Boynton Beach, FL

City commission names permanent city manager but not without controversy

By Jorge Milian, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
City commission's selection of new city manager gets mixed reviews

Dan Dugger is Boynton Beach's new city manager.

The question is, should he be? Depends on whom is asked.

Dugger is a captain and 18-year-veteran of the city police force. Ask just about anybody and they will tell you Dugger is a great cop and a good guy, too.

I can vouch for the latter as did dozens of supporters who spoke on Dugger's behalf during Tuesday's special commission meeting to select a city manager.

Even his critics agree Dugger is an honorable police officer and person, but they say he lacks some of the minimum qualifications necessary for the job, including a bachelor's degree in public administration or a “closely related" field and 15 hours of master’s level course work in an associated area of study.

"You got a quarter-billion dollar budget," resident Harry Woodworth told commissioners Aug. 16. "That can't be managed by amateurs."

Plenty of people will tell you this is all about politics and is connected to the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association and the scuttled merger talks between the sheriff's office and city police. Dugger is a member of the union and was a proponent of a merger.

Did the city commission make the right decision?

Time will tell.

Jorge Milian

South Palm Beach County reporter | The Palm Beach Post

Twitter: @caneswatch

wlrn.org

Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Government
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridabulldog.org

DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
fortlauderdale.gov

SCAM ALERT: Caller posing as City, demanding payment

The City of Fort Lauderdale has received reports from the public of fraudulent phone calls from an individual claiming to represent the City. These calls are not legitimate and are not coming from the City of Fort Lauderdale. The scam may target those with a City of Fort Lauderdale existing...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After a grand jury report blasted Broward schools over campus safety, the state wants answers

A statewide grand jury’s blistering critique of a school renovation program led to the removal of four Broward school board members, but the report also accuses the school district of serious safety failures. The state Department of Education believes some of these issues — including under-reporting of crimes, failure to work with law enforcement and allowing students with serious felony ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Martin County Primary upsets apple cart

MARTIN COUNTY – While incumbents in American elections tend to hold the advantage due to name recognition and fundraising ability, the majority of voters here in the Aug. 23 primary elections opted to take a risk with new faces rather than the familiar in a handful of races. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

'Black Snow' leads way as Palm Beach Post staffers receive honors for their work in 2021

Journalists from The Palm Beach Post have recently won about a dozen awards on the national, regional and state levels for their work in 2021. Several went to The Post's and ProPublica's series on sugar cane burning, already a Pulitzer finalist, and its effects on residents in the Glades region in western Palm Beach County. Recently, the series won a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence award, announced Aug. 9.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 7 west of Delray

DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after colliding with a car on State Road 7 west of the city, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Oscar Benavidas, 42, of West Palm Beach was traveling south on SR 7 at about 10:30 a.m. when his 2018 Yamaha collided with a 2012 Honda Civic making a left turn from Winners Circle onto SR 7 in order to travel north.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
texasmetronews.com

Wins and losses for Haitian American candidates in Florida races￼

MIAMI — Two Haitian American are heading to a runoff in November after tying for first place in the Miami-Dade County Commission District 2 race, while in Broward County, two Haitian American lost separate bids to become county commissioners. Tuesday’s primary ballots included seats for state executive offices, United...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

Third Place Coffee Lounge Brings a New Aroma to Boca

BOCA RATON – Community-inspired, based, and driven, Third Place Coffee Lounge is committed to delivering the ultimate coffee experience. This National Coffee Day (September 29th) and International Coffee Day, (October 1st) find your place at The Third Place. Third Place Coffee Lounge is bringing a new aroma to Boca...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews

The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
