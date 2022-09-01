ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Brevard man dies after hit by train while trying to retrieve hat from tracks in Melbourne

By J.D. Gallop and Finch Walker, Florida Today
 4 days ago
A 39-year-old Brevard man was killed by a train while trying to pick up his hat off the tracks Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Jerome Trent Kenerly was hit by a train at about noon Thursday along the tracks between Nasa Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue, police said. He was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, where he died from his injuries.

All railway crossings between the two roadways were temporarily blocked following the crash as Melbourne Police Department officers investigated, police said.

Police said they believe Kenerly was crossing the tracks from west to east when his hat fell on the ground. When he attempted to pick it up, he was hit by the train.

The crossing gates were down and the signals warning of an oncoming train were active at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said they do not believe the incident was intentional.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @JDGallop.

Guest
4d ago

It’s a sad thing, but I drive through there everyday, the people riding bikes and some pedestrians are complete idiots.! I’m surprised that more fatalities do not happen every day.

Keisha Butler
3d ago

I think about the people I’ve heard of, kids and all, that have gotten killed on the train tracks. I doesn’t make sense when your legs work and you can stop or hurry up and get out of the way of the train, or respect the guard rail when it comes down. Make it make sense. These things can be avoided. I pray for this person but common sense would tell you that if it came down to you or the train, the train is gonna win. Geesh!🫣🤦🏽‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️

