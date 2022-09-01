Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

A 39-year-old Brevard man was killed by a train while trying to pick up his hat off the tracks Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Jerome Trent Kenerly was hit by a train at about noon Thursday along the tracks between Nasa Boulevard and Silver Palm Avenue, police said. He was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, where he died from his injuries.

All railway crossings between the two roadways were temporarily blocked following the crash as Melbourne Police Department officers investigated, police said.

Police said they believe Kenerly was crossing the tracks from west to east when his hat fell on the ground. When he attempted to pick it up, he was hit by the train.

The crossing gates were down and the signals warning of an oncoming train were active at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said they do not believe the incident was intentional.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard man dies after hit by train while trying to retrieve hat from tracks in Melbourne