ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlemont, MA

Raccoon in Charlemont tested positive for rabies

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15t9ww_0heJbkgu00

CHARLEMONT, Mass (WWLP) – A raccoon that was reportedly acting unnatural in the area of Hicks Road and Maxwell Road in Charlemont has tested positive for rabies.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Franklin County Animal Control Officer Kyle Dragon, a resident reported that a raccoon was acting unnaturally towards his dog and himself on Wednesday, August 24th. Animal Control collected the raccoon and tested positive for rabies.

Berkshire County resident claimed bear was killed to protect home

Pet owners are urged to make sure their pets are up to date with their rabies vaccines by checking with their veterinarian. Residents are also being warned to not approach any wildlife, especially if it’s acting in a sickly or aggressive fashion.

If you or your pet come in contact with sick or aggressive wildlife, you’re asked to call Shelburne Regional Communications Center at 413-625-8200

What is rabies?

Rabies is a very serious disease that affects the brain and spinal cord of mammals (if an animal has hair or fur, it is a mammal). Cats, dogs, raccoons, coyotes and foxes are mammals, as are people. Rabies is caused by a virus and almost always causes death. Rabies is usually a disease of animals, but it can spread from an infected animal to a person.

How is rabies spread?

Rabies spreads when an animal with rabies bites another animal or person. The rabies virus is in the saliva (spit) of infected animals. Infected animals can also spread rabies if their saliva gets into a scratch or other wound, or the eyes, nose or mouth of another person or animal.

Does rabies cause death in people in the U.S.?

Yes, but it is very rare for people to get rabies in the United States. Of the 55,000 people who die of rabies every year around the world, only one or two of those deaths occur in the United States.

How common is rabies in animals in Massachusetts?

Fairly common. Since 1992, more than 5,000 animals have tested positive for rabies in Massachusetts. Most of these cases occurred in wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats, woodchucks and foxes, but every year some pets (especially cats) and farm animals also get rabies. Fortunately, there is a vaccine to protect dogs and cats from rabies.

Can you tell if an animal is rabid?

You cannot tell if an animal has rabies just by looking at it. Rabid animals may act strangely after the virus affects their brains, or they may seem just fine. Sometimes, rabid animals may aggressively attack people or other animals. Sometimes, a test is done on an animal’s brain to find out if it had rabies.

How is rabies prevented in people?

After a person is exposed to rabies, they can be given shots (called “immune globulin”) around the bite or scratch to help fight the virus where it entered the body. They will also get 4 or 5 vaccinations (shots) in their arm over several weeks. These shots will also help the person fight the virus. As long as the shots are given before the person starts to get sick, this will prevent them from getting rabies. If a person does not get the shots and then gets sick with rabies, there is no effective treatment. Rabies is almost always fatal.

What should you do if you think you’ve been exposed to rabies?

If you are bitten or scratched by an animal:

  • Wash the wound with soap and water right away for ten minutes
  • Call your health care provider or local board of health. They can help you determine if you need to be treated for a rabies exposure
  • Your local animal control officer may be able to catch the animal that scratched or bit you. Wild animals should be tested immediately for rabies. Cats, dogs, ferrets and cows can be watched for 10 days. If they stay healthy, they did not expose you to rabies

What should you do if you think your pet has been exposed to rabies?

If your pet is bitten or scratched by another animal:

  • Call your veterinarian to help you determine if the animal needs medical attention.
  • Your local animal control officer may be able to catch the animal that scratched or bit your pet. Wild animals should be tested immediately for rabies.
  • In some cases, it may be necessary to confine your animal and watch it to see if it develops signs of rabies. Your local animal inspector can help you determine if this is necessary.

How can you help prevent rabies in Massachusetts?

  • Teach children to never approach animals they don’t know – even if they appear friendly.
  • Report any animal that behaves oddly to your local animal control official.
  • Enjoy wild animals from a distance. Do not keep wild animals as pets. This is against the law in Massachusetts.
  • Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies. By law, all dogs, cats and ferrets must be regularly vaccinated against rabies.
  • Don’t feed or water your pets outside. Even empty bowls will attract wild and stray animals.
  • Keep your pets in a fenced yard or on a leash and do not let them roam freely.
  • Keep your garbage securely covered. Open garbage will attract wild or stray animals.
  • Keep your chimney capped and repair holes in attics, cellars, and porches to help keep wild animals like bats and raccoons out of your home.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Labor Day hiking safety

Many people will be spending the Labor day weekend outside and police are reminding hikers to never go out alone.
LEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlemont, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
westernmassnews.com

Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off. The job cuts were announced in July. In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoons#Mammals
CBS Boston

Man charged with illegally hunting bear at Massachusetts campground

WASHINGTON - A man is facing charges after allegedly killing a bear illegally at a Massachusetts campground this summer.Environmental police said they learned on July 5 that a bear had been killed in the area of Washington in Berkshire County. "The individual had initially stated he killed the animal at a home, claiming property owner/personal protection rights; however, the investigation determined the bear had been killed at a nearby campground," police said in a statement. "Witness interviews provided that the bear was not destructive and fled the area after encountering dogs at the camp site."The man, who was not identified, was charged with hunting a bear out of season, and police seized his bow and arrows.   
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WWLP

Ludlow Festa continues with open-air mass, candlelight procession

The Portuguese cultural celebration in Ludlow continued Sunday evening for the Fourth Day of Festa. This event is a special one for the Portuguese community. Festa isn't only a cultural celebration but a religious celebration that brings tens of thousands of people to the region every year to celebrate.
LUDLOW, MA
theupstater.com

Police: Body found presumed to be missing Delmar woman

LEE, Mass. — A body found in Lee, Massachusetts, on Sept.1 is presumed to be that of missing Delmar woman Meghan Marohn. The remains were discovered by a civilian in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive in Lee, according to Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington. Marohn was...
DELMAR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
MassLive.com

Ware reports first case of monkey pox case in town

WARE – The town’s public health department on Wednesday confirmed the first monkey pox case in this community of 10,066. According to state Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, there are currently 303 monkey pox cases in Massachusetts as of Aug. 31.
WARE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mass. Pike drug trafficking suspect to remain in custody

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More than a million dollars of cocaine was set to be distributed in the Bay State, but law enforcement in western Massachusetts stepped in and confiscated the drugs and arresting two men from Mexico. A lengthy investigation by multiple agencies came to an end on Monday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy