scrubbed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

New Smyrna Beach draws space fans to watch Artemis I launch

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Labor Day weekend always brings a boost to beach towns like New Smyrna Beach, but now businesses are anticipating even more than space fans flock to the coast to watch history. Local resident Lisa Meyers said people packed the beach Monday to watch the Artemis...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Earl has officially formed in the Atlantic. Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said the storm is northeast of the far northeast Caribbean. No watches or warnings have been issued yet. The fifth named storm of the season will likely stay north of...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 2, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)

DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
DELAND, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

You'll like it, you'll love it at the Daytona Bandshell

There will be three concerts for Labor Day weekend at the Bandshell in Daytona Beach. The Sounds of Summer Concert Series will present Vegas McGraw, a Tim McGraw tribute, Friday, Sept. 2, and Fast Forward, a Kenny Chesney tribute Sunday, Sept. 4. The Saturday concert will be Completely Unchained, a Van Halen tribute band.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

