ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Vote now: Who is the top wide receiver in Ohio high school football in 2022?

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hK2HR_0heJcB1o00

We want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best at wide receiver in Ohio?

Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top wide receivers in the state of Ohio.

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top wide receiver this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters at each position will make the all-star team.)

Wide receiver voting will conclude Wednesday, Sep. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

(Photo of Anthony Brown and Shawn Thigpen by Mike Cook)

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
townandtourist.com

17 Best Romantic Getaways in Northeast Ohio (Castles, Cabins, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many fantastic day outings and weekend getaways available in Ohio. Peaceful rural landscapes, lakes, castles, restaurants, wedding venues, and Ohio resorts with hiking trails are all nearby.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of OSU stadium

MILFORD CENTER, Ohio — A central Ohio farm is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes. The “Maize at Little Darby Creek” in Milford Center has turned its' corn field maze into a tribute to the stadium known as “The Shoe”.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#State Of Ohio#Best Of The Best#American Football#Highschoolsports
Scorebook Live

Top 10 Southern California high school football games to watch in Week 3 (Sep. 8-10): Gear up for potential San Diego Section, Central Section finals previews

In the first three weeks of the season, the Southern Section has gotten most of the spotlight in our weekly countdown. But this week, the San Diego and Central Sections are very well-represented with some huge matchups in store. Here're the top 10 games to watch in SoCal high school football in ...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

The stories behind 5 unique Ohio city names

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Reminderville and Knockemstiff to Put-in-Bay and Celeryville, Ohio is home to a number of cities and towns with head-scratching names. Some of the oddest Ohio towns have connections to Ohio State University and movies. Here are five Ohio cities and the stories behind their names. Celeryville South of Willard in Huron […]
OHIO STATE
townandtourist.com

29 Treehouse Rentals in Ohio (Spacious & Fully Furnished!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking to book unique accommodation on your next trip to the Buckeye State, treehouse rentals are an increasingly popular way to stay in Ohio. Nature lovers will enjoy the ambiance surrounding the property and families with young kids will enjoy creating lifelong memories by staying in the trees.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy