ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Pipeline opens application for 2023 fellowship, Pathfinder; boosts its own storytelling

By Startland News Staff
Startland News
Startland News
 4 days ago

M idwest entrepreneurs deserve the resources they need to scale into high-growth ventures, said Melissa Vincent, announcing the launch this week of applications for Pipeline’s latest fellowship and Pathfinder program for overlooked founders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJxSJ_0heJgNlM00

Tapping into its network of more than 180 entrepreneurs who have generated over $2.2 billion in revenues, Pipeline’s support system ranges from intense programming, professional development and access to a nationwide and regional database of advisors, said Vincent, executive director of Pipeline.

Pipeline members like Toby Rush, Leandro Castro, Maria Flynn and Justin Kallhoff have led their companies through successful exits and continue to lend their expertise and support through the program, she added. Many members are now angel investors or have started innovative investment firms (like Carlos Antequera whose startup Novel Capital is among those detailed in Startland News’ 2022 Venture Capital-Backed Companies Report ).

“Pipeline Entrepreneurs was a huge help to me in building Orbis Biosciences,” said Maria Flynn, founder of Orbis, which was acquired by an East Coast pharmaceutical firm in 2020, and now CEO of Ambiologix . “The content and camaraderie are invaluable, and we are so fortunate to have Pipeline in our region. If you are building a high-growth company and thinking about applying, go for it. Pipeline is so worth your time.”

Click here to apply for the Pipeline fellowship. Applications close Nov. 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ip1uN_0heJgNlM00

Pipeline’s 2022 fellowship class at the Pipeline Innovators Gala in May 2022

Pipeline’s Pathfinder program, which supports underserved entrepreneurs who do not yet qualify for the fellowship, also is returning for its second year.

Designed exclusively for entrepreneurs who identify as women, minority, or leading a business in a rural community, the program is expected to cover similar topics similar to the full fellowship, like market validation, business models, financials, funding, and communication.

Pipeline’s 2022 Pathfinder program participants at the Pipeline Innovators Gala in May 2022

Each Pipeline Pathfinder participant will be matched with a mentor who will support and mentor them during the duration of their fellowship year. The Pathfinder participants and Pipeline fellows will intentionally be brought together for networking events and different professional development sessions as we collectively continue to power the Midwest ecosystem and grow the Pipeline network, Vincent said.

“We started the Pathfinder program because we recognized that there was a gap in Pipeline’s resources (as well as regional resources) for underrepresented entrepreneurs who were specifically looking to build scalable, high-growth companies,” she said. “We are incredibly excited to see this important program continue to expand in 2023 with our second Pathfinder cohort, while still providing resources to our 2022 Pathfinders. Our hope is that by building out this earlier entry point into the Pipeline Fellowship program we are able to create a continuum of resources, network and support for underserved entrepreneurs looking to build high growth companies that previously did not exist.”

Click here to apply for Pipeline Pathfinder. Applications close Nov. 16.

Pipeline Pathfinder applicants do not need to be working full-time in their business at the time of application. However, applicants should have an end-goal to be full-time in their venture in the next 1-2 years and be located within our region (Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska). The majority of Pipeline Pathfinder programming will be held in-person during the course of their fellowship year.

Untold stories

With programs to boost entrepreneurs already under way, the next step is getting the word out about Pipeline’s success, said Vincent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EPsz_0heJgNlM00

Joshua Lewis and Abram Shaffer, UpDown Nightlife

“One of the things that we have in abundance at Pipeline is access to amazing stories of the entrepreneurs that we serve and the impact that they are having across our region,” she said. “We knew that we needed to do a better job in telling those stories and telling our story of why we are so passionate about growing the resources and support for entrepreneurs in the Midwest in a way that was compelling and real.”

Enter Abram Shaffer , Pipeline’s new head of content and culture at UpDown Nightlife , a Kansas City built entertainment app.

In his short tenure in the professional world, Shaffer has worked in the marketing departments of companies like Trndsttrs Media , which represents such big names as Nike and McDonalds, as well as the tech company Loop, giving him an inside look into the inner workings of startup life.

“My goal with this position is to tell Pipeline’s story through quality content,” Shaffer said. “Pipeline is a business that is pushing entrepreneurs into another level of excellence. These are stories that need to be highlighted not just for the sake of marketing and numbers, but for the impact that will transpire years down the line.”

Shaffer will be working alongside Joshua I. Lewis, one of Pipeline’s 2022 fellows and founder of UpDown Nightlife , who will be acting as a strategic marketing advisor throughout this process. The two have already begun formulating a comprehensive plan for the redirection of Pipeline’s marketing via social media and other platforms that will include inside peeks into the fellowship classes, events, and community outreach. The Pipeline website will also be getting a makeover from Ontarget Interactive; another connection Shaffer and Lewis are bringing along for the revamp.

