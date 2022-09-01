Visitation and funeral services are set for next week for Roquez Wilfredo Villata Jimenez. The Huntington Station man, 32, was killed Aug. 27 when he answered a knock on his door in Huntington Station. Suffolk County police are still investigating. Police have said little about the case other than to say that, at the moment, there appears to be no connection to another door knock killing in Huntington Station that occurred three weeks earlier.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO