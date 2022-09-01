ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado woman arrested in alleged kidnapping of Canadian

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Photo Credit: RichLegg (iStock).

PLENTYWOOD, Mont. (AP) — A Colorado woman faces numerous felony charges after she was caught allegedly trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally with a person she had kidnapped and assaulted, federal authorities said.

The 48-year-old suspect from Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested over the weekend along a remote area of border in northeastern Montana, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Border patrol agents intercepted the suspect’s vehicle northeast of Plentywood and discovered that a passenger inside was a female from Canada who allegedly had been kidnapped and assaulted.

The suspect was turned over the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and later transferred to the Cascade County Detention Center. She was being held on $300,000 bond on suspicion of human trafficking, aggravated kidnapping, assault with a weapon, aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, criminal endangerment and other offenses.

The defendant as of Wednesday had not appeared in state district court in Sheridan County to be formally charged, the court clerk’s office said.

Border Patrol spokesperson Jason Givens declined to provide further details about the Canadian who was allegedly kidnapped. The case is being investigated by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.

