BREAKING: New York Knicks Star Reportedly "Wants A Change Of Scenery"

According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish "wants a change of scenery". Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

On Thursday, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish is celebrating his 23rd birthday.

The former Duke star was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, and played there for part of three seasons before a trade sent him to New York in the middle of last season.

With the Knicks, he only appeared in 15 games and averaged 14.3 minutes of playing time per contest (he had played 23.4 minutes per game with the Hawks).

Clearly, he was not part of their rotation.

Berman (via his article in The New York Post): "The Post has learned Reddish wants a change of scenery from New York after he was traded there in January and didn’t initially crack the rotation to build confidence. An NBA source said Reddish is looking for a larger role."

During his tenure with the Hawks, Reddish played in 118 games, and averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

He also played in four playoff games, and in Game 6 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals he erupted for 21 points on 6/7 shooting from the three-point range.

Coming out of high school, Reddish was such a highly regarded player that he was ranked as the third best player in the Class of 2018 by ESPN.

If he were to be in the right situation, there is a case to be made that he could turn out to be a very good NBA player.