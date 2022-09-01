Read full article on original website
With a few hurdles, some Baltimore-area districts finish first week of school year
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The first week of school is in the books for a few hundred thousand students around the Baltimore region. Public schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, and Anne Arundel County all started class on Monday, August 29th. While a new school year typically...
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
4 Baltimore region educators among Maryland Teacher of Year finalists
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four teachers from Baltimore and its suburbs have been named finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year. They are Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City, Alicia Amaral Freeman of Baltimore County, Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County and Ashley Gereli of Harford County. Here's what the state...
Prince George's County to enforce weekend curfew for youth after uptick in crime
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After more gun violence over the weekend involving children in Prince George’s County, police, community leaders, and residents alike are calling for changes to curb the violence. Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Monday the county will reinforce a weekend curfew...
City warns West Baltimore residents of possible E.coli contaminants in water
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's Department of Public Works warned residents in West Baltimore Monday that water at nearby police and fire stations has been contaminated with E.coli. The agency said the contamination affects the fire station at 1503 W. Lafayette Ave. and police facilities at 1034 N. Mount St.,...
Baltimore police union plans to file grievance over 'forced overtime' for weekend events
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The president of Baltimore's police union said Saturday that the city failed to properly prepare for its holiday weekend events, forcing police officers to work overtime with little notice. "The city and department's mismanagement will also cost Baltimore taxpayer's nearly $1 million in overtime and costs...
DPW finds coliform, E. Coli in water at several Baltimore fire and police facilities
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works has sampled the water at several locations in City Council District 9 due to contaminants detected. The locations include 1503 W. Lafayette Ave. (Fire Dept. Engine 8) and Police facilities at 1034 N. Mount St, and 920 N. Carey St.
Maryland Cycling Classic to shut down dozens of city streets, cause parking restrictions
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Dozens of professional cyclists will be racing through Baltimore County and Baltimore City Sunday for the Maryland Cycling Classic event, which will shut down dozens of streets across the city. The Baltimore Department of Transportation is advising residents to plan ahead and be aware of road...
Vacant properties cost Baltimore estimated $200 million annually, report says
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The vacant property problem in Baltimore is costing the city and taxpayers an estimated $200 million annually, according to a new report from Johns Hopkins University. The report, published by the university’s 21st Century Cities Initiative, indicated the city is losing an estimated $100 million in...
Fire guts Carroll County dollar store; investigators looking for 2 witnesses
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WBFF) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire that gutted a Dollar General store in Carroll County Saturday. The fire caused $2.5 million in damages, officials said. Investigators released photos of a young boy and a woman who were in...
Man pleads not criminally responsible in Maryland shooting
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The West Virginia man charged with killing three coworkers at a western Maryland machine shop and then wounding a responding state trooper has pleaded not criminally responsible for mental reasons, according to court records. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is charged with...
Officials: 3 injured, 1 dead after shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Three people were injured and one died after someone opened fire at a 7-Eleven store in Maryland Saturday night, police said. The shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County. Police have not yet arrested the shooter. During a media update...
Labor Day weekend off to a violent start after shooting outside Baltimore high school
Labor Day weekend has already begun with violence in Baltimore. Police were called to reports of a shooting at Mervo High Friday afternoon. "Holiday weekends, traditionally, unfortunately, have really been bloody in Baltimore," said Jason Johnson, former deputy commissioner with the Baltimore Police Department. Holidays, like this past Memorial Day...
Howard County high school football game canceled after fight breaks out, police called
HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Howard County Police say were called to help 'restore order' and disperse a large crowd after a fight broke out at the football game between Atholton and Wilde Lake high schools. According to a spokesperson from the police department, a metal sign and fence...
Rockville stabbings leaves 1 man dead, another injured
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A man is in police custody following two separate stabbings in Rockville Saturday night. Montgomery County Police arrested 31-year-old Scorpio Standfield for the stabbings. Rockville City Police, Montgomery County Police, and Montgomery County Fire responded to the scene of the first stabbing around 9:55 p.m....
A New Way to Picnic in Charm City
You have heard of a Picnic but what about a Chicnic? It's a fun event celebrating all the cool things about Baltimore.
Belgian cyclist wins first Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Belgian cyclist Sep Vanmarcke of Team Israel-Premier Tech, wins the first-ever 121.7-mile Maryland Cycling Classic against some of the best professional cyclists in the world right here in Baltimore, according to the organization's website. The race that is supported by UnitedHealthcare started at Benefits...
Maryland man arrested for shooting fireworks at crowd, fleeing: Deputies
FREDERICK, Md. (7News DC) — Deputies arrested a man after they say he shot fireworks into a crowd and home in Emmitsburg, Maryland overnight Saturday. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said they were notified about two separate incidents just after 1 a.m. neath the 15600 block and 15800 block of Old Frederick Road.
Pastor PM Smith on Mervo shooting: 'Stop handcuffing our police officers'
Baltimore Pastor PM Smith discussed the killing of a student at Mergenthaler High School on September 2, 2022, live on FOX45 Morning News. Shelley Orman: So what is it going to take to stop this violence?. Pastor PM Smith: Can I say the usual three things. The city's in crisis...
Ovarian Cancer prevention and awareness
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. It is the 5th leading cause of death in women in the United States. A rare disease often going untreated until advanced stages. Associate Director of the Lya Segall Ovarian Cancer Institute at Mercy Medical Center Dr. Teresa Diaz-...