Click here to follow Pipeline on Instagram.

This story is possible thanks to support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation , a private, nonpartisan foundation that works together with communities in education and entrepreneurship to create uncommon solutions and empower people to shape their futures and be successful.

For more information, visit www.kauffman.org and connect at www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdn and www.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn

The post Pipeline opens application for 2023 fellowship, Pathfinder; boosts its own storytelling appeared first on Startland News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Startland News

How one founder plans to use blockchain to bring equity, transparency to the ‘American Dream’ — buying a home

After back-to-back home-buying nightmares — where predatory practices left Louis Byrd with mounting bills from unexpected repairs — the Kansas City entrepreneur and creative force plans to launch a new blockchain-infused solution to increase transparency for homebuyers. The first tech product from Byrd’s Zanago Design, Kataba is expected to allow potential buyers to verify titles, The post How one founder plans to use blockchain to bring equity, transparency to the ‘American Dream’ — buying a home appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Kauffman awards KC BizCare $300K for small business census, new ESO accelerator

Entrepreneurial support organizations experience many of the same challenges faced by Kansas City’s small business community, stifling their effectiveness, Nia Richardson noted.  “This includes staffing and resource constraints, lack of business education and practical experience, and fragmented systems of support. Without addressing these structural and systemic constraints, enabling equitable and inclusive small business growth will The post Kauffman awards KC BizCare $300K for small business census, new ESO accelerator appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

2022 Kansas City’s VC-Backed Companies Report

The metro’s field of venture capital-backed companies is getting more crowded — their payrolls swelling with new employees — amid a bounce-back from the global pandemic and new signals of Kansas City’s momentum, according to data in a new report from Startland News. The 2022 Kansas City Venture Capital-Backed Companies Report provides an updated snapshot into The post 2022 Kansas City’s VC-Backed Companies Report appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

‘Perfect for new mRNA vaccines’: Olathe startup targets biotech toward precision delivery

A sudden, then lingering, global pandemic put a spotlight on vaccine technology — with an Olathe startup now positioning itself at the leading edge of both pharmaceutical and vaccine applications for humans and their four-legged counterparts. “We manufacture and develop peptide delivery systems to help deliver drugs and vaccines safer and more effectively,” said Steve The post ‘Perfect for new mRNA vaccines’: Olathe startup targets biotech toward precision delivery appeared first on Startland News.
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
Kansas City, MO
Industry
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
State
Missouri State
Startland News

Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial

Editor’s note: The following story was originally published by CityScene KC, an online news source focused on Greater Downtown Kansas City. Click here to read the original story or here to sign up for the weekly CityScene KC email review. The Katz Drug Store sign, a one-time iconic streetscape fixture in Kansas City and beyond with its happy cat The post Katz cat grins again: KC icon returning to the streets — this time near Liberty Memorial appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Hy-Vee plans summit, pitch competition with $45K+ in investments for minority-, women-owned businesses

A Midwest supermarket chain announced this week a new event to help showcase its commitment to advancing minority- and women-owned companies at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit is set for Sept. 27 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, courtesy of the Chiefs, and is expected to feature The post Hy-Vee plans summit, pitch competition with $45K+ in investments for minority-, women-owned businesses appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

KC Digital Drive awards $20K in digital literacy micro-grants; aims to boost digital inclusion

KC Digital Drive announced today its first cohort of micro-grant recipients for “KC Goes Tech,” a new program that helps community organizations teach digital skills, such as how to use email and stay safe online, and it connects participants to funding for home internet and a computer they can take home after completing 15 hours The post KC Digital Drive awards $20K in digital literacy micro-grants; aims to boost digital inclusion appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Gardner swag startup bags $150K from Minnesota-based accelerator for bootstrappers

PromoPulse, a Kansas software company that enables promotional product businesses to grow their sales and simplify marketing, announced today it raised $150,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program. The funding and TinySeed’s collaborative network will fuel PromoPulse’s mission to amplify the sales and marketing of businesses that sell swag — also known as the promotional products The post Gardner swag startup bags $150K from Minnesota-based accelerator for bootstrappers appeared first on Startland News.
GARDNER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pathfinders#Business Industry#Linus Business#Novel Capital#Orbis#Ambiologix#Applicati
Startland News

Sicilian legacy meats its match: Why this rising star on KC’s food scene was DiCapo’s pick to take over family pizzeria after nearly 100-year run

As a teenager working in downtown Kansas City in the 1990s, Theresa Santos found herself spending her breaks and spare time at the Italian Gardens restaurant on 12th and Baltimore, she recalled. Growing up in New York City and infatuated with Italian culture and food, Santos quickly became friends with the staff — then the The post Sicilian legacy meats its match: Why this rising star on KC’s food scene was DiCapo’s pick to take over family pizzeria after nearly 100-year run appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

