Hardworking migrant couple and their three children are set to be booted out of Australia after 14 years over a visa technicality - despite the nation facing a major skills shortage

By David Southwell
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A hardworking migrant couple and there three children are facing the prospect of being kicked out of Australia because of a visa technicality, despite the country facing a crippling skills shortage.

Samy Velleyen is a builder with eight years of training and experience, while his wife Vinida is an aged care cook.

Basically, they're the types of worker Australia is crying out for in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, and the reason Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called a Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra on Thursday.

The couple have lived in Sydney for 14 years with Mr Velleyen on a four-year working visa and ineligible to apply for residency because new immigration laws lowered the cut-off age from 50 to 45 in 2018.

'Unfortunately for me, I just turned 46 last year,' Mr Velleyen told A Current Affair.

'We have to leave Australia by the 2nd of December this year. All the doors have been closed now, once I pass 45 years old.'

As Mr Velleyen has recently changed jobs he needs to reapply for the work visa under a new sponsor.

Until that comes through he and his family could be deemed illegal immigrants.

'We are scared that maybe we will end up in the detention centre with the kids,' a tearful Mrs Velleyen said.

Ms Velleyan said that since the couple came to Australia from Mauritius on student visas they had only dreamed of giving their boys a better life.

'We have tried our best to just build a better future for the kids,' she said.

'I have been working very hard to sacrifice, to pay their school fees.

'If we have to go to hospital, we have to spend lots of money.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cibGd_0heJgQAJ00
Despite living in Sydney for 14 years and paying taxes for many of those the Velleyen family are facing deportation as the father Samy (pictured right) is one year too old to apply for residency

Mr Velleyen's boss, Andrew Barkby said his skills and experience aren't easily replaced.

'You can't just get someone tomorrow to fill those shoes,' he said.

'We need Samy. His wife is in aged care, she's been there for 10 years. Those are two skillsets that we need in this country.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GAHoG_0heJgQAJ00
Picturd: Vinida Velleyen

'Let's him get onto his next visa.'

Ms Velleyan said uncertainty about staying in Australia was 'ruling everything in our life'.

If they can't stay she says the family will 'have lost everything' they have worked so hard for.

Immigration lawyer Adam Byrnes said there were many people in the same situation as Mr Velleyan.

'If that was reinstated back to, 'must not have turned 50 at time of visa application' that would help a lot of people with an extra five years.'

'A more streamlined ministerial intervention application process will help not just his family but other people who are left stranded.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v7znZ_0heJgQAJ00
Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese listen to the summit proceedings

The desperate need to fill more job vacancies is a major issue being addressed by the Albanese government's Jobs and Skills Summit in Canberra, which kicked off on Thursday.

There have been calls to fast-track over a million visa applications and waive visa fees as businesses around the country struggle to find enough workers.

Such measures were advocated to help Australia's dire forecast there could be a shortfall of 1.2 million jobs over the next four years.

The 140 attendees, comprising political, business and union luminaries will discuss Australia's migration needs and how to gain the skills Australia needs on Friday.

Karen Mccabe
1d ago

14 years in Australia on a 4 year visa well 10 years in between wasn't enough time to renew or start permanent residency? I call BS 💯

52
Mary Moya
1d ago

they came with a Visa and they didn't want to go back and get another one they just decided to stay and have no respect for the laws so they should be deported cuz they broke the law and we don't have to feel sorry there's ways to stay in a country the right way.

22
GO DAWGS
1d ago

Good By, Don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya. You won’t be missed. Make sure you take them kids with ya and don’t throw them back over the boarder!

22
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal

After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
