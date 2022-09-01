Read full article on original website
New Jersey is a state abundant with sandwich options. From giant submarine sandwiches to the infamous fat sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Garden State.
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A popular takeout restaurant at the Jersey Shore is closing its doors for good next month. Voltaco's Italian takeout has been serving customers for more than 50 years in Ocean City. The family-owned business has been a staple for generations of families vacationing in Ocean City since 1954. "After much deliberation, we have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business. We do this with sadness in our hearts, as this life here is the only one we have truly ever known, but we are also happy and optimistic for our futures. The lives we have been blessed with have been created through nothing short of hard work, loyalty, and dedication from so many, and it is a debt that can never be repaid," Voltaco's posted on Facebook.Voltaco's will finish its 69th season and close the business on Oct. 9.
A resort owner bought The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest for $10 million and plans to make $12 million in upgrades to the iconic doo-wop style motel, the buyer announced Thursday. The purchase by Madison Resorts came after a community effort to save the Ocean Avenue motel from another developer’s...
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help as they try to identify four people. And the good news is all four pretty much looked right into security cameras. As is usually the case, authorities are not providing any details as to why they want...
A sailor was reportedly using autopilot, officials said, when the boat struck the rock jetty
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
We turned to our committed team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members. The assignment, what are the best (seafood) crabs in the Atlantic City area, with a focus on featuring a diverse selection of all different types. Immediately after this brief article about the topic, we provide...
"We have come to the not-so-easy decision to make 2022 our last year in business," the popular Ocean City business announced Friday.
Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
If you’re looking for some peace in your life keep scrolling. You may have found it. There is a small home for sale in Hammonton that is a unique A-frame design. What you may not know about the style is an A-frame house keeps sound out but you can hear a proverbial pin drop on the inside. The seller, Cynthia Cordova, told NJ.com. A-frames were “built because of the weather in the Swiss Alps. They don’t get snow on the roof, the wind goes right past them.”
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A day at the Jersey shore was not on the agenda when one man set sail on a peaceful journey with his brand-new sailboat. Chesapeake Bay resident Steve Strictland made the unexpected pit-stop when he left Queens, New York, where he bought a rare Coronado 30 sailboat about three weeks ago.
WILDWOOD — It's another sign that summer is winding down. A 2022 closing date has been announced for the yellow and blue trams that transport boardwalk visitors in the Wildwoods. According to the Sightseer Tram Car website, riders can expect service from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day...
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Police were called to a parking lot on the 700 block of The Boulevard for an angry patron who got into a dispute with the attendant and drove through the lot hitting a parked car. According to an eyewitness the patron had parked in the lot but left for a time and returned and was disputing being charged again.
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
A popular Jersey Shore vacation spot was ranked the top travel destination by AirBnb this fall. Ocean City came in at No. 1 on the property rental site's newly-released list. "You’re in good company if you’re considering one last trip to the beach or traveling to cheer on your favorite sports team in person this fall," the site reads.
When Pleasantville decided to experiment with a farmers market on two Saturdays in the fall of 1998, it was mainly an attempt to breathe a bit of life into a struggling downtown at the time. More than two decades later it would have been difficult to forecast the popularity that...
Betty McHugh sat at a window table inside Nero’s Italian Steakhouse at Caesars Atlantic City an hour before its Friday evening opening, looking at pictures of celebrities she had collected over her years as general manager. George Burns, Muhammad Ali, Tony Bennett and Don Rickles, just to name a...
Did you know the best town for donuts in New Jersey is ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’…Ocean City? One of the town’s signature spots is Ward’s. It’s a family-owned business that has been serving homemade donuts for over 80 years. Their display cases are full of yummy pastries plus rows upon rows of donuts behind the counter.
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells, uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
