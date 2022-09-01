ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Services Sent for Huntington Station Man Shot at Home

Visitation and funeral services are set for next week for Roquez Wilfredo Villata Jimenez. The Huntington Station man, 32, was killed Aug. 27 when he answered a knock on his door in Huntington Station. Suffolk County police are still investigating. Police have said little about the case other than to say that, at the moment, there appears to be no connection to another door knock killing in Huntington Station that occurred three weeks earlier.
HUNTINGTON, NY
3 Swastikas Etched in a Park Bathroom Discovered

Seventh Squad Detectives are investigating a Bias Incident that was discovered on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3:00 pm in Seaford. According to detectives, Officers responded to Cedar Creek Park located at 3340 Merrick Road. Officers were notified about three (3) swastikas located in the men’s restrooms. The etched markings were approximately 2” x 2” in size.
SEAFORD, NY
16-Year-Old Charged After Shooting Outside Bay Shore Home

A 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting outside a Long Island home. At around 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a 41-year-old man from Astoria, Queens was attending a baby shower in Bay Shore at 1651 Pine Acres Blvd. when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn, Suffolk County Police said.
BAY SHORE, NY
Riverhead Man Sentenced For Manslaughter

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Santiago Monzon-Archila, age 40, was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 2 ¾ to 8 ¼ years in prison after pleading guilty in June to Manslaughter in the Second Degree. “This victim’s life was cut short due to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Boy, 15, slashes man with knife at Long Island Domino’s, police say

BELLMORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage boy slashed a man with a knife at a Domino’s on Long Island Friday night, police said. The 15-year-old suspect had a verbal dispute with the 19-year-old victim at the pizzeria’s branch in the vicinity of Bellmore and Grand avenues at around 10 p.m. according to detectives. The dispute […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCPD Seeking Public's Help to Identify Farmingdale Car Thief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who stole a vehicle in East Farmingdale in July. A man stole a 2020 International Box Truck that was parked outside of Parts Plus, located at 920...
FARMINGDALE, NY
Jogger Stabs Driver 11 Times After Confrontation on the Road

Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man who seriously injured an East Setauket man by stabbing him in Centereach last night. A 49-year-old man was driving a vehicle, with three passengers, into the entrance of Shell Gas, located at 1992 Middle Country Road, as Matthew Ulloa was jogging westbound past the entrance. Ulloa yelled at the driver and continued jogging westbound on Middle Country Road. The driver then drove into the gas station, pumped gas into the vehicle, and then drove it back out to the roadway, also heading westbound. When the vehicle approached the jogger, the driver parked and exited his vehicle to confront Ulloa. A physical confrontation ensued, and Ulloa stabbed the man eleven times with a knife, in front of 2410 Middle Country Road, at approximately 8:10 p.m.
CENTEREACH, NY

