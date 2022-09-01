Read full article on original website
Services Sent for Huntington Station Man Shot at Home
Visitation and funeral services are set for next week for Roquez Wilfredo Villata Jimenez. The Huntington Station man, 32, was killed Aug. 27 when he answered a knock on his door in Huntington Station. Suffolk County police are still investigating. Police have said little about the case other than to say that, at the moment, there appears to be no connection to another door knock killing in Huntington Station that occurred three weeks earlier.
Police: Man knocks officer to ground, runs into stranger's home during arrest on Long Island
Police say Shane Nicholas, 23, was driving a car pulled over in Valley Stream on Saturday night because it had tinted windows.
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of Sept. 1, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on Aug. 27. A man walked into the store, picked out a mountain bike valued at $98, and allegedly rode out of the store without paying. Commack. ■ Walmart...
3 Swastikas Etched in a Park Bathroom Discovered
Seventh Squad Detectives are investigating a Bias Incident that was discovered on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3:00 pm in Seaford. According to detectives, Officers responded to Cedar Creek Park located at 3340 Merrick Road. Officers were notified about three (3) swastikas located in the men’s restrooms. The etched markings were approximately 2” x 2” in size.
Police arrest 16-year-old for shooting Queens man who broke up fight at LI baby shower
Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for shooting a man who tried to break up a fight between two other teenagers at a Bay Shore baby shower Saturday night.
'Absolute disgust.' 3 swastikas found at Seaford park's restroom
Officials are condemning messages of hate that police say were discovered scrawled in Seaford park's restroom Saturday afternoon.
Police: Man arrested for DWI after 2 Amityville shops destroyed in crash
Police say a man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed his car into two businesses in Amityville.
16-Year-Old Charged After Shooting Outside Bay Shore Home
A 16-year-old is in custody after a shooting outside a Long Island home. At around 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a 41-year-old man from Astoria, Queens was attending a baby shower in Bay Shore at 1651 Pine Acres Blvd. when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn, Suffolk County Police said.
Riverhead Man Sentenced For Manslaughter
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Santiago Monzon-Archila, age 40, was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 2 ¾ to 8 ¼ years in prison after pleading guilty in June to Manslaughter in the Second Degree. “This victim’s life was cut short due to...
Know Him? Man Wanted For Using Credit Cards Stolen From Vehicles In Ronkonkoma
Police on Long Island are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man who allegedly used stolen credit cards last month. The cards were stolen in Ronkonkoma on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and later used by a man to make purchases at the Home Depot in Hempstead. The suspect...
Nassau DA: Floral Park Man Charged in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Jericho Turnpike
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced the indictment of a Floral Park man on charges including manslaughter, for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs at a high rate of speed and crashing into a vehicle on Jericho Turnpike, killing the driver, in December 2021. Arhum Tanveer, 19,...
ALERT CENTER: 2 arrested in Levittown home burglary, police say
According to police, a homeowner on Violet Lane returned home to find her front door open and an unknown female walking out carrying some of her personal property.
Ronkonkoma man arrested in Centereach stabbing
Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man who allegedly seriously injured an East Setauket man by stabbing him in Centereach last night. A 49-year-old man was driving a vehicle, with three passengers, into the entrance of Shell Gas, located at 1992 Middle Country Road, as Matthew Ulloa was jogging westbound past the entrance. Ulloa yelled at the driver and continued jogging westbound on Middle Country Road. The driver then drove into the gas station, pumped gas into the vehicle, and then drove it back out to the roadway, also heading westbound.
Boy, 15, slashes man with knife at Long Island Domino’s, police say
BELLMORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage boy slashed a man with a knife at a Domino’s on Long Island Friday night, police said. The 15-year-old suspect had a verbal dispute with the 19-year-old victim at the pizzeria’s branch in the vicinity of Bellmore and Grand avenues at around 10 p.m. according to detectives. The dispute […]
Queens man attending baby shower on Long Island shot by boy, 16: police
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
LI Smoke shop clerk sprayed with irritant during robbery, 4 suspects sought
Officials are investigating after a group of suspects sprayed an employee at a Long Island smoke shop with an irritant during a robbery on Wednesday, authorities said.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Multiple Stamford Break-Ins, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man wanted for multiple break-ins. The break-ins occurred in Stamford between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, the person entered multiple units at 18 Vernon Place...
SCPD Seeking Public's Help to Identify Farmingdale Car Thief
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who stole a vehicle in East Farmingdale in July. A man stole a 2020 International Box Truck that was parked outside of Parts Plus, located at 920...
Jogger Stabs Driver 11 Times After Confrontation on the Road
