Howard County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
TIMONIUM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 Baltimore region educators among Maryland Teacher of Year finalists

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four teachers from Baltimore and its suburbs have been named finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year. They are Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City, Alicia Amaral Freeman of Baltimore County, Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County and Ashley Gereli of Harford County. Here's what the state...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jessup, MD
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City warns West Baltimore residents of possible E.coli contaminants in water

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Department of Public Works warned residents in West Baltimore Monday that water at nearby police and fire stations has been contaminated with E.coli. The agency said the contamination affects the fire station at 1503 W. Lafayette Ave. and police facilities at 1034 N. Mount St.,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vacant properties cost Baltimore estimated $200 million annually, report says

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The vacant property problem in Baltimore is costing the city and taxpayers an estimated $200 million annually, according to a new report from Johns Hopkins University. The report, published by the university’s 21st Century Cities Initiative, indicated the city is losing an estimated $100 million in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
SMITHSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Labor Day weekend off to a violent start after shooting outside Baltimore high school

Labor Day weekend has already begun with violence in Baltimore. Police were called to reports of a shooting at Mervo High Friday afternoon. "Holiday weekends, traditionally, unfortunately, have really been bloody in Baltimore," said Jason Johnson, former deputy commissioner with the Baltimore Police Department. Holidays, like this past Memorial Day...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rockville stabbings leaves 1 man dead, another injured

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is in police custody following two separate stabbings in Rockville Saturday night. Montgomery County Police arrested 31-year-old Scorpio Standfield for the stabbings. Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police, and Montgomery County Fire responded to the scene of the first stabbing around 9:55 p.m....
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Belgian cyclist wins first Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Belgian cyclist Sep Vanmarcke of Team Israel-Premier Tech, wins the first-ever 121.7-mile Maryland Cycling Classic against some of the best professional cyclists in the world right here in Baltimore, according to the organization's website. The race that is supported by UnitedHealthcare started at Benefits...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland man arrested for shooting fireworks at crowd, fleeing: Deputies

FREDERICK, Md. (7News DC) — Deputies arrested a man after they say he shot fireworks into a crowd and home in Emmitsburg, Maryland overnight Saturday. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said they were notified about two separate incidents just after 1 a.m. neath the 15600 block and 15800 block of Old Frederick Road.
EMMITSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ovarian Cancer prevention and awareness

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. It is the 5th leading cause of death in women in the United States. A rare disease often going untreated until advanced stages. Associate Director of the Lya Segall Ovarian Cancer Institute at Mercy Medical Center Dr. Teresa Diaz-...
BALTIMORE, MD

