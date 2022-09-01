ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

BREAKING: New York Knicks Star Reportedly "Wants A Change Of Scenery"

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100ra8_0heJggL300

According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish "wants a change of scenery". Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Thursday, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish is celebrating his 23rd birthday.

The former Duke star was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, and played there for part of three seasons before a trade sent him to New York in the middle of last season.

With the Knicks, he only appeared in 15 games and averaged 14.3 minutes of playing time per contest (he had played 23.4 minutes per game with the Hawks).

Clearly, he was not part of their rotation.

According to Marc Berman of The New York Post , "Reddish wants a change of scenery".

Berman (via his article in The New York Post): "The Post has learned Reddish wants a change of scenery from New York after he was traded there in January and didn’t initially crack the rotation to build confidence. An NBA source said Reddish is looking for a larger role."

During his tenure with the Hawks, Reddish played in 118 games, and averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

He also played in four playoff games, and in Game 6 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals he erupted for 21 points on 6/7 shooting from the three-point range.

Coming out of high school, Reddish was such a highly regarded player that he was ranked as the third best player in the Class of 2018 by ESPN.

If he were to be in the right situation, there is a case to be made that he could turn out to be a very good NBA player.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Berman
Person
Cam Reddish
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

New York Aaron Judge contract extension update

As the 2022 season wears on, the New York Yankees still have their sights set on extending Aaron Judge after an immaculate season. Longtime New York Post writer and reporter Jon Heyman published an interesting article yesterday evening, discussing a few big-name free agents’ expected decisions this upcoming offseason. He talks about Aaron Judge, and how apparently, executives around the league are expecting him to stay put in the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#New York Knicks Star#The New York Post#Nba Draft#The Atlanta Hawks#Eastern Conference Finals
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy