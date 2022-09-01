ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College of the Desert Street Fair returns this weekend for 39th season

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago
The Street Fair at College of the Desert returns this Labor Day holiday weekend for its 39th season.

During September, the open-air street fair will run from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays with approximately 40 or 50 vendors.

From October through May, the street fair hours will extend from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with more than 140 vendors.

Merchant booths sell artisanal work as well as home goods, fashion and furniture. There is a farmer’s market, live entertainment and food.

“The street fair supports over a hundred small business owners," said executive director Betsy Young.

Revenue from the street fair also enables the College of the Desert Alumni Association to support COD students with scholarships and program funding.

The street fair is free to attend, including free parking and free shuttles from parking lots to the event.

A fair map and merchant directory is available online at codaastreetfair.com.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

