ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wjol.com

Lightfoot Calls Out Texas Gov. After More Migrants Arrive In Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot is calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott after another group of migrants arrived in Chicago. About 50 migrants landed in the city yesterday, just days after the first wave arrived. Lightfoot says she is frustrated with Abbott for not collaborating and cooperating with the city to provide any support. Abbott says he will continue sending undocumented immigrants to sanctuary cities like Chicago, New York, and Washington, DC until the federal government secures the border.
TEXAS STATE
wjol.com

NHRA Racing Returns to Joliet in 2023

Professional racing will once again be returning to the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet. Sources to WJOL have stated that the National Hot Rod Association will be returning to Will County May 19-21, 2003. Last August was the first time NHRA racing had taken place in Joliet since 2019. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Forest Preserve’s Recycle Your Bicycle program expands to second location in Bolingbrook

Bikes collected during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s semiannual Recycle Your Bicycle program are donated to Working Bikes, which refurbishes them and gives them to people in need locally and around the world. This year’s fall collection will be held Sept. 17 to Oct. 2 at Monee Reservoir and, new this year, Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Grundy County Man Sentenced for Illegally Possessing Firearms and Explosive Devices

A Grundy County man is being sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison for illegally possessing firearms and explosive devices. Prosecutors say John Feeney possessed two handguns, three explosives, multiple magazines of ammunition and drug paraphernalia in January 2020 in Morris, Illinois. Feeney had previously been convicted of a felony and was banned by federal law from possessing a firearm or explosive.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy