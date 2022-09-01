Charleston Pour House celebrates 20th anniversary as owners remember the beginning

Reduced again! Situated on Log Bridge Creek this home boasts stunning views of both tidal marsh and creek a rare feature of Charleston area homes. Enjoy the view from the screened back porch and patio living room and owners' retreat. Launch a kayak from the backyard to get up close and personal with the flora and fauna of the Lowcountry. This home has a fenced back yard with custom playset and plenty of green space for your fur friends. This well-maintained 5-bedroom 3.5-bathroom home has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features new appliances a gas stove granite countertops and a butler's pantry. The open concept first floor allows easy access to the eat-in kitchen large living room dining room and powder room. There are also two roomy closets and a cozy nook on the 1st floor along with access to the two-car garage. On the second floor the extra-large owners' retreat includes a large walk-in closet separate shower and garden tub water closet linen closet and double vanities. Also on the second floor are 3 guest bedrooms an additional full bathroom with double vanity laundry room and loft with floor to ceiling custom bookshelves. Capping off this spacious home the third floor contains a 5th bedroom full bath walk-in attic and a large additional flex/loft space. The home has dual 50-gallon water heaters Tri-zone HVAC architectural shingles recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Located in Deerfield Hall this move-in-ready home is near the new Hollywood Library and Community pool restaurants beaches State and County parks and Historic Downtown Charleston. *This home is in great condition and has had an inspection completed and an appraisal that came in at more than asking price. There are several items in the home that will convey with a reasonable offer. This is a good one!

HOLLYWOOD, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO