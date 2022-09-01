ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco Schools order removal of ‘safe space’ stickers showing support for LGBTQ students

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
 4 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning has ordered the removal of “safe space” stickers in all district schools. The stickers are typically used by staff to show students who are members of the LGBTQ community that they won’t be targeted or in danger in those areas. A published site from the school district says the order is to comply with Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

According to a page on the Pasco County Schools website , the district said they will not be “utilizing” the safe space stickers any more, and their displays will not be permitted.

LGBTQ community could decide Florida governor’s race, GLAAD poll says

Specifically, the page says the stickers must be removed to “comply with recent legislation.” The legislation in question is the much-discussed House Bill 1557 , titled “ Parental Rights in Education ,” and called the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” by its detractors and opponents.

The district statement on the sticker removal starts off saying that the school district “has a diverse population of students, staff, and parents, and as a school district we respect and support the diversity of views and lifestyle choices. It is important that we make our support evident in policy and in practice, and that we reiterate our commitment to supporting all students.”

To that end, the school district said they must ensure that actions the district takes comply with legislation and are “not misinterpreted as a wavering in our commitment.”

Going further, the statement continues that “due to recent legislation concerning parental rights, our school district will no longer utilize ‘safe spaces’ and will no longer display ‘safe space’ stickers. The ‘safe space’ stickers will be removed, as they have become a flashpoint that distracts from our goals of creating a school-wide and districtwide safe environment.  Additionally, staff are not to provide any materials to students that would impact a parents right to direct the upbringing, moral training, religious training, education, and care of their minor children.”

The statement includes an explanation that having the stickers on display would potentially require notification to parents about a change in student services or monitoring of a student’s mental, emotional, or physical health and well-being. The school is now required by law to provide information about those changes to parents under HB 1557, even if the student requests it remain confidential, with slim exceptions in the case of potential harm to a student as a result of the disclosure to their parents.

WFLA.com received a copy of a memo sent to district administration and staff regarding the stickers. While much of the email was the same as the published page on the Pasco Schools site, it included the following additional note from Browning, though the text is still similar to part of the published site guidance.

“It is in the best interests of the district, teachers, and students that we comply with the recent legislation,” Browning wrote to staff in the memo. “And it is in everyone’s best interest that we communicate clearly that we support all our students and that all areas of our campuses are safe places.”

Florida bill would ban talk of sexual orientation, gender identity in the classroom

Additionally, the statement on the school district site expresses concern over potential litigation, which the newly enacted law opened for parents, as well as a concern that the stickers may imply to students that what they say to staff may not be disclosed to parents, which the district says is not the case. The superintendent’s email echoes similar language.

“Under the new legislation, a parent may bring an action in court for ‘damages. . . attorney fees and court costs’ stemming from a violation of these parental rights,” the district statement reads. “Therefore, it is in the best interests of the district, teachers, and students that we comply with the recent legislation, and also communicate clearly that we support our students and that all our campuses are safe places.”

Comments / 47

Steve B
3d ago

Children need to be left alone without judgement or tagging. Give our damn kids time to figure out who they are without parental or teachers deciding the kids persuasion. They'll figure it out!!!

Reply
11
Guest
3d ago

Governor DeSantis is absolutely right. I am sick and tired of the gay community acting as if they are more special and entitled and privileged and yet victims than anybody else. As a blonde white female who went to a minority school I was picked on. As an adult I worked in all black schools with just a few white people and was picked on again, but yet there were no “safe spaces for me!“ There were no special organizations or teachers or people using loudspeakers fighting “for my rights!“ Why? Because I was white it did not matter that I was a white Minority in a school system that discriminates against white people. So it’s about time that all this “special victim hood“ and all the guilt and manipulation going along with it stops. So thank you Governor DeSantis for some sanity. If a gay person or anybody else’s attack for any reason, that it should be handled like any other attack. I have seen both boys and girls bullied because they had disabilities, because they were overweight, because they were unattractive and so on. But nobody waves flags for them or has “special safe spaces“ for them either. The guy cult It’s not “more special than anybody else.”

Reply
10
Bobbie Wilson
4d ago

What no one has anything to say about this article, I thought you just love your governor, look at what he's doing. so happy my child is grown

Reply(8)
12
bulletin-news.com

Pasco teachers, school employees getting pay raise

With the school system, teachers and other school staff in Pasco County have come to an agreement. The Tampa Bay Times, a partner publication of Bay News 9, reports that the district and employee representatives struck an agreement on Wednesday evening. The average rise for teachers is expected to be...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin retiree enjoys being active, volunteering

DUNEDIN — Betty Edelman spends about 25 hours a month doing volunteer work at or for the Dunedin Public Library. The retired teacher, who lives in Dunedin, also serves on the city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the board of directors for the Dunedin Friends of the Library. Edelman is an avid reader, enjoying fiction and nonfiction, including biographies.
DUNEDIN, FL
wild941.com

Florida Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it here in the Tampa Bay Area. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

How the Big Lie Ended Up in a Sixth-Grade Classroom in Florida

Today’s lesson is how the Big Lie made it onto a world history study sheet handed out by a substitute teacher in the sixth grade at the R. Dan Nolan Middle School in Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.It was a take-home sheet headed “How Does a Historian Work?” and it was meant to prepare students for a test on Thursday. One mother proceeded to quiz her child on its list of vocabulary words. The first six were evidence, source, primary source, secondary source, reliable source, and point of view.“Then came No. 7,” the mother, who asked not to be named, later...
BRADENTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seven Rivers Christian School gains first-ever School Safety Deputy

With the topic of school safety being increasingly prevalent with each passing year, local private schools have been doubling down on improving security alongside public schools and, as of Monday, Aug. 29, Seven Rivers Christian School (SRCS) has its very first School Safety Deputy on campus, Deputy Joe Gentile. This...
LECANTO, FL
floridabulldog.org

DeSantis removed Tampa’s top prosecutor for ‘defiance’ on abortion law, but not Broward Sheriff Tony for outspoken opposition to anti-riot law

When Gov. Ron DeSantis removed and replaced Tampa-area State Attorney Andrew Warren last month, he said he acted because Warren had essentially gone rogue – declaring publicly that he would not waste resources to prosecute abortion providers or doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transsexual youth or their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Holiday couple celebrates 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County couple is celebrating their 75th anniversary with almost 100 descendants. Mr. and Mrs. Crawford will be celebrating their anniversary on Sept. 16. According to one of their grandchildren, the happy couple have five children, 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. “We have a huge family and so […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
HollywoodLife

Florida’s Allison Miller Fights To Be The First Democratic State Attorney In Her District In 30 Years

There’s a reason Allison Miller feels like she has a spotlight and a target on her back as she campaigns for State Attorney in Florida’s 6th Judicial District, which is home to the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater. That’s because she’s in the only State Attorney race on the ballot in Florida this November, and it’s the first time a Democrat has fought for Pinellas and Pasco County’s lead prosecutor, since 1992.
FLORIDA STATE
