Charleston Pour House celebrates 20th anniversary as owners remember the beginning

The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The Isaac Jenkins Mikell House
C. 1853 Greek Revival and Italianate styles / Stuccoed brick / Two stories. Isaac Jenkins Mikell (1808-81), a wealthy Edisto Sea Island cotton planter, built this Italian villa as a townhouse for his third wife Mary Martha Pope. The design, which is in the Classical Revival style with Greek and Roman elements, has been attributed to Charleston architect Edward C. Jones.
The Post and Courier
Owners of 167 Raw open 3rd downtown Charleston establishment
167 Raw is known for having a consistent line out the door, as patrons queue up for ceviche, scallop po’ boys and lobster rolls at the no-reservations Lower King Street restaurant. It would make sense to also own a bar around the corner, where patient 167 Raw diners could...
The Post and Courier
Boone Hall's Fright Nights brings terror to town
Deep into the woods of Boone Hall Plantation, a night of terror awaits those who dare to enter. Boone Hall Fright Nights returns Sept. 24 with new twists on familiar attractions that might cause the bravest guests to shrill. “Some people scare easier than others, but everybody gets entertained,” said...
The Post and Courier
From family-run roots to box office boom, Charleston's Terrace Theater marks 25 years
To get a sense of the trajectory of the Terrace Theater from its premiere to its present, you might think of it in Tom Cruise years. The life span of James Island’s independent movie theater is more or less from “Jerry Maguire,” which was released right before 1997, to “Top Gun: Maverick,” this summer’s blockbuster.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
BOSTIC, Jenny Lynn Petters, 59, of Ravenel died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. FRINK, William Bunn Jr., 86, of Mount Pleasant died Friday. Arrangements by Sturh's Mount Pleasant Chapel. GREEN, William, 77, of North Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary. JOHNSON, Louise, 90, of North Charleston died...
live5news.com
Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
The Post and Courier
New Charleston building with restaurant and living space proposed
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. 3-story structure planned on Charleston peninsula. A new three-story building is being proposed on an empty corner lot...
holycitysinner.com
“New Dive Bar Experience” to Open in Mynt’s Former Home
Frontier Lounge, a “new dive bar experience,” is coming to downtown Charleston in October. According to social media posts from the new venture, the concept will be located at 135 Calhoun Street in the former home of Mynt, which closed in April.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)
With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
The Post and Courier
Cottageville youngster gaining fame in bowfishing world
Toby Murdaugh is making a name for himself in the world of bowfishing. During the past five months, Murdaugh has set six Bowfishing Association of America (bowfishingassociation.com) youth state records, including one world record. And he's only eight years old, a third-grader at Cottageville Elementary School. Murdaugh, the son of...
City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day. The following areas will be on a one-day delay: Daniel Island Cainhoy West Ashley outside I-526 Johns Island The Peninsula West Ashley inside I-526 James Island For example, residents who have their […]
ABC’s of eating in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It is an age-old question: “Where should we go out to eat?” With so many options in and around Charleston, it can be hard to know where to start and where to go next. If you’re a local stuck in a restaurant rut, a first-time visitor, or simply cannot decide where […]
counton2.com
Inaugural BBQ Sauce Competition coming to Firefly Distillery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly Distillery will host the first annual “Getty Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition on September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The event will bring sauce experts from around South Carolina to the Lowcountry for a showdown to determine whose sauce reigns supreme.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Time for a new joint planning push at the other end of Johns Island
We’ve long advocated for local governments to take a regional approach to planning. Cities and counties shouldn’t operate in a vacuum because their actions can impact their neighbors and result in incompatible plans. That idea came to mind as we read an Aug. 27 commentary about Johns, Kiawah...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Latin & South American Themed “Gingerline” in downtown Charleston, SC
Bringing a tropical retreat to the heart of Charleston’s Historic District, Gingerline is thrilled to announce its opening on Monday, August 29. Gingerline is a destination for vibrant cocktails and coastal-inspired dishes influenced by the flavors of Latin & South America. Boasting a 3,500-square-foot venue and an expansive outdoor...
live5news.com
Charleston mayor reacts to pair of weekend shootings: ‘Enough is enough’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Charleston is reacting to two shooting that happened this weekend while calling out the number of illegal guns on the streets. Mayor John Tecklenburg says “enough is enough” after a shooting in West Ashley sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday night. Only hours later, five people were also hurt in an early-morning downtown Charleston shooting.
The Post and Courier
Shooting on Charleston's King St. injures 6; two arrested, including a minor
A mass shootout erupted on downtown Charleston's busy King Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, leaving six adults injured — and the mayor of the city exasperated over this latest rash of gun violence — during the final holiday weekend of summer. All of the...
The Post and Courier
Can a historic vacation spot for African Americans in Georgetown County be revitalized?
MCKENZIE BEACH — The abandoned and overgrown lot here is an anomaly, an undeveloped enclave nestled among the homes, shops and businesses along this densely populated stretch of U.S. Highway 17. It once bustled with activity. This was where many African American vacationers came during the Jim Crow era...
counton2.com
Edisto Beach Music and Shag Fest happening this weekend
EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Lace up your dancing shoes for three days of beach music and shag dancing on Edisto Beach. The Edisto Beach Music and Shag Fest promise entertainment by “top beach bands and best shaggers in the southeast,” including Band of Oz, The Entertainers, Shag Doctorz, and special appearances by “Elvis.”
The Post and Courier
5084 Wapiti Way, Hollywood, SC 29449
Reduced again! Situated on Log Bridge Creek this home boasts stunning views of both tidal marsh and creek a rare feature of Charleston area homes. Enjoy the view from the screened back porch and patio living room and owners' retreat. Launch a kayak from the backyard to get up close and personal with the flora and fauna of the Lowcountry. This home has a fenced back yard with custom playset and plenty of green space for your fur friends. This well-maintained 5-bedroom 3.5-bathroom home has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features new appliances a gas stove granite countertops and a butler's pantry. The open concept first floor allows easy access to the eat-in kitchen large living room dining room and powder room. There are also two roomy closets and a cozy nook on the 1st floor along with access to the two-car garage. On the second floor the extra-large owners' retreat includes a large walk-in closet separate shower and garden tub water closet linen closet and double vanities. Also on the second floor are 3 guest bedrooms an additional full bathroom with double vanity laundry room and loft with floor to ceiling custom bookshelves. Capping off this spacious home the third floor contains a 5th bedroom full bath walk-in attic and a large additional flex/loft space. The home has dual 50-gallon water heaters Tri-zone HVAC architectural shingles recessed lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Located in Deerfield Hall this move-in-ready home is near the new Hollywood Library and Community pool restaurants beaches State and County parks and Historic Downtown Charleston. *This home is in great condition and has had an inspection completed and an appraisal that came in at more than asking price. There are several items in the home that will convey with a reasonable offer. This is a good one!
