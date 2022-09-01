ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $25 Million Awarded to NYS Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Plug Orphan Oil and Gas Wells

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the United States Department of Interior awarded New York State $25 million under its Initial Grant Program. The funds, included in the federal landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, bolster New York's ongoing efforts to help reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions from aging and abandoned oil and gas infrastructure, as well as protect ground and surface waters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State

If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Water Emergency Extends to 1.2 Million in Suffolk County

The Suffolk County Water Authority said Friday it had extended its water emergency order to its entire customer base, all 1.2 million of them, citing persistent drought conditions that have both Long Island counties squarely in the "severe drought" category. The Stage 1 Water Emergency now stretches from the Nassau/Suffolk...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Poachers Using Nets Face Charges in Suffolk, Sullivan Counties

According to a press release issued by DEC, on August 17th, NYS Environmental Conservation Officers Dickson and Pabes responded to the Captree Fishing Pier at Captree State Park in Suffolk County on Long Island after receiving reports of anglers using nets to catch undersized crabs and other species. The officers...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Where to Go Apple Picking on Long Island

The time is ripe for apple picking. Visit Long Island’s u-pick apple orchard hotspots and bring home a bag (or a bushel!) of this favorite fall fruit. Check websites for apple availability, pricing, hours of operation, and other details. 240 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. (631) 726-4667. Check the farm’s...
WATER MILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
BIKING
longisland.com

Is Long Island Really an Island?

In 1985, the Supreme Court decided unanimously that Long Island is not an island at all but a peninsula. The case is called United States v. Maine, and it had to do with who controls the Long Island and Block Island Sounds. If Long Island was an island, it was argued, then the federal government controlled the waters. If it was a peninsula, then the states owned the rights.
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

Fearsome Sighting Outside of One Hudson Valley Home [PHOTOS]

Not something you want to see every day... The last thing anyone wants to see when you're relaxing outside is a big snake slithering by. It seems like this summer there's been a ton of snake sightings and many people are trying to figure out what kind of snakes are in their yard. One Hudson Valley resident recently saw a snake and she's trying to get more information about it. Is it poisonous? Is it dangerous? What is it?
ANIMALS
WIBX 950

Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
BUFFALO, NY
longislandadvance.net

‘Hey Long Island… Do U Remember?’

Since it was first created 14 years ago, the Facebook group “Hey Long Island Do U Remember?” has grown to 160,000 strong. The group was created and is run by Stacy Mandel Kaplan, Kimberly Towers, Scott J. Mandel and Jordan Kaplan. Recently, the quartet worked together to write a book that tells stories of Long Island’s history.
INTERNET

