Vote now: Who is the top wide receiver in Ohio high school football in 2022?

We want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best at wide receiver in Ohio?

Earlier we took a statewide look at some of the top wide receivers in the state of Ohio.

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think is the state’s top wide receiver this season. In a few weeks we will publish the “fans’ all-star team” based on the vote of the readers. (The top three vote-getters at each position will make the all-star team.)

Wide receiver voting will conclude Wednesday, Sep. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

(Photo of Anthony Brown and Shawn Thigpen by Mike Cook)

View the original article to see embedded media.