Read full article on original website
Related
kicks96news.com
Multiple Child Neglect and DUI Arrests in Neshoba
JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Investigations, Improper Equipment X 2, No Tag, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Speeding X 2, Speeding > 20 MPH over Limit, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $300 X 2, $300, $400, $300 X 2, $500, $400, $300, $300, $300, $1,000, $1,000.
kicks96news.com
Suspicious Vehicles, a Burglar Alarm and a Minor Accident in Neshoba
7:33 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about a subject that was jumping into traffic near West Myrtle and Beacon Street. 10:00 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at the Pendleton Square Apartments on Road 505. 1:31 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a burglar...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Domestic Violence and DUIs in Leake and Attala
CROSS F STORM, 64, of Kosciusko, Failure of Convicted Felon to Register with Police, ACSO. Bond $5,000. TREVON THOMAS, 19, of Floral, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000. KEVIN L THURMAN, 38, of Kosciusko, Trespassing, KPD. Bond $1,000. TONY O TRUSS, 46, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond...
kicks96news.com
Gunshots and a Theft in Neshoba
12:20 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to provide a female officer to assist with a traffic stop of two females on Road 383. 1:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of gunshots from a passing black car on Ivy Street. 2:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neshoba Democrat
16-day search for pot grow fugitives ends with arrests
All three suspects in connection with a mid-August drug bust that netted roughly 7 kilos of marijuana have been arrested after the final two suspects turned themselves in Friday afternoon, the authorities said. The two, William Kyley Clark and Kristi King, turned themselves in to the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office...
vicksburgnews.com
Brutal Rankin County robbery victim dies
Last night, Vicksburg police apprehended a suspect wanted in Rankin County for robbery and assault. We recently learned that the victim, 72-year-old Grady Allen, did not survive the attack. The robbery. Ricky Morris knew Allen and believed that he carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source...
WTOK-TV
2 charged with aggravated assault
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault. Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each. Want...
vicksburgnews.com
WATCH: Man wanted in brutal Rankin County robbery and beating captured in Vicksburg
A man wanted by Rankin County law enforcement for robbing and beating a Rankin County senior citizen was captured by an alert Vicksburg Investigator. The robbery and beating took place earlier this evening in Rankin County. The suspect, as yet unnamed, knew the victim and believed the victim carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source with Rankin, the suspect pulled up to the home of the 74-year-old man who came out to speak with him. About 30 minutes later, according to the source, the wife of the victim went out to check on her husband and found him lying on the ground severely injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
Third person arrested in burglary case
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened last Sunday afternoon. Jonathan Michael Mena, 35, turned himself in Thursday. Sheriff Billy Sollie said Mena was the third suspect wanted for breaking into a property near Sunshine Rd. The property owner...
Commercial Dispatch
Third suspect arrested in Hemlock Street shooting
The “very dangerous” teenager wanted for a Columbus shooting is in custody. Cameron Jones, 17, was arrested in Starkville by the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SPD press release. The press release said Jones had barricaded himself in a vacant apartment...
wcbi.com
Starkville police capture Columbus shooting suspect
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have captured a Columbus Shooting suspect who has been hiding over the last 24 hours. Around 5 pm today, SPD reported that 16-year-old Cameron Jones had been arrested. Jones is the third suspect involved in a Wednesday shooting incident in the 800 block...
mageenews.com
Newton Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Possession of a Firearm
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Newton Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. Jackson, Miss. – A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests
TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $300, $0. SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of...
Lexington man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend’s home
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a Lexington man in connection to a hostage situation. Deputies responded to a home in the southern part of the county on August 30. They said the victim, who was an off-duty law enforcement officer, reported that her ex-boyfriend was in the woods shooting at her […]
kicks96news.com
A Broken Truck and a On-Vehicle accident on Neshoba
12:07 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to help with an 18-wheeler that had broken down at the intersection of Frog Level Road and Central Drive. 8:46 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries at Woodland Hills Drive and Mimosa Street. 9:47 p.m....
wcbi.com
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville
STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
kicks96news.com
Disturbance and Multiple Wrecks in Leake
7:02 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to Hwy 25 South near Redwater Rd where a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. 9:23 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a minor accident in the parking lot of First Financial Bank on Hwy 35.
kicks96news.com
Safety Check Point Leads to Drug Arrest in Carthage
Leake County Deputies along with Carthage Police conducted a safety check point on Old Canton Rd on Thursday, August 25th around 5 pm. A vehicle coming through smelled strongly of what was believed to be marijuana. The driver told officers that there wasn’t any marijuana in the vehicle, but a passenger identified as Shelton Windham stated that they had some in his pants and showed it to the officers.
breezynews.com
Disturbance with Weapons Involved in Attala
10:38 a.m. – Attala Deputies received a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Rd 1121 off Attala Rd 1107/Nile Rd. 1:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Burdine Rd for a disturbance in progress involving weapons. One person was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
kicks96news.com
Pulled Over for a Broken Headlight, Busted for Drugs – Leake
On Sunday, August 28th at approximately 2:18 a.m., Leake County Deputies pulled a vehicle over on Hwy 35 North near Waggoner Rd because a headlight was not working. A search of the vehicle and the backpack of one of its occupants yielded multiple clear plastic bags with a crystal-like substance, multiple glass pipes, 1 large scale, & 1 smaller scale.
Comments / 0