‘Funds and coaching equally crucial’: GIFT reports $460K for Black-owned entrepreneurs as business center books up

In its second fiscal year, the Kansas City-based nonprofit Generating Income For Future Generations (G.I.F.T) has more than doubled its grant amount for Black-owned businesses — but there’s no hidden secret to that success, said Brandon Calloway. “We simply acknowledged this big elephant in the room that everybody already knew existed and created a path The post ‘Funds and coaching equally crucial’: GIFT reports $460K for Black-owned entrepreneurs as business center books up appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

New C2FO-powered payment hub unlocks capital for diverse-owned businesses

Editor’s note: C2FO is a financial supporter of Startland News’ nonprofit newsroom. A just-launched strategic partnership between one of Kansas City’s largest startups and a Detroit-based minority-owned finance and diversity consulting firm aims to help more overlooked and under-capitalized businesses gain access to funds, the companies announced this week. The deal is expected to see The post New C2FO-powered payment hub unlocks capital for diverse-owned businesses appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Allyship means mistakes plus action: New project draws parallels between innovation, DEIB

It’s time for coworkers to move beyond best intentions, said Ghadeer Garcia and Mark Logan, announcing the launch of a new project aimed at pushing allies in the workplace to action. The co-founders created the Ally Lab project through Idealect, an equity-centered social innovation company in Kansas City. The Ally Lab will offer knowledge and The post Allyship means mistakes plus action: New project draws parallels between innovation, DEIB appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Startland News

ROI from PayIt’s recent $90M investment displays value of MTC’s early support, agency says

Marquee successes for two Show Me state companies — including a massive funding round for one rapidly growing Kansas City govtech scaleup — show the value of Missouri Technology Corporation’s early stage investment programs, said state and agency officials Thursday. A key example, they touted: PayIt, a SaaS platform that simplifies interactions between government agencies and The post ROI from PayIt’s recent $90M investment displays value of MTC’s early support, agency says appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Five KC-area projects get green light for $48.2M in federal funds to bolster supply chain, support racial equity, economic growth

A federal push to make U.S. transportation systems safer, as well as more accessible, affordable, and sustainable will boost a handful of Kansas City modernization projects — including two that would reconnect east-west communities within the metro, the nation’s top transportation official announced Thursday. Nearly $48.2 million in funding is slated for local planning and capital The post Five KC-area projects get green light for $48.2M in federal funds to bolster supply chain, support racial equity, economic growth appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

This North Kansas City hub will be base camp for GEWKC 2022; Deadline for event applications nears

KCSourceLink announced this week that Global Entrepreneurship Week-Kansas City, the metro’s largest celebration of entrepreneurship, has a new base camp for its 15th year. The Nov. 14-20 weeklong event series is setting its main events at iWerx in North Kansas City. Popular nearby businesses like Restless Spirits, Cinder Block Brewery and Chicken N Pickle will The post This North Kansas City hub will be base camp for GEWKC 2022; Deadline for event applications nears appeared first on Startland News.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Tesseract Ventures awarded $1.25M grant for R&D at home of the B-2 Stealth Bomber

One of Kansas City’s most innovative startups announced Thursday a direct-to-Phase II SBIR Grant with Whiteman Air Force Base — teaming the next-generation robotics leader with the U.S. military to launch smart technology with global impact, said John Boucard. “We are honored to work alongside some of the military’s most visionary minds, as we develop The post Tesseract Ventures awarded $1.25M grant for R&D at home of the B-2 Stealth Bomber appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Window wordplay: More than meets the eye for lettering artist with a hand in Cafe Cà Phê’s new look

Andrea Bosnak’s name and face might not immediately look familiar, but many Kansas Citians have definitely seen her signature work across the metro. The Spur & Serif lettering artist’s craft is featured at local hotspots like The Nelle, Café Corazón, Alma Mader Brewing, Classic Cookie, Rye, and now Cafe Cà Phê’s new brick and mortar The post Window wordplay: More than meets the eye for lettering artist with a hand in Cafe Cà Phê’s new look appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Can’t-miss Saigons: KC’s Vietnamese coffee shop debuting long-awaited storefront, new drinks after slow drip

Two years after her Vietnamese coffee cart’s opening act — popping up in local businesses and parking lots across the city — Jackie Nguyen has found her audience, formed a community and will soon, finally, take center stage with her own standalone Cafe Cà Phê in Columbus Park. “When I moved to Kansas City, I The post Can’t-miss Saigons: KC’s Vietnamese coffee shop debuting long-awaited storefront, new drinks after slow drip appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
632
Followers
469
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy