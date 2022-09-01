Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Predicting the final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus offensive and defensive rookie of the year choices
Welcome to the Labor Day edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. It's fitting that today is Labor Day and that's mainly because I spent my entire weekend laboring over my predictions for the 2022 NFL season. The NFL schedule has 272 games on it this year and I went through every single one of them over the weekend so I could pick a winner in each one. I haven't slept since Friday and I'm 98% sure I just took 17 weeks off my life due to the amount of Red Bull I ingested over the weekend, but the important thing is that my picks for the season are in and we'll be covering those in today's newsletter.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 1 Running Back Rankings: Antonio Gibson, Dameon Pierce headline players to watch
If you were charting the trajectory of every running back in Fantasy since the start of training camp, I'm not sure you could find two players moving in opposite directions faster than Antonio Gibson and Dameon Pierce. Gibson seemingly lost his grip on the Commanders starting job during camp while Pierce emerged from camp as the no-doubts-about-it lead rusher for the Texans.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers by proven model that nailed Damien Harris' huge season
The saga of Jimmy Garoppolo has seemingly come to an end after the 49ers restructured his contract to make him the NFL's highest-paid backup. If Trey Lance struggles or gets hurt like he did last year, Jimmy G would be back under center. However, does that make Garoppolo someone worth spending one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks on? Garoppolo could be worth a stash in two-QB leagues since every year there are backups who climb the Fantasy football rankings. Davis Mills and Taylor Heinicke did so last year, and who can forget what Gardner Minshew did his rookie year? Garoppolo could even be among the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Injury News
Matthew Stafford might be a bit banged up throughout the entire 2022 season. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stafford's been dealing with an elbow injury and it could affect him throughout the year. Stafford didn't take a single snap during the preseason due to the injury and it's made some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Fantasy Football Busts: Fade Leonard Fournette and James Conner
Vision is an excellent tool to have success in fantasy sports. By correctly reading injury news, a drafter can avoid a possible pitfall that many other opponents don't see. Additionally, understanding each player's role, opportunity, and direction will help build a rising team rather than one built on last year's stats.
CBS Sports
Cowboys sign 40-year-old Jason Peters to one-year deal for insurance at left tackle, per report
The Dallas Cowboys may start rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle in the wake of Tyron Smith's injury, but that didn't stop the club from looking for more depth at the position. After trimming down the roster to 53 players on Tuesday, Dallas was impressed enough with their visit from offensive tackle Jason Peters -- signing the 40-year-old to a one-year deal Monday, per NFL Network.
CBS Sports
Fantasy football 2022 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP, tiers from unbiased model
Slotting players in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings the year after a career season is always a gamble. After a 2,097-rushing yard season in 2012, Adrian Peterson rushed for a respectable, but less outrageous 1,266 yards in 2013. LaDanian Tomlinson led the NFL in rushing in 2006 and 2007, but had almost 350 yards and 13 more touchdowns in the first of those two years. Fantasy football is less about picking the players who have been strong and more about making the optimal Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks. Your 2022 Fantasy football strategy should blend players who are proven commodities with players that are on the rise. The challenge is making sure you pick the right players at the right time so that you get the best value from your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Busts by dialed-in model that called Julio Jones' disappointing year
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill have all been forces in recent years as the Kansas City Chiefs piled up impressive offensive numbers. With Hill now in Miami, Fantasy players will need to figure out how that will impact where each player should land in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Kelce certainly could see more targets, but defenses will also key in on him even more, potentially making him one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. Hill is going off in the early fourth round, according to the latest 2022 Fantasy football ADP, as Fantasy players aren't as high on his upside with Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the ball. Will any of them turn out to be 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, and which players around the league could struggle in new situations? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl attendance hits all-time low in first game for UCLA since announcing move to Big Ten
UCLA football set a program low for single-game attendance at the Rose Bowl during its 45-17 win over Bowling Green in Week 1. Only 27,143 fans purchased a ticket for the game, snapping a record that has stood for roughly 30 years. The previous low point for the Bruins at...
Yardbarker
Steelers Injury: WR Out Through Week 5
The latest Steelers injury report says fans will have to wait until at least October 9 to see one of their newest wide receivers in action. Electric wideout Calvin Austin III was placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Thursday. This shortens his rookie season by at least four games. Austin has been dealing with a lingering foot injury throughout training camp. This injury kept him from seeing his first taste of NFL gameplay during the preseason.
Yardbarker
Wide Receivers to Target Late in your Fantasy Football Draft
Isaiah Mckenzie – WR Buffalo Bills – Isaiah Mckenzie has impressed all offseason for the Buffalo Bills and there’s strong reason to believe that the best is yet to come. Mckenzie suffered an undisclosed injury at practice on saturday, August 27th. However, it does not appear to be serious and he’s worth the late round pick for your fantasy football team. Last year, in a week 16 matchup with the New England Patriots, The bills placed Mckenzie into a premier role due to injuries suffered by receivers Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley. Mckenzie responded by catching 11 of his 12 targets for 125 yards and one touchdown. With Buffalo letting Cole Beasley go earlier this year in March and Mckenzie receiving a two year contract extension that same month. Even with superstar Stefon Diggs lined up on the outside, expect an excellent year from the speedy slot receiver in one of the NFL’s most high-powered offenses.
CBS Sports
Giants' Justin Layne: Picked up by Giants
The Giants claimed Layne off waivers Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. He'll likely reprise that role with the Giants while working to see more defensive work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Breakouts from unbiased model that nailed Jaylen Waddle's big season
With the 2022 NFL regular season right around the corner, it's getting difficult to find 2022 Fantasy football sleepers and 2022 Fantasy football breakouts nobody else in your league knows about. Three preseason games have shown that rookies like Dameon Pierce, Romeo Doubs and George Pickens could have Fantasy value this season. The focus of 2022 Fantasy football draft prep has shifted from finding hidden gems to knowing where to take them before someone else does. Fantasy football rookies made a major impact last season, as the Bengals couldn't have made it to the Super Bowl without wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, while Steelers running back Najee Harris finished just five yards behind Joe Mixon for the third-most rushing yards in the league. Before putting together your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football: Chris Towers' first look at Week 1 rankings plus injury updates
Welcome to Week 1! I know plenty of you have drafts remaining -- I've got two tonight! -- and if you still have yours coming up, our Draft Day Cheat Sheet has everything you need, including my top-200 rankings. But for most Fantasy players, drafts are done and it's time...
CBS Sports
Rams vs. Bills odds, line, spread, predictions: 2022 NFL Kickoff Game picks from proven model on 138-97 run
The Buffalo Bills are just 8-5 all-time against the Los Angeles Rams, but the series has leaned in their favor recently. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings between the teams and seven of the past nine dating back to 1989, going 3-0 on the road during that stretch. The Bills will hope to continue their success when they visit the Rams for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 8. The teams last met in Week 3 of the 2020 season, when Buffalo squandered a 25-point lead in the second half at home before emerging with a 35-32 victory.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 1 Tight End Rankings: Few sure things, plenty of questions as the season opens
My rankings process for each week in Fantasy Football starts with projecting each offense, with heavy input from Vegas totals and lines to help provide a baseline. Then I go through each team armed with assumptions about how they'll distribute touches and targets based on historical trends. And once that's done, I actually go through the process of rankings the players at each position, using those projections as a baseline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football 2022: Draft Day Cheat Sheet includes rankings, sleepers, breakouts, positional tiers and more
Look, you don't need a long, winding intro here explaining all of my thoughts on the state of Fantasy Football in 2022. If you're subscribed to the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, you've received about 100,000 words previewing this NFL season from me over the past month or so. If you're not subscribed to the newsletter, what are you waiting for? We have a signup below to keep up with everything you need to know all season, delivered right into your inbox.
CBS Sports
NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions for Week 1, 2022: Model loving Vikings, Colts
Generally speaking, home-field advantage is worth three points when it comes to NFL odds. Even with that, the Week 1 NFL schedule clearly favors the road squads, as 10 of the 16 games have away teams as favorites. Those NFL spreads come from Caesars Sportsbook, which lists the Texans as the biggest home underdogs at +8 against the Colts. On the other hand, the Cincinnati Bengals are the biggest home favorites, as they're giving 6.5 points to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 1 NFL odds. Which road teams should you back with your NFL bets? All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 1 Wide Receiver Rankings: What to expect from Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, more
Putting together rankings for Week 1 of the Fantasy Football season always requires some amount of assuming, but it feels like nearly the whole wide receiver position requires you to go out on a limb this season. Between high-end options switching teams this offseason -- Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown, Amari Cooper, among others -- and high-end options playing with new quarterbacks -- D.J. Moore, Michael Pittman, Diontae Johnson, DK Metcalf, Courtland Sutton/Jerry Jeudy, again, among others -- there are just a ton of question marks about the position.
Comments / 0