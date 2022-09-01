City commission names permanent city manager but not without controversy

City commission's selection of new city manager gets mixed reviews

Dan Dugger is Boynton Beach's new city manager.

The question is, should he be? Depends on whom is asked.

Dugger is a captain and 18-year-veteran of the city police force. Ask just about anybody and they will tell you Dugger is a great cop and a good guy, too.

I can vouch for the latter as did dozens of supporters who spoke on Dugger's behalf during Tuesday's special commission meeting to select a city manager.

Even his critics agree Dugger is an honorable police officer and person, but they say he lacks some of the minimum qualifications necessary for the job, including a bachelor's degree in public administration or a “closely related" field and 15 hours of master’s level course work in an associated area of study.

"You got a quarter-billion dollar budget," resident Harry Woodworth told commissioners Aug. 16. "That can't be managed by amateurs."

Plenty of people will tell you this is all about politics and is connected to the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association and the scuttled merger talks between the sheriff's office and city police. Dugger is a member of the union and was a proponent of a merger.

Did the city commission make the right decision?

Time will tell.

