Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
OSU Head Football Coach Mike Gundy Wins 150th Game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are celebrating a milestone win for Head Coach Mike Gundy. The Cowboys beat Central Michigan 58 to 44 in their season opener on Thursday night giving Gundy his 150th win with the program. That makes him only the fourth active FBS head coach with 150 wins at their current school.
News On 6
Del City Beats Booker T. Washington In Tulsa
Del City and Booker T. Washington faced off at SE Williams Stadium. The final came to 27-6 with Del City taking away the win.
News On 6
Tulsa Gets $38 Million Grant As Part Of President Biden's Build Back Better Plan
More than $38 million are headed to the Tulsa Metro as part of President Biden's Build Back Better Plan. The grant will focus on building a corridor that is the latest in technology and advanced mobility. Mayor G.T. Bynum says this is a historic day for Tulsa and should bring in more than $3 billion to the city.
News On 6
Cascia Hall Families Help Student Who Collapsed During Football Game
Families in Cascia Hall pulling together to help a classmate and his family after he collapsed on the football field during last week's game. Collin Cottom needed chest compressions before being taken off the field. News On 6's Brooke Griffin spoke with the organizers of a fundraiser for Collin who say they knew they needed to do something to show support.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Bethany Rolls To Big Win Against John Marshall
The Bethany Bronchos won their second game of the season in a big way on Friday night by defeating the John Marshall Bears 41-6. Check out the highlights from the match up!
News On 6
OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
News On 6
Police Investigate After 2 Shot During Home Invasion In Tulsa
Tulsa police are investigating after two people were shot near East 81st Street and South Yale Avenue on Monday morning. According to Tulsa Police, two adults were shot by suspects that broke into the home brandishing a revolver. Police say one person was shot in the chest and another was shot in the arm and was also pistol whipped by the shooter.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar
An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News On 6
Oklahoma City Council Votes To Suspend Relationship With Russian Sister City
The Oklahoma City Council voted to suspend its partnership with a Russian city. This comes after Ukraine asked U.S. mayors to terminate their relationships with Russian sister cities. Oklahoma City (OKC) has been in a partnership with Ulyanovsk, Russia for over 20 years. The city council recently voted to stand...
News On 6
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Set Up Sobriety Checkpoints During Labor Day Weekend
Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up to make sure everyone is safe on the roadways this Labor Day weekend. “Oklahoma County alone is 720 square miles. It can happen anyplace, anytime, any time of day, driving down the road with other motorists, you're driving with intoxicated people,” Oklahoma County Captain David Baisden said.
News On 6
Springing Families Forward Prepares For 'Eternal Elegance' Fundraiser Event
Springing Families Forward is gearing up for its 5th annual fundraising event. The event, called Eternal Elegance, is being put on in partnership with Rose State College and will take place on September 9. The event will feature food, wine live music and entertainment. Fore more information on the upcoming...
News On 6
Lake Arcadia Hits Maximum Capacity During Labor Day Weekend
Lake Arcadia has hit its maximum capacity of visitors on land and water during Labor Day weekend. “We can have a good time on the water, in the water, wherever,” said Matthew Caraway, who brought his whole family. “We've got nana back here and my brother, we all just like to come out to the lake have a good time, play some corn hole, bring the camper and the boat, go fishing, let the kids play, just have a great old time.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6
Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20
A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
News On 6
2 Accused Of DUI After Being Found Unresponsive In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded around 6:30 a.m. to Northwest 39th Expressway & North Portland Avenue after two people were found unresponsive in a car in the intersection. On arrival officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the car by using the sirens and a PA system...
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused For Making Bomb Threat At OKC Apartment
An Oklahoma City metro man was arrested and is accused of threatening to bomb his southeast OKC apartment complex. According to court documents, police described 36-year-old Maurice Wilson as being in "..a manic state, screaming about people being devils and holograms in his apartment." He also allegedly tried to grab...
News On 6
OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located
--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
News On 6
Edmond Police Trying To Identify ‘Peeping Tom’
Edmond police are on the lookout for a man accused of peeping through windows of an Edmond home near Coffee Creek and Bryant. Many of the people who live in the area said this community has been their home for years. For Marilyn Marusa, decades. “I've lived here since ‘91....
News On 6
OCPD Release Bodycam Video Of Accused Deputy Killer’s Arrest
Newly released bodycam video shows the pursuit and takedown of the man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy. Benjamin Plank was charged in the death of Oklahoma Co. Deputy Bobby Swartz. The video released by the Oklahoma City Police Department gives graphic details on what it took to capture...
News On 6
Victims Identified Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie
At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard. OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard. The...
News On 6
Search Warrants Detail Stockpile Of Weapons, Ammunition In Accused Oklahoma Co. Deputy Killer’s Boat
Oklahoma City police found guns and hundreds of live rounds of ammunition in an accused Oklahoma County deputy killer’s property, according to search warrant returns. The newly-released court documents are now part of Benjamin Plank’s murder case. Plank’s truck and boat were taken as evidence from the shooting...
Comments / 0