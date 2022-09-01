CT reserved $1,000 pandemic bonuses for 30,000 workers. At least 255,000 want them.

Read full article on original website
Related
Housekeepers know they’re essential. They want to get treated like it.
Editor’s Note: This article is part of CT Mirror’s Spanish-language news coverage developed in partnership with Identidad Latina Multimedia. Lea este artículo en español. During the terrifying spring of 2020, as COVID-19 paralyzed the nation and hospitals buckled, Katherine Stearns was on the front lines in...
CT residents advised to get variant-specific COVID-19 boosters
These new boosters from both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are designed specifically to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants. The post CT residents advised to get variant-specific COVID-19 boosters appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year
The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
Payment of up to $750 coming to families in Connecticut
money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) Would you like to have an additional $250 right now? Well, if you meet three simple requirements, that's how much money you'll receive from the state of Connecticut for each eligible child with a new child tax rebate. Eligible families will receive a maximum rebate of $250 per child, which is capped at three children for a total of $750.To be sure that you get the money you deserve, it is best to apply online for the child tax rebate on the state website. Just click here and it will take you right to the application.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut Energy Assistance Program applications now open: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) opened applications for 2022 on Sep. 1. The program offers financial assistance with heating costs to those who meet certain eligibility criteria. According to the site, benefits received by the program typically range from $250 to $600 and are paid directly to beneficiaries’ utility companies on their behalf.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Insurance Department Approves Rate Increases for 2023 Plans
The Connecticut Insurance Department approved double-digit rate hikes Friday for several state health insurance providers. At an average of 12.9%, the increases represent a lower price hike than the providers requested earlier this summer, but not by much in some cases. In a Friday afternoon press release, the state’s insurance...
With the primaries here, a lot still up in the air for statewide races in Massachusetts
Many voters have already cast their ballots, but Tuesday is primary day in Massachusetts, with big races across the state. There’s no drama at the top of the Democratic ballot. Attorney General Maura Healey is headed for victory over state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, who suspended her campaign months ago.
The issue with CT’s pandemic bonus application system
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this year, the state promised $1,000 bonuses to essential workers who worked on the front lines in the private sector during the pandemic but some residents are running into issues while applying for them. The state Comptroller announced there’s nearly a $300 million surplus at the end of this fiscal […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
Eleven cannabis lawsuits filed against CT have been consolidated
Eleven lawsuits against the state filed by hopeful but denied cannabis producers and retailers, have been consolidated, according to a court filing this week. Only one suit, filed by Farmington-based Core Cult LLC, has not been included, as the plaintiff “has not responded to requests” concerning the motion.
NewsTimes
‘Banks will not support it’: Buying legal cannabis in CT? Here’s how it will be handled
Travel to Massachusetts or over to New Jersey to buy cannabis. If you use a card, it’s likely the “budtender” will give you change in cash. You hand them your Visa or Mastercard, and they hand you your legally purchased cannabis products and maybe a dollar or so in change.
milfordmirror.com
Bob Stefanowski’s 3-year tax returns show nearly $36.8 million in income for him and wife Amy
Republican Bob Stefanowski made $36.8 million in the three years following his unsuccessful bid for governor in 2018, according to a release of his tax returns late Thursday evening, which does not include a list of who he’s consulted for in that time period. Stefanowski’s campaign released digitized summaries...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site
(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
Since 2016, nearly 900 vehicles have struck train bridges: Here’s how some CT towns compare
The situation, inconvenient as it is, is not at all uncommon in Connecticut. There were 876 incidents of vehicles striking railroad bridges in Connecticut from 2016 through 2021, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. “Bridge strikes are happening too often,” Josh Morgan, spokesperson and communications manager for the...
Stay Safe! Connecticut State Police Announce Labor Day Weekend Checkpoints
Labor Day weekend is the last big party weekend before Summer "ends" and school begins. Your last chance to celebrate the Summer of 2022 and Connecticut's State Police want to help you do it safely. According to the Patch, Connecticut State Police have announced some sobriety checkpoints that will go...
People’s United Bank signs down, M&T Bank signs up
You may have noticed a sign of change at your local bank. M&T Bank signs are now appearing at People’s United Bank branches across Connecticut. M&T purchased People’s United Bank for $8.3 billion back in April. The official changeover for customers happened last week. Connecticut-based Sign Pro was in charge of changing the signs over […]
Many CT health insurance plans will see double-digit rate hikes in 2023
The Connecticut Insurance Department has signed off on increased costs for health plans on and off the state's Affordable Care Act exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In Connecticut
Reader's Digest has revealed its choice for the best sandwich in Connecticut in a brand-new report. The publication shared its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The clam roll is the best sandwich in Connecticut thanks to the fresh clams available along the...
Register Citizen
‘Alarming:’ CT state police, DOT urge drivers to slow down as deadly crashes increase
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Speeding on Connecticut’s roads and highways is still up from pre-COVID-19 levels, state officials said, warning motorists of the dangers of traveling too fast. Josh Morgan, a spokesperson with the state Department of Transportation, said safety in transportation...
Candlewood May Be The Largest, But This is the Deepest Lake in Connecticut
I've always thought that since Candlewood Lake is the largest in Connecticut, it would naturally be the deepest. Nope. Candlewood's average depth is 29.3 feet, and in the midst of this drought? The water is even more shallow in some parts. To find the deepest natural lake in Connecticut, you have to head up to the Northwest corner of the state.
Travelers flock to Connecticut shoreline for Labor Day weekend
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Travelers are flocking to the Connecticut shoreline to enjoy the lobster rolls and be by the water this Labor Day weekend. It's known as the unofficial end of summer and brings a boost for seasonal businesses. Seafood restaurant Abbot’s Lobster In the Rough in Noank...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